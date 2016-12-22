CarMax Is Pricing In A Future That Does Not Exist

Click to enlarge

I've long been cautious on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) as some red flags have popped up of late from a fundamental perspective, not the least of which is lower average prices. But the stock continues to rise and off of the Q3 report, has made a new 2016 high. With shares rising I still see some reasons to be cautious but volumes have improved and the multiple still isn't egregious. Analysts remain bullish on KMX but I'm just not sure I can get behind the stock at its highs given the headwinds it faces.

Total volume was up very strongly in Q3, adding 9.1% over last year. That includes comp volume of +5.4%, a terrific result indeed. In fact, I didn't see a number that robust coming as KMX of late has struggled a bit with volume growth. But the continuation of its footprint expansion and that strong used car volume number means that KMX - from a revenue perspective - certainly looked strong in Q3.

On the other hand, gross profit per used vehicle fell slightly and materially on wholesale vehicles, although the latter is admittedly far less important. Still, KMX has struggled for some time now with ASPs as it cannot seem to find its footing. Volume growth is terrific and continues to drive the top line but I still worry about ASPs as they not only drag on revenue growth but margins as well. The damage to gross margins was slight this time around but that isn't always the case. ASPs are just as important as volume growth and for now, the picture is mixed.

On the plus side, lower advertising expense drove SG&A per used unit down $74 in Q3 to $2,275 despite the rise in the store count. KMX has never done a particularly great job of controlling SG&A and it will be interesting to see if the pull back in marketing will impact demand into next year but for now, all seems well here. Given the weakness in gross margins, profit growth from SG&A leverage is certainly welcomed.

The finance business continues to struggle as it has been an outlier - and not in a good way - for some time now. Receivables continue to grow but losses are doing the same and thus, total interest margin is falling. The auto finance business is a tough one and KMX is suffering the same fate as its competitors. The business is relatively small in terms of consolidated results but still, nearly $400M in annual profit is nothing to ignore to be sure. But if KMX cannot turn its loss rates around, growth rates need to come down slightly because the finance business isn't doing its part right now.

KMX - to its credit - does invest excess cash in the stock and the buyback was for about $200M in Q3. The float has been reduced by 6.5% over the past four quarters, a worthy effort indeed, and one that is driving a significant portion of KMX' EPS growth. There is still $1.7B left on the current authorization, good for about 13.5% of the float and at the current run rate, it should take seven or eight quarters to get there. That implies roughly 7% in annual float reductions at the current stock price, so let's take a look earnings expectations in light of that.

At 18.6 times next year's earnings, the stock isn't what I'd call cheap. That's to be expected considering the sizable rally we've seen but if you haven't already been long, is there still time to buy this rally? Next year's EPS growth is only expected to be slightly above the rate of share repurchases at 7.9%. That's roughly congruent with this year's 7.5% estimate and if that is the long term rate of growth for KMX, 18.6 times earnings is too much. That's about 2.4 times it earnings growth rate and for me, that's way too much. That is, however, below KMX' historical growth rate and what analysts ultimately expect for the next few years but that requires faith that KMX will be able to return to a mid-teens level of EPS growth. Can it happen? Sure. Will it? That's a tougher question.

With gross margin growth proving elusive due to lower ASPs, earnings growth is going to be challenging. Indeed, the 13%+ EPS growth rates of yore include significant margin growth that just isn't possible with the current trend in ASPs and therefore, gross margins. SG&A costs were down as a percentage of revenue in Q3 but that is because of decreased marketing spending, not something I am sure can be repeated over time without hurting demand. Therefore, it looks to my eye that KMX' long term growth rate is going to be relegated to a couple hundred bps above whatever amount of the float is reduced by repurchases. That means long term EPS growth won't be anywhere close to the last few years that were in the mid-teens and by extension, I don't see a lot of upside potential for the multiple from here. The stock is pricing in a return to former growth rates but I just don't see how that's possible with KMX' negative trend in margins.

The 200DMA has just turned up so if KMX does sell off, it will likely serve as support. But it is a long way down at just $54 so it would take a sizable move just to test it out and at that point, the stock would actually represent some value. I'd certainly be interested at $54 so if we get that chance, I'll reassess. But for now, I see a stock with an expensive multiple that is pricing in a return to EPS growth rates I just don't think are possible any longer.

