Top 3 Reasons To Buy Valeant Now

Investment Thesis

Source: Tradingview

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) has been under constant selling pressure since it peaked at $260/share, and it has not bottomed yet. The above chart illustrates the plummeting value of the stock in a graphic manner. Reasons range from delayed earnings reports, bad earnings and debt issues to a SEC/Senate investigation resulting from a criminal probe on drug price hikes. The share price has dropped by about 20% from my previous SELL rating on November 18, 2016. Here are the top three reasons why I am recommending Valeant as a BUY however, but on a short-term basis only:

Reason#1: Fundamentals

We know that the stock is falling; but how do we ascertain where it will bottom out? I would look at intrinsic value of the stock. Without looking at their earnings potential and based on the value of their assets only, the stock is worth about $13 dollars as per the below calculations:

P/B ratio = Share Price / Book Value per Share

Book value = Total assets - Total Liabilities

Book value per share = Book value / Shares outstanding

Book Value = $45,761,200,000- $41,487,600,000=$4,273,600,000

Book Value per Share = $4,273,600,000 / 347,669,858=$12.29

P/B ratio= $14.50 / $12.29 =1.18

The P/B ratio is about 1.18, which means that the company's stock trades at 1.18 times what their assets could be sold for. The average P/B ratio in the health care industry is about 4 times. What do the analysts' ratings look like? According to Market beat, out of 24 analysts, 13 have rated them a "hold", 8 of them a "Buy" and 3 of them a "Sell." The consensus price target is about $32.

Reason#2: Assets sale announcement by end of this year

Valeant is already in the process of a non-core assets sale, with the CEO indicating that asset sales in this industry take about six months. He also indicated that the company would make an announcement regarding the sale of their assets by the end of this year. That puts us just one and half weeks away from his target as of this writing.

The company said in its earnings report that they intend to reduce their debt by $5B within 18 months, which is a relatively short period of time. The company has about $30 billion in long-term debt. If they reduced their debt to $25 billion within 18 months, that would be equivalent to about a 17% debt reduction. The imminent asset sale announcement will be important to consider, as it will push share prices up.

Click to enlarge

Source: Valeant

Reason#3: Possible buy-out

The company earlier said that they are ready to sell core assets if the price is right. The majority of revenue comes from core assets. Based on this, they are open to selling the whole company. If time becomes a factor in selling non-core assets, they may be forced to sell the entire company, lock, stock and barrel.

Conclusion

Based on their massive debt, I am not comfortable investing in Valeant in the long-term, but there is an opportunity to invest in Valeant on a short-term basis. The company is carrying massive debt; their debt to asset stands at 91% and are financed by creditors (total debt to total assets = total debt / total assets).This high ratio means lower financial flexibility. In terms of revenue growth, it is expected to be about 7% for Q1 2017, according to Estimize.

For the three reasons listed above, (stock already beaten, assets sale announcements, and possibly being forced to sell the company), I would invest in Valeant on a short-term basis.

Here are the ETFs with the major exposure to the above mentioned stocks: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS); Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT); PowerShares FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PXF); Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VEU); iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ); VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH); SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH); Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.