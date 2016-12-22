Should Ivanhoe Mines Shareholders Worry About The Political Crisis In The Democratic Republic Of Congo?

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) has experienced a significantly increased volatility lately. On December 13, the company released great results of the Kamoa-Kakula PEA. The results confirmed what everyone expected. The newly discovered Kakula deposit will boost the economics of the projected copper mine significantly. Moreover an updated Kakula resource estimate as well as an updated PEA that takes into account twice as high throughput rates are expected in Q1 2017. The share price jumped from $1.8 to $2.16 very quickly. But the political instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo unnerved some of the investors and Ivanhoe's share price dived below $1.75.

The Kamoa-Kakula PEA

The PEA presents two development scenarios. The first one assumes that a 4-million tonnes per year mine will be developed at Kakula. The second one assumes that a 4-million tonnes per year mine will be developed at Kakula and a 4-million tonnes per year mine will be developed at Kansoko.

Under the first scenario, 477 million lb copper per year at a total cash cost of $0.97/lb should be produced over the first 10 years. Under the second scenario, 644 million lb per year at a total cash cost of $1.06/lb should be produced over the first 10 years. The average annual life of mine production is 397 million lb and 554 million lb copper, over 23 years and 29 years mine life, respectively. The pre-production capex is expected at $1 billion in both of the cases.

At a copper price of $3/lb, the first scenario should generate an after-tax NPV (8%) of $3.7 billion and an IRR of 38%. The second scenario leads to an after-tax NPV (8%) of $4.75 billion and an IRR of 34.6%. Ivanhoe Mines has also published the copper price sensitivity for the first scenario. At the current copper price of $2.5/lb, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals to $2.55 billion and the after-tax NPV (6%) equals to $3.34 billion.

But the most exciting is the news that Ivanhoe Mines prepares an additional PEA that should evaluate development of the Kakula mine with a throughput rate of 8 million tonnes of ore per annum, with a possible expansion to 16 million tonnes of ore per annum. The 8-million tonnes mine is expected to produce approximately 400,000 tonnes (more than 880 million lb) copper per year. In this case, Kamoa-Kakula could become the 10th biggest copper mine in the World. Although Ivanhoe Mines hasn't provided the targeted copper production for the expanded 16 million tonnes mine, it is able to expect that it will be more than 600,000 tonnes (1.32 billion lb) copper per year. In this case, Kamoa-Kakula would become the third biggest copper mine, right behind Grasberg (790,000 tonnes of copper per year) and Escondida (1.05 million tonnes of copper per year).

What's going on in Congo?

The highly positive results of the PEA and the announcement of an even more exciting updated PEA that should be completed in the coming months were overshadowed by the political crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where two (Kamoa-Kakula, Kipushi) of Ivanhoe's three world-class projects are located. The second and last term of the Congolese president Joseph Kabila ended on December 19. The problem is that the presidential elections that had been planned for this November didn't take place.

Kabila has been president of the Democratic Republic of Congo since 2001, when his predecessor (his own father) was killed by one of his bodyguards. Kabila later won the 2006 and 2011 presidential elections, but the constitution prevents him from another re-election. The opinion polls show that a majority of the Congolese people reject any constitutional reform that would allow him to seek another term. The presidential elections were planned for November 2016, but they were postponed. According to Kabila:

We have decided to delay the elections to avoid locking out a huge number of people - most of them young voters. As many as 10 million unregistered voters could miss out on the chance to vote if we proceed with the elections.

Kabila intends to stay in power until his successor is elected, in order to prevent the chaos. It is expected that the elections will take place no sooner than in April of 2018.

The opposition accused Kabila that he delays the elections only to stay in the office. The situation has resulted into a series of civil unrests across the country. According to some of the news, hundreds of people were arrested and tens of people were killed during the anti-Kabila protests.

Should Ivanhoe Mines investors be worried?

Any political instability and civil unrests in the Democratic Republic of Congo will weigh on Ivanhoe's share price, as its Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi projects are located in this country. But the negative impacts will be only short-lived, unless a civil war starts. Although I think that this scenario is improbable, it can't be excluded completely, especially given the bloody history of the country.

There is a good chance that a peaceful solution to the crisis will be found. In this case, Ivanhoe Mines and its projects should be okay, thanks to Gecamines and the strong Chinese partner. Gecamines is a Congolese state controlled mining company that owns 20% of the Kamoa-Kakula project and 32% of the Kipushi project. Thanks to Gecamines, the Congolese government is directly interested in the development of the projects, as it will not only collect taxes and royalties, but also a very interesting share of profits.

A very important role can be played also by Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF). Zijin Mining is the largest gold producer and second largest copper producer in China. The major Chinese mining company is a real heavy-weight in the case that any disputes with a new Congolese government should arise. Not only China invests huge money into infrastructure around Africa, Congo included, it is also the most important trading partner of the central African country. Approximately 40% of the Congolese exports is directed to China. And 21% of Congolese imports originate in China. It doesn't matter who the new president will be, it would be utterly stupid to piss off the Chinese.

Conclusion

The Kamoa-Kakula project is really exceptional and I can't wait to see the results of the updated PEA that are expected in Q1 2017. The share price of Ivanhoe Mines is pretty volatile right now, but the situation should calm down step by step. Although it will take some time to resolve the political issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo, I believe that the negative impacts on Ivanhoe Mines will be only negligible from a long-term point of view. Through Gecamines, the Congolese government is directly interested in the development of the Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi mines. Moreover, Robert Friedland made a brilliant step when he partnered with the major Chinese miner, as the Chinese political and economic power may prevent the new Congolese president from thinking about stupid things, such as nationalization of Ivanhoe's assets or imposing of some windfall taxes, which would violate the recent agreement between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining and the Congolese government. Regardless of the political risks, Ivanhoe Mines presents a significant investment opportunity.

