Abeona - Considerable Upside Potential With Near Term Catalysts

Background.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is a small cap biopharmaceutical company which has recently come under pressure following the publication of a hit piece. In this report we take a closer look at exactly what Abeona has and what the potential upside/ downside might be.

Abeona has an enterprise value of about $150m with about $75m in net cash. The company was created via a reverse merger and subsequent recapitalization between December 2014 and May 2015 which was led by Soros Fund Management, Perceptive Life Sciences and Knoll Capital Management and three of the directors. Prior to the reverse merger the predecessor company has a 20+ year history with limited success but has managed to accumulate >$250m in NOLs. Other top tier New York hedge funds such as Baker Brothers, Highbridge and Millennium have recently appeared on the shareholder register.

The current share price is $4.50 and it would not surprise me if the shareprice is over $40 in twelve months time with a potential "blue sky" valuation of >$120/ share. There are a number of important near term catalysts coming in the next 1-4 months that will likely drive value towards $40/ share as investors derisk the company's pipeline. As with all biotech investments, the outcome of an investment is very dependent on clinical trial outcomes which is speculative. Cash on balance sheet will provide support for the shares at $1.75 if clinical trials fail. That said, this company is investigating drugs for ultra rare terminal diseases where there is currently no approved agent and this means the hurdle for approval at the FDA is very low and the clinical trial data to date is highly encouraging.

Key technologies

During the reverse merger, NASDAQ uplisting and recapitalization process, the company obtained about $50m in fresh capital and acquired a number of different technologies:

ABO 102 and ABO 101 for sanfilippo syndrome type A and type B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB). ABO 201 and ABO 202 for Juvenille Batten Disease and Infantile Batten Disease EB 101 for recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) SDF Alpha and SDF Gamma - two novel formulations of alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor and IVIG.

This report will focus on the first and the third, since these are the two principle drivers of near term upside.

ABO 102 - Sanfilippo type A worth c. $60 - 90 / share. ABO 102 intends to deliver a normal copy of a defective gene to a patient thereby curing them of Sanfilippo Syndrome, a genetic disease that results in significant morbidity and eventual mortality of a child, typically in their mid teens. As detailed below, if approved by the FDA, this product will likely have an NPV of about $3bn ($60 per share). ABO 101 which is in development for Sanfillippo Syndrome type B has about half the potential value of ABO 102 and is about 12 months behind in terms of timeline.

Abeona is in the process of conducting phase I/II trials of ABO 102 which is an AAV 9 (double stranded version) based gene therapy for MPS III. The vector Abeona is using is very similar to the vector being employed by Avexis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for their SMA gene therapy product. Sanfilippo syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis III (MPS-III) is a rare autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disease. It is caused by a deficiency in one of the enzymes needed to break down the glycosaminoglycan heparan sulfate. The disease has an autosomal recessive pattern of inheritance and patients with Sanfilippo syndrome are essentially missing a single gene. ABO 102 involves a one-time delivery of a normal copy of the defective gene to cells of the central nervous system with the aim of reversing the effects of the genetic errors that cause the disease.

Very encouraging initial clinical data - potential for FDA filing in 2017. Abeona has extensive data looking at this drug in animal models and a little of this was poorly (and incorrectly) analyzed in the recent hit piece. However the most impressive data, to date, is in the phase I/II trial that is ongoing in humans. To date the company has dosed ABO 102 in three patients and recently announced and presented the data from the first three patients. The data showed that the patients experienced a significant GAG reduction in urine of 57.6%, cerebral spinal fluid of 25.6% and a reduction in liver and spleen volume of (17.1% and 17.6%) at 30 days post injection. This is all clinically significant and is similar to the clinical effect seen in many of the enzyme replacement therapies for other lysosomal storage diseases such as Hunter Syndrome (MPS II) and other approved treatments for other diseases. If this data is replicated in a larger patient population (perhaps 12-15 patients) with a six month end point, it will likely be approved by the FDA. This data was recently presented at the Orphan Drugs & Rare Disease Conference in London UK. The DSMB recently gave Abeona the green light to start dosing patients at the higher dose.

For those who want to conduct further due diligence into this pipeline product, one can actually follow the first patient in real time…. The family keep a facebook page (Saving Eliza O'Neill) and the family have appeared on numerous television shows and in various newspapers and journals. Eliza's story is pretty incredible. In order to ensure that Eliza was eligible for enrollment into the clinical trial the entire family had to isolate themselves for 726 days (they could not allow Eliza to come into contact with the virus that is being used to deliver the gene). Her nine year old brother, Beckham had to be home schooled so that he wouldn't come into contact with other people.

Eliza received the first treatment in the clinical trial in May 2016 and has just passed her six month follow up and we hope to hear about six month results in 1Q 2017. Anecdotal evidence from the facebook page suggests that she is doing very well. In fact, Eliza had lost the ability to speak in April 2016 but now she appears to be able to say basic words. The family have also been on numerous television shows and in magazines and journals - it really is an amazing story. She appears to have had a great seventh birthday, is enjoying her first year at school (she is attending a special school for autistic children) and Beckham (who should be awarded "the best big brother in the world" award spends much time talking about how Eliza has changed following treatment and how she no longer grabs his ipad from him!

Regulatory filing anticipated in late 2017 and approval in 1H 2018 leads to positive cash flow in 2018. Given the severity of this disease and the lack of alternative treatments I think the FDA will be prepared to approve this drug with clinical trial data in a small population of patients (assuming the efficacy data is compelling). The FDA have approved similar drugs for other rare diseases with similar small trials (e.g. Sarepta - DMD). The current trial is a multi center trial in the USA, Europe and Australia and will enroll 12 patients. The first three patients were enrolled in the USA between May and August 2016, the first patient in Spain will likely enroll in January and the first patient in Australia in February. It is likely that all 12 patients will be enrolled by the end of 1Q 2017 so six month follow up will be available by the end of 3Q. It is likely that the FDA will want to see six-month neuro-cognitive data from the twelve patient trial before granting approval. It is possible that they may require a slightly larger patient population (perhaps 20 patients) but you have to remember that these patients currently have no therapy, the onset of disease is rapid and the only outcome is death. Europe has generally been found to be lenient in terms of clinical trial requirements for approving drugs for orphan rare diseases. Abeona have been awarded breakthrough therapy designation in the US for both sanfilippo gene therapy treatments.

Addressable patient population and potential market size: There are approximately 2000 Sanfilippo type A patients in the world with approximately 60 births in the US each year and about 100 in the developed rest of world (source: wikipedia and industry websites). Unlike primary care illnesses such as cardiovascular illnesses, these rare genetic diseases have very high levels of penetration and reimbursement and it is quite likely that c. 80% of patients will receive treatment. The company has not disclosed the price it intends to charge however other gene therapy companies such as Biomarin have suggested a gene therapy treatment cost of $1.5m per treatment is where they intend to price their gene therapy products for similar diseases and this appears to be a sensible assumption, in my view. This is also considerably lower than lifetime treatment costs for diseases such as Gaucher's disease (c. $5m), Hemophilia (c. $3m) and Hunter Syndrome (c. $5m).

Based on these assumptions, this product could potentially generate $4.4bn of revenues in its first ten years. On their recent Q3 conference call, the company suggested that the cost of each dose will be approximately $25k and the company is in the process of constructing a manufacturing facility in Cleveland. This suggests that gross profit derived from ABO102 during its first ten years will be over $4bn. There are minimal selling and marketing costs associated with this disease because it is so rare and patients are very aware of the disease. If we discount this $4bn of cumulative profit back a few years then $3bn probably isn't far from the correct number of where fair value will reside, once the product has been approved. This is also close to the value where other gene therapy companies trade (Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), Blubird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Avexis , Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) and Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN)).

Priority review voucher provides immediate cash injection. ABO 102 has been designated breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA and is eligible for a priority review voucher upon FDA approval. Many of these have been sold to third parties for $100m - $300m in recent years. Abeona also has ABO 101 for Sanfilippo type B in development which is approximately 12 months behind ABO 102. The commercial opportunity for sanfilippo type B is about 40% of Sanfilippo type A. Animal data looks comparable between the two agents but there is no human data yet for ABO 102.

Competitive threats: There really is very little in development for Sanfilippo type A. Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) recently terminated their programs. Biomarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Alexion both have enzyme replacement therapies in phase I development however these are for type B, not type A. Lysogene conducted a clinical trial in four children suffering from MPSIIIA. Their gene therapy involved drilling 6 holes and injecting the vector directly into the brain. The vector used was different (AAV10, single strand version) whose expression is an order of magnitude lower than that achieved by AAV9 double stranded version utilized by Abeona.

EB 101 for recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) - Abeona's second late stage product: Abeona recently acquired the rights to a novel patch for patients with severe forms of EB (Epidermolysis Bullosa - otherwise known as Butterfly Disease). This product has completed phase I which involved four patients and demonstrated pretty remarkable efficacy with significant improvements in wound healing at 12 months.

The human skin consists of two layers: an outermost layer called the epidermis and a layer underneath called the dermis. In individuals with healthy skin, there are protein anchors between these two layers that prevent them from moving independently from one another (shearing). In people born with EB, the two skin layers lack the protein anchors that hold them together, resulting in extremely fragile skin-even minor mechanical friction (like rubbing or pressure) or trauma will separate the layers of the skin and form blisters and painful sores. Sufferers of EB have compared the sores with third-degree burns and people suffering from EB have an increased risk of malignancies (cancers) and it is quite typical for these patients to die in the mid-twenties.

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is caused by genetic defects (or mutations) within the human COL7A1 gene encoding the protein type VII collagen (collagen VII). Currently there is no known treatment for DEB and support and palliation are the only current therapies. Abeona has EB 101 in phase II trials for the treatment of DEB. EB 101 is essentially gene transfer using engineered autologous epidermal sheets. Autologous keratinocytes isolated from biopsy samples collected from patients with RDEB and transduced with retrovirus carrying full-length human COL7A1 and assembled into epidermal sheet grafts. Type VII collagen gene-corrected grafts are then transplanted onto wounds.

The initial phase I trial was conducted in four patients and the results to date are highly encouraging. Type VII collagen expression at the dermal-epidermal junction was demonstrated on the graft sites by immunofluorescence microscopy in 9 of 10 biopsy samples (90%) at 3 months, in 8 of 12 samples (66%) at 6 months, and in 5 of 12 samples (42%) at 12 months, including correct type VII collagen localization to anchoring fibrils. Wounds with recombinant type VII collagen graft sites displayed 75%or greater healing at 3 months (21 intact graft sites of 24 wound sites; 87%), 6 months (16/24; 67%), and 12 months (12/24; 50%) compared with baseline wound sites. Longer term data is required but it is likely that two year follow up will be available in 1Q 2017.

Abeona is now dosing patients in the phase II trial and hope to have six months of efficacy data by the middle of 2017. It is likely that the company will be in a position to approach regulators regarding the approval pathway during 2017.

Commercial opportunity unclear: I have always been skeptical of fancy expensive band aids that insurers are not prepared to pay for. The number of "novel products for diabetic foot ulcer" or other similar wounds is shocking and the number that become a commercial success is even more shocking. However in this case there is a small patient population that suffer significant morbidity and mortality and a very young age. Based on my discussions with clinicians and patient advocacy groups i estimate that there are about 3000 severe EB patients so this is an ultra rare disease.

It is likely that the company can enroll patients onto a "disease management program" whereby the patient supplies two 8mm skin biopsies and these can be used to supply patches as and when they are needed. While management have not commented on pricing strategy, it is likely that this will be priced similar to other orphan disease treatments such as enzyme replacement therapies (annual cost $200k-500k), NovoSeven (annual cost $500k - 1m) and new oncology drugs (annual cost $100k - 500k).

Assuming the company can attract two thirds of the patient population and charge $200k per patient per year which would be in line with other treatments for ultra rare diseases, that would suggest revenues are close to $400m per annum. Assuming a 5x multiple this suggests fair value of $2bn. Clearly there are a huge number of uncertainties in this analysis but this is not a ZERO value product and time will tell just how valuable it is. Clearly at the current market cap, there is very little value ascribed to this.

Balance sheet/ financials. The company recently completed a financing round of $42m which, when combined with the cash on balance sheet at Sept 30 gives the company cash of $74m. Cash burn per month is currently c. $1m although this is expected to increase as the company has a number of late stage products that they would like to accelerate. In addition, the company is preparing to construct a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Cleveland and this will cost c. $20. Assuming Abeona is able to file for regulatory approval for both ABO 102 and EB 101 during 2017 and receive FDA approval in 2018, the company has plenty of cash and shouldn't require any additional rounds of fundraising.

Target price: As with all early stage biotech companies it is very easy to get carried away with potential valuation etc. under blue sky outcomes. However giving the company $3bn of value for ABO 102, $2bn of value for EB 101 suggests fair value could reside at $5bn in value in perhaps 2-3 years time. This suggests a target price of $120/ share is not unreasonable or approximately 25x the current share price. The most important drivers of this upside is ABO102 and EB 101 and we should have very good clarity on the approvability of these agents during H1 2017. Obviously this target price assumes the clinical trials will work and as with most biotech failures, the downside is essentially cash on balance sheet ($1.75/ share).

Key catalysts: The critical points in delivering this upside is:

Three month biomarker data (GAG levels in CSF, urine and spleen/ liver size) in the first three patients in the ABO 102 trial (possible in January 2017)

Six month neurocognitive data for the first three patients enrolled into ABO 102 clinical trial. This data is anticipated in February of March 2017.

Successful treatment of the first few patients at the high dose formulation of ABO 102 and eventual clinical trial data (dosing likely in December 2016, data in 2Q 2017).

Outcomes of discussions with regulators regarding approval pathway for ABO 102 (likely in 3Q 2017)

Two year efficacy data for the phase 1 EB 101 patients which is likely in 2Q 2017.

Outcomes of discussions with regulators regarding the regulatory pathway for EB101.

Initiation of phase I/II trial for ABO101 in sanfilippo type B.

Recent "Hit Piece" contained many factual errors and the recent weakness creates a buying opportunity. Mako research recently published a hit piece on Abeona accusing the company of having unviable science with numerous irrefutable flaws that will lead to failure, and many negative comments on key shareholders and management.

Below we rebut some of the claims in Mako's hit piece.

The Science

Bluntly put, to claim that Abeona's therapy is primed to fail because a preliminary trial by another company that has a different mode of delivery using a different vector which produced "underwhelming" results (in Mako's expert opinion) is incorrect analysis and ignores much of the recent clinical trial data that has emerged during the past three - six months.

Lysogene conducted a clinical trial in four children suffering from MPSIIIA. Their gene therapy involved drilling 6 holes and injecting the vector directly into the brain. The vector used was different (AAV10, single strand version) whose expression is an order of magnitude lower than that achieved by AAV9 double stranded version (Abeona's vector). In follow-on trials, Lysogene has talked about drilling up to 16 holes in the skull and using 2 injections per hole to increase the expression and dissipation into the brain cells. Abeona infuses the drug into the bloodstream and has shown the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. Once in the central nervous system, this mechanism provides widespread distribution, as shown in rodent and primate studies.

The hit piece contained no reference to human clinical trial data that Abeona has collected. In the first clinical trial, Abeona reported significant reductions in a toxic substance in the Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and urine of humans at one month following infusion. In addition, the patients' spleen and livers' shrunk in size and this is clinically meaningful. The data showed that the patients experienced a significant GAG reduction in urine of 57.6%, cerebral spinal fluid of 25.6% and a reduction in liver and spleen volume of (17.1% and 17.6%) at 30 days post injection.

The report disingenuously makes no mention of any of the high profile first patient (whose family has appeared on multiple television shows and has been the subject of a widely viewed facebook page that was created before Abeona even existed in its current form. This information is easily accessible and in the public domain. Mako instead focused on the "underwhelming" trial of a competitor which uses a different vector and very different method of treatment. Notably, Mako fails to mention that the FDA has awarded Abeona fast track designation on 10/25/16.

The report cites an abstract which talks about AAV1/ AAV2 vectors preferentially transducing neurons over glial cells. Abeona employs an AAV9 vector, which delivers and promotes expression in both cell types. Mako disingenuously tries to paint the correlation that the failure of transduce glial cells was a function of the promoter UA1. But hey, if you can cut and paste a picture of a neuron under a microscope, you must be a gene therapy expert! You can certainly fool a retail investor into believing you know a lot about the subject.

The comments on choice of endpoint is incorrect. Most phase I/II trials and especially in gene therapy, cite safety as their primary endpoint. That is the generally accepted definition of the end point for ANY phase I/II trial! This is not to say that efficacy is not tested, which was actually reported a few weeks ago, as we have enumerated before.

The report states that Abeona is conducting a single center clinical trial and fails to mention that the trial will recruit patients in Spain and Australia-this is an international market opportunity and this will be a global clinical trial. This information is all made available in press releases and the company recently gained approval from the European regulator to start dosing patients in Spain. This is important for regulators because the FDA prefer trials to be run in multiple locations with multiple treating clinicians.

The report also ignores the reality that rare disease companies trade at high multiples and frequently get bought by large pharmaceutical companies looking to bolster their pipeline. Just look at Sarepta ($1.4bn enterprise value) and Avexis ($1.2bn enterprise value). Both are trading at multiples 10 times of Abeona's current valuation. The report asserts that other competitors will surface and split the market. The current reality is that Shire and QURE have both shut down their trials and Lysogene involves skull drilling and produces "underwhelming results" in Mako's own words. The only realistic competitors are Alexion and Biomarin both of which have clinical candidates at similar stages of development in MPS3B (not 3A). 3B is smaller market.

The report ignores many of Abeona's other projects including EB101, a gene therapy treatment for a rare skin disorder. Results from EB101 were recently presented in JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association) which is one of the world's most prestigious medical journals. This is also a $2-4bn opportunity with pivotal data likely to be presented in 2017.

ABO 102 and ABO 101 have been designated by the FDA as breakthrough therapy status which means that Abeona will be eligible for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA upon FDA approval of these products. Many of these have been sold into the secondary market for $100m - $300m during the past 3 years.

The report makes references to the NCH being a controversial center and loaded with dodgy clinicians who conduct weak clinical trials and manipulate data and companies. This is simply not true. The NCH is a leading academic institute that is working on some highly advanced treatments for rare pediatric diseases. Not all trials work, and sometimes clinical trial data may not be perfect but it is up to the FDA to decide which products are suitable for approval and which are not.

The report suggests that the David Blech, an individual who has been convicted of securities fraud has been involved in the company. David Blech does not feature on the shareholder register on Bloomberg and does not appear to have been involved in the company's operations in the last two decades. This company was created via a reverse merger and recapitalization and events that occurred with the predecessor company twenty years ago are unlikely to have any relevance to the company's future. The largest shareholders are all leading institutions such as Soros Fund Management, Perceptive Life Sciences, Knoll Capital Management, Highbridge Capital, Millenium, Baker Brothers and many others. Mako fails to mention that the company recently completed a $42m follow on offering which was subscribed to by predominantly institutional investors. Mako suggests Soros bought their stock at an average price of $2.50 with warrants attached and the warrants were needed to entice them into making an investment. In fact Soros made three separate investments into Abeona between Q4 2014 and Q3 2015 during the recapitalization process and the initial investment made in December 2014 (where the warrants were attached) was actually the smallest ($1m). Soros' first investment took place in December 2014 at a price of $4/ share and warrants were attached to this purchase. Perceptive Life Sciences also purchased stock (and warrants) in this transaction. Soros' second purchase of stock was timed with the acquisition of Abeona Therapeutics in Q2 2015 and Knoll Capital Management also purchased stock in this financing round. No warrants were attached to this financing round. Soros' third financing round was at $5.50 in late Q2 2015 and Perceptive Life Sciences and two directors also participated in this round. This round was priced at a premium to where the stock traded. Many of these investors also participated in the recent funding round in October 2016 at $7/ share. This suggests that ABEO's shareholder base continues to see significant upside to the share price and were not enticed into the company from the inclusion of warrants or any other sweeteners. All of this information is available on Bloomberg and in press releases so its unclear why this information was made available in the recent hit-piece.

The report suggests that management and insiders have been taking money out of the company. Actually quite the reverse is true. In Q3 2015 Mark Ahn, Vice Chairman purchased 300,000 shares at $5.50 and Mark Alvino purchased 75,000 shares at the same price. There were no warrants or other sweeteners attached to these purchases, and this was in the same financing round that Soros Fund Management LLC purchased it's third block of shares and Perceptive Life Sciences purchased it's second block of shares. In fact, ABEO closed at $5.46 on the day of the financing and these investors paid a premium in order to obtain liquidity. Recently in November 2016 Todd Wider purchased 100,000 shares. Note that all these purchases took place at a share price significantly above the current price.

So is Abeona a fraud as suggested by the recent hit piece?

Of course it is always possible that a small cap company is actually a Ponzi scheme or a fraud but there are a number of pieces of evidence here that suggests Abeona is a real company with considerable upside.

It is very rare for insiders and members of the board of directors to contribute considerable amounts of personal capital into companies that are frauds or Ponzi schemes. Three of Abeona's directors have purchased shares in Abeona during the past 15 months. These were not shares given to the directors as part of some form of compensation scheme, the directors have actually written checks from their personal bank accounts and purchased the shares. They had no obligation to purchase these shares but they chose to.

The key shareholders who are all sophisticated institutional investors with regular access to management, key opinion leaders and other clinical experts and many have been involved from the NASDAQ uplisting and recapitalization in Dec 2014, have purchased shares at multiple times during the past 24 months and continue to support management and business development activities.

The clinical trial data in humans appears to support efficacy in the lead drug candidate. One of the patients has a social media page that was created prior to the formation of Abeona. The family have appeared on multiple television shows, journals and magazines and went through considerable hardship to be include in the clinical trial. It appears unlikely that this can be faked.

Based on the totality of the data that is available, it appear to me that Abeona is more likely to be a $120/ share stock in 2-3 years. The 95% downside suggested by the hit piece looks highly unlikely given the company has about 40% of its market cap in cash.