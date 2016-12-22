High Yield, High Risk: 'It Makes Sense To Take Some Off The Table'

Here's everything you need to know about the market heading into 2017.

Early Wednesday morning I began the Heisenberg daily kickstart with the following quote from former PIMCO chief Mohamed El-Erian:

It makes total sense to take some money off the table. We've priced in no policy mistakes. We've priced in no market accidents, and we've ignored all sorts of political issues.

I was turning those two sentences over in my head at lunch while picking through some overwrought wild mushroom risotto when it occurred to me that although I've spent most of my career black swan watching, the idea of hedging tail risk almost never finds its way into my personal life.

Thinking about what might go wrong is second nature to me when it comes to thinking about markets. But when it comes to taking risks in life I can scarcely remember a time when I've applied the same level of circumspection as that I employ when gauging investment opportunities.

Now maybe that's a good thing. I've certainly done a lot of living for someone my age (that's a story for another time). Or maybe it's a bad thing. Just last month a real-life black swan landed on my pancreas and proceeded to escort me directly to death's doorstep.

I suspect my approach to markets is probably the safer bet. To paraphrase El-Erian, failing to price in any "accidents" whatsoever while simultaneously ignoring "all sorts" of "issues" is a rather perilous road to take whether looking after one's life or one's investments.

Whether or not I'll henceforth keep a closer eye on lifestyle risks remains to be seen, but I can say with some degree of certainty that I'm unlikely to abandon my approach to markets any time soon.

That is, I'll continue to keep my eyes peeled for potential tail risks.

Tail risks like the collapse of the HY bond market (NYSEARCA:HYG).

For around two years now, I've been pounding the proverbial table on the risks associated with junk bond ETFs. The issue I see is pretty simple to explain.

Artificially suppressed rates have pushed investors further and further down the quality ladder in what has become a seemingly interminable quest for yield. That insatiable appetite has helped to keep capital markets open for borrowers that might otherwise have lost access.

The problem for HY ETFs is that there really is no market for the underlying bonds thanks to a post-crisis regulatory regime that's effectively scared the Street away from its traditional role as market maker. In short, Wall Street doesn't want to inventory bonds anymore and if the Street's books aren't available, managers with outflows are forced to sell portfolio products (like ETFs) to managers with inflows. The flows thus offset and are known as "diversifiable."

Click to enlarge

(Chart: JPMorgan; Flowcharts: Barclays)

So what happens, you might ask, when flows aren't diversifiable? What if they are unidirectional? Or, in layman's terms: what if everyone in the theatre wants out at once?

Well, then you've got yourself a problem if you're a manager. You have to meet redemption requests, but so do all of your friends, so now instead of trading ETFs and portfolio products back and forth between yourselves, everyone needs to sell the actual bonds behind the ETF units. In the good old days, Wall Street would have opened up its balance sheet and inventoried the paper. There would have been liquidity. But not now. Now no one wants the bonds and thanks to the fact that everyone has been swapping portfolio products rather than trading the underlying, they're even more illiquid than they otherwise would have been. This sets up a fire sale - everything must go. The bonds plunge and so do the ETFs.

I've argued that the Fed has made this scenario far more likely by keeping rates low for so long. By suppressing rates, officials have effectively kept a bid under paper issued by corporates that otherwise might have gone the way of the Dodo. You might not want to buy bonds issued by a US E&P, but you will if you can't get anything in terms of yield from IG paper. In this way, the Fed effectively destroyed creative destruction and thereby contributed to the disinflationary impulse that for years gripped the economy.

Now I thought that eventually the HY energy defaults would start to pile up, weaker companies would see their RBL lines cut, and before long, there would be a mass exodus from HY triggering the self-feeding dynamic described above.

I was right about one thing: the defaults did indeed pile up. Here's Goldman:

As of the end of November, the 12-month trailing issuer-weighted US HY default rate reached 5.6% according to data from Moody's, the highest level since mid-2010 and a significant increase from the post-crisis low of 1.6% reached in September 2014. As we have discussed on several occasions, the uptick in HY defaults has been entirely driven by issuers in the Energy and Metals and Mining sectors with the default rate for HY Energy companies reaching an all-time high, as can be seen in Exhibit 8.

But instead of underperforming, HY has massively outperformed, helped in large part by the rally in crude prices off the February lows:

Click to enlarge

Here's Goldman again:

Excluding the past two recessions, HY bonds outperformed the S&P 500 by the most since 1993. The HY bond market is also on track to outperform the S&P 500 (see Exhibit 2). The outperformance of the HY bond market is the strongest since 1993, when excluding the last two recessions (2001/2002 and 2008/2009). In addition to the generous recession risk premium embedded in HY spreads at the start of the year, two other key forces have greatly contributed to outperformance of the HY market. First and foremost is the sharp rally in crude prices combined with the decline in the sensitivity of credit risk sentiment to the volatility of oil prices. Second is the significant easing in financial conditions, fueled by a pause in the pace of policy normalization in the US and several easing measures in the Euro area, Japan and China. Across sectors, the outperformance of HY bonds relative to equities has been most visible in the Energy sector. With a cumulative total return of 38%, HY Energy credits have outperformed their equities by more than 8%, while also being much less volatile (see Exhibit 3).

To boot, all five of the top weeks for HY inflows and all but one of the top five weeks for HY outflows occurred this year:

Click to enlarge

(Table: Goldman)

Here's a bit of color that's particularly salient given everything said above:

After withstanding both record inflows and outflows in 2016, the plumbing of HY ETFs has been tested several times this year and has proven resilient. The increased volatility in fund flows has also corresponded with greater liquidity provision to ETFs, especially as single name depth remains challenged and macro products provide another source of liquidity not only for hedges but also for long exposure or cash substitution.

Note two things there: single name depth "remains challenged" and "macro products" are being used to plug liquidity holes. In other words, the problems are still there it's just that no one has panicked yet.

Just so you get a good idea of how truly impressive the bounce off the February lows was, have a look at the following graphics:

(Graphics: Goldman)

Ok, so if you've read all of this closely, you might be asking yourself the following question: if defaults on HY energy names are near all-time highs, the market has already rallied massively (see spread compression below, left pane), the percentage of HY bonds trading sub-$80 has plunged (middle pane below), and HY is trading massively rich to fair value (right pane below), then why should we not be more scared now than ever?

Click to enlarge

(Left, middle panes: Goldman; right pane: Wells Fargo)

Well, the answer is we probably should be - scared that is. But don't tell that to Goldman. Here's the bank's forecast (emphasis mine):

HY Metals & Mining and Energy have returned 49% and 36%, respectively, this year, compared with a -2% and -15% return as of late February. We remain tactically bullish on HY Energy; given the GS forecast for WTI oil prices to rise to $57.50/bbl 1H17, we expect the sector to generate excess returns, although we are likely in the latter stages of this trade. Our central thesis for defaults earlier this year was "what happens in commodities stays mostly in commodities." Indeed, there has been little contagion from Energy and Metals & Mining to the broader credit markets. The 12-month trailing issuer-weighted HY default rate rose from 3% at the start of 2016 to 5.6% as of the end of the October-but ex-Oil & Gas and Metals & Mining, it has hovered near post-crisis lows at around 1.9%. HY defaults have shown tangible signs of improvement in recent months, with a decline in the dollar amount of defaulted bonds and a change in composition toward non-commodity-related sectors. Similarly, downgrades have slowed and shifted away from commodities. Of the $1.3 tn of bonds downgraded in 2016, 42% were in Energy and Metals & Mining, with the lion's share occurring in Q1. However, within the most vulnerable rating buckets today, Energy and Metals & Mining issuers have no bonds outstanding on downgrade watch. Instead, the biggest pocket of downgrade risk is currently in retail.

So you know, make your own decision here, but after a 16% run, you may want to consider whether El-Erian is correct to suggest that "it makes perfect sense to take some off the table."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.