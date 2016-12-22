The Beginning Of The End For Pengrowth Energy

Management has warned that in the second half of fiscal year 2017 the company may not be in compliance with some ratios.

Sometimes serious things start innocently enough when there is still time to change things for the better. But past management inaction does not give the market much hope for future prospects. Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) has had a lot of time to straighten out its finances. So far, shareholders only have a record of management stating that they have tried but have come up empty handed a number of times. So with crunch time approaching, can management change its way enough for the company to enjoy a future?

" Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSEARCA:PGF) ("Pengrowth" or the "Company") announces an update to its plan regarding the early redemption of its outstanding 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 31, 2017 (the "Debentures"). As a result of ongoing negotiations with its term note-holders, to amend certain covenants in the notes and to extend the terms of some series of notes, the Company has agreed to cancel the meeting of Debenture-holders that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 and to forgo its plan to early redeem the Debentures on December 30, 2016."

The costs to redeem notes three months early has to far outweigh any benefits. This also took valuable management time. Of all the important things that need to be accomplished, this should have been very far down the list. Or better yet it should have been off the list.

"Pengrowth will continue with its marketing efforts on the assets it has recently had in the market, and all other monetization opportunities, including risk management contract monetization, will be pursued. The Company remains confident in its ability to complete additional transactions to further advance its debt reduction objectives."

Management has been trying to market several key properties this year with no results. So now its time to face facts. Risk management monetization will only get the company management so far. The market for properties is for the most part terrible with a few notable exceptions like the Permian. So management needs to face up to those prices and take the write-offs that follow. If the debt is so high that a reduced price is not possible, then possibly splitting the company by doing a public offering of some of the projects as a separate company may be a possibility. What management cannot do is continue to report that they are trying with no results.

Far better was the news to sell a 4% royalty interest in its thermal production. This raised about C$250 million. That extra liquidity gives the company a head start on some maturing debt. The total long term debt outstanding is C$1.653 million. The problem is that a significant amount of that debt is now coming due.

The cash balance was C$139 million at the end of the third quarter and another $C250 million was raised from the royalty. So at year end, with some cash flow from operations the cash balance should top C$400 million. Good!

Now the bad news. First there is C$126.7 million of convertible debentures that will have to be paid off next March. Clearly the company has the cash for that payment. But there is another C$524.5 million due in July, 2017. On paper this should be handled by the credit line or refinancing if necessary, but the company has some problems there as will be discussed below, so asset sales and maybe another over-riding interest sale may be the key to passing this greater hurdle.

Then there are the warnings with the covenants:

"The Corporation's senior debt to total book capitalization was 52 percent at September 30, 2016, unchanged from December 31, 2015. Should a significant reduction in equity, such as from impairment charges or other losses occur in the future, the senior debt to total book capitalization covenant ratio of 55 percent could be exceeded in which case the effect of any such breach would be as outlined below" "Pengrowth anticipates it will remain in compliance with its covenants for the remainder of 2016 and into the middle of 2017. However, absent an improvement in realizations for oil and natural gas, Pengrowth may not remain in compliance with certain financial covenants in its senior unsecured notes and credit facilities during the second half of 2017. Pengrowth is proactively in discussions with the lenders of its syndicated Credit Facility and with the holders of its senior term notes in an effort to seek covenant amendments to provide the Company with additional financial flexibility as it works to reduce its debt position. If the Company is unable to obtain a waiver or relaxation of its debt covenants and is not able to remain in compliance with them, the senior unsecured notes and credit facilities may become due on demand and the undrawn portion of the credit facilities would no longer be available to the Company. There are currently no drawings on the credit facilities."

Generally, in the financing world, credit issues should be tackled about two years in advance. So there is an issue with management tackling liquidity problems that will occur in about six months. Management should have known the business far better than that. It is reasonable that management did not expect the ceiling cost writeoffs to continue and the downturn to be as savage as it was. But there is really no excuse for the lack of progress on the upcoming liquidity crisis.

Probably the covenants that may start some very serious problems is the requirement that "Senior Debt" before working capital as defined in the agreement, should not be more than 3.5 times EBITDA. The ratio right now is 3.2, which is in compliance, but barely.

Without new wells, production will decrease, and therefore, the financial challenges will quickly mount. Commodity derivative hedging protection also usually decreases over time. Since the derivatives have provided much of the cash flow, the hedging program could decisively cause an EBITDA violation as time moves forward. Officially, the company gave a six month or so warning as shown in the quotes above. But it could happen sooner. The warning shown above was management's best guess and there are definitely no guarantees with that.

The unused bank credit line of at least C$1 billion cannot be used if the company has a covenant violation anywhere. It probably cannot be used if there is a reasonable possibility that the company will be in violation of a covenant soon. The soon part looks very likely so there is a good chance that most or all of that credit line is not available. The company management noted that even though some debt was paid down the ratio deteriorated because EBITDA already declined too much.

Management had further disclosed that there has been no new drilling during the downturn. Sooner or later that is going to cause cash flow and EBITDA to decrease as production decreases. The company is lucky that has not yet happened. Part of that is due to the startup of some thermal production. But the benefits of that production increase will begin to fade and management needs to be ready with answers on a number of fronts. Right now it looks like the answer is to wait and hope things get better even though that strategy has been less than adequate so far. An investor can bet that the creditors know this and it will decrease their flexibility, if there is any left, going forward.

Worse yet, operating costs were sky high when the first article was written. Management at the time did not appear to have much incentive to decrease the operating costs. Since then the focus on decreasing operating costs has increased quite a bit and results are beginning to be apparent. Still creditors want to see a self-starter attitude. They do not want to be associated with management that only accomplishes goals near important deadlines (and then does nothing "most of the time"). That high cost history is going to make credit negotiations harder.

So while cash flow from operations has now exceeded C$300 million in the first nine months, much of that cash flow has come from derivatives. The company has reported a realized gain of C$308.5 million on the commodity contracts for the first nine months. So there does not appear to be nearly enough cash flow from operations to support the debt. In this situation, lenders usually want their money back.

Possibly the only way out at this point may be a large equity injection accompanied by a reverse stock split. Such an injection would give the company the ability to pay down enough debt to keep the key ratios in line while leaving enough money to restart the drilling program. Many times, a large equity injection will convince the lenders to work with the distressed company. This management should have been upgrading the inventory by purchasing better leases from distressed sellers. I have written about a large number of smaller companies that did this. The shareholder interest was very diluted as a result but the shareholders still own a part of a far better company. In this case, the current shareholders are in a lot of danger of losing all of their participation in this company.

So the current situation is not stable at all. The current stock price, low as it is still has no fundamental support. Management still has some time to solve all the challenges covered but the progress so far is not encouraging. The situation is entering a phase where the company management can still fix the company finances, but they generally do not. It can still get worse though, before there is no hope.

Until the cash flow increases significantly, this stock is an excellent short sale candidate. More asset sales and possibly royalty sales are needed. Operating costs need to decrease sharply. The company has more than C$200 million debt due in 2018 on top of all the immediate debt due dates. So these problems could really cascade and bury shareholders. Any investment, long or short will need to be followed very closely because material facts could change very quickly. Traders are going to have a field day with this one. Let's hope that management will make sure that the long term shareholders do also. Most investors though should watch this show from the sidelines. This common stock has now become an investment for trained specialists. The situation is getting much too complicated for the average investor.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.