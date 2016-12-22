Lexicon Continues To Build Its Case For Sotagliflozin In Type 1 Diabetes

Safety is not perfect, but the low rates of hypoglycemia should not be a problem and the low rates of ketoacidosis should be considered in the context of the efficacy.

Investing in biotechs can be an exercise in frustration, as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) so amply demonstrates. While I believe the company has continued to build a solid case that its dual SGLT-1/2 inhibitor sotagliflozin can and should be approved for use in Type 1 diabetes, the shares are down about 20% from the time of my last update. Although the data package on sotagliflozin is not perfect, I believe it shows acceptable safety and worthwhile efficacy for a patient group with virtually no medical treatment options beyond insulin.

InTandem2 Comes In Pretty Much As Expected

Before the open on December 21, Lexicon announced the results of its inTandem2 study - the second of three Phase III studies it is conducting on sotagliflozin in Type 1 diabetics. While the results were not flawless, they looked to me to be broadly consistent with the prior inTandem1 study and good enough to support eventual FDA approval and commercial success.

The inTandem2 study showed a 0.36% placebo-adjusted reduction in HbA1c for the 200mg dosage and a 0.34% placebo-adjusted reduction in the 400mg group. Those results were broadly similar to the results seen in the inTandem1 study (a 0.35% and 0.41% placebo-adjusted reduction) in a basically similar patient population. That there was/is no meaningful separation between the 200mg and 400mg groups could be a potential source of disappointment, as the lack of a distinctly better response at 400mg could conceivably reduce the sales potential. That said, there hasn't been a study of whether those who don't respond adequately to the 200mg dose respond at the 400mg dose, so that could still be an option.

Safety was, in my opinion, acceptable but not perfect and I think it may be those imperfections (combined with the lack of 200mg/400mg differentiation) that are leading the shares lower today. The rates of hypoglycemia were encouraging, as the placebo group had a 2.7% rate of severe hypoglycemia, while the 200mg group had a 3.8% rate and the 400mg group had a 2.3% rate. The more potentially concerning issue could be the rates of diabetic ketoacidosis. There were no DKA events in the placebo group, but there was one in the 200mg group and three events in the 400mg group. That's lower than in the inTandem1 study, but investors seem sensitive to any incidence of DKA now with SGLT drugs.

Maybe my views are influenced by my ownership of Lexicon shares and my desire to see this story end well, but I just don't see much to be disappointed about in these results. The FDA is concerned about DKA, but I don't believe that is a frequent enough issue here to really be a limiting factor, and I would also note that Type 1 diabetics have no credible treatment options above and beyond optimizing their insulin … and sotagliflozin shows a 0.3% to 0.4% improvement in HbA1c even after such optimization, and that level of improvement has been deemed clinically significant by the FDA.

Messy Results From A JDRF Study

Lexicon also reported results from a Phase II JDRF-sponsored Phase II study earlier in December, and those results were confusing. The Phase II study was in younger patients (aged 18-30) with more serious uncontrolled diabetes (A1c > 9%). Unlike the two inTandem studies that have reported, there was no insulin optimization step in this trial and doctors were allowed to change the patient's insulin dosing during the 12-week study.

Although the study showed a placebo-adjusted reduction in A1c of 0.35%, that was not statistically significant. I believe the lack of statistical significance (despite achieving a level of placebo-adjusted A1c reduction consistent with other studies) may be due to that lack of an optimization process. Overall total insulin use increased in the placebo group from the start of the study to the finish, while it decreased in the sotagliflozin group, and that could have skewed the results in the placebo group enough to drive the statistical failure. Safety results were good, with only one case of hypoglycemia in the drug group and no cases of DKA.

And Then?

The results that Lexicon have delivered to date from its Phase III sotagliflozin program in Type 1 diabetes should be sufficient for FDA approval, but there is still uncertainty as to the timeline from here. The biggest risk factor is that the FDA has indicated in the past that it is not keen to consider approval for the Type 1 indication unless and until there is also data on the Type 2 indication.

If that's the case, the company will have to wait until its partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) completes its Phase III work on the Type 2 indication. The ClinTrials site indicates that there are two Phase III studies sponsored by Sanofi currently enrolling (one in drug-naive patients and one in patients on metformin), but waiting for both indications could mean that a filing won't occur until 2018 - delaying the company's ability to launch sotagliflozin in the U.S.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that Lexicon shares should trade in the mid-$20s on the basis of the potential of telotristat etiprate and sotagliflozin. Approximately one-third of my estimated fair value is tied to the Type 1 indication for sotagliflozin, but the company should see the FDA approve telotristat etiprate next year. While Lexicon's cupboard is rather bare after that, the company does seem to be looking to recharge its clinical development program, as it did acquire exclusive rights to LX-9211 (a drug candidate for neuropathic pain) from its joint development partner Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) back in November. Although there are still significant risks with this story - including adverse clinical data, regulatory delays, FDA rejections and commercial acceptance - the potential returns continue to make it a worthwhile name to consider for aggressive investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.