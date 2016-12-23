Roger Nusbaum Positions For 2017: Focus On What You Can Control

Not every decision made can be correct, that is not possible. Ideally, you will be correct a little more often than you are wrong, but being wrong goes with the territory.

The duration of the current bull market and economic cycle are both unusually long at this point, which is not really a narrow 2017 issue, but something to just be aware of.

After a long and winding 2016, we reach another holiday season. As we have done for several years, we are checking in with some of our top authors for their views on the coming year and beyond. Our panel includes experts on a range of different asset classes and investing strategies. As always, the focus is on an overall approach to portfolio construction and investing outlook.

We turn now to Roger Nusbaum, a longtime Seeking Alpha contributor with a long track record in the investment industry. As the New Year approaches, he emphasizes a long-term focus, a prudent approach to risk management, and avoidance of major mistakes.

Mike Taylor: What would you say to an investor who is considering altering his or her strategy or positioning based on an evolving and often surprising political picture, both in the US and globally?

Roger Nusbaum: Don’t.

While I actually think a one-word answer suffices, it is worth exploring in more detail. Taking the word strategy to mean approach to investing, as opposed to tactical, like increasing exposure to a sector or industry, market participants expend a lot of energy and worry on what a new president or a change in Congress will do when the history is that political outcomes have a very modest impact. We may have seen exceptions with the healthcare sector, but the volatility there was more driven from the threat of what might happen - not actual policy. It was different at the industry level (hospitals and insurers struggled). Think about the energy sector. President Obama was not energy-sector friendly, but I would argue that energy stocks weren’t damaged by anything Obama did, but were instead done in by cheap money flowing toward mal-investment into wells and fields that could only be profitable at very high prices, but, of course, this created more supply that drove the price down. There are many historical examples where executive branch policy did not have the expected impact. I am pretty sure that the threat of the Affordable Care Act was viewed as being a negative for healthcare, yet the two largest healthcare sector ETFs have outperformed the S&P 500 since President Obama was inaugurated.



MT: What key trends in the evolution of investment products and portfolio management are on your radar for the coming year?

RN: The big story here is about how advisers and individual investors manage rising rates. People still need yield, and there will be very few investors for whom 100% equities will be appropriate. I’ve blogged countless times about this over the course of many years. It has been the obvious threat, but with no idea of when it would actually start. Maybe it is starting now, this year, or not, but it will happen in earnest, and the last couple of months have shown what can happen to “traditional” bond funds. Investors need to learn about high yield (historically low sensitivity to rising interest rates), floating rate (rates reset every 90 days with the potential to move up with the market). TIPS could benefit if inflation heats up as some expect. Then there are alternative strategies, some of which can be bond market proxies (like merger arbitrage IMO) but some cannot. Time spent learning about these will be a huge difference maker in my opinion. Whenever rates actually normalize (now or in the future) the popular indexes, longer-dated treasuries and even barbell strategies will all experience varying degrees of very poor performance.

MT: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect US markets in the coming year?

RN: Anything that someone could come up with here is probably just a guess like trying to predict the next black swan, which by definition is not reasonably possible. I would instead be aware of risk factors that would seem to create challenges for investors. To the point above about rising rates, whenever rates normalize, no matter how many articles appear on Seeking Alpha, there will be a lot of investors still caught off guard. It seems like the European Union is moving toward dissolving. It is a complicated situation with countless moving parts. I am not so much attempting to predict this will happen as opposed to trying to understand the dynamic and realize that if it were to occur, the ripple effect could be very powerful. Another threat is inflation, and while that might seem cliché, one way to interpret the swift back up in yields is that inflation expectations have increased. This is echoed in the 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate, which has gone from merely trending higher to going almost parabolic. The duration of the current bull market and economic cycle are both unusually long at this point, which is not really a narrow, 2017 issue, but something to just be aware of.



MT: What is your philosophy on risk, and how are you applying that to the road ahead in 2017?

RN: Taking this as being philosophy on risk management, it won’t change at all in 2017 versus any other year. I believe in taking defensive action in client accounts when probabilities for a large decline increase. While this cannot be infallible, it is true that on the way to a large decline, the equity market will first have a small decline. For this, I rely primarily on the S&P 500’s relationship to its 200-day moving average (DMA). When the index goes below the 200 DMA, it is expressing a problem with demand for equities. It may be a serious problem leading to a 2008-like bear market or more of a short-term breach of no consequence. To mitigate the risk of being wrong with defensive action, I start slowly, maybe just adding an inverse product without selling anything. In 2008, I was far more aggressive as anyone reading my blog back then might recall I was very concerned about financials’ weighting in the S&P 500 as well as the inverted yield curve. The big idea behind this idea is attempting to smooth out the ride versus the index. Less portfolio volatility reduces the chance that a client will succumb to emotion and panic-sell at the wrong time. Related to smoothing out the ride is maintaining communication with clients that reminds them that bear markets/large declines are simply part of normal market function. They have been through bear markets before, will go through them again, and that whenever the next one comes, we know exactly what will happen; the market will go down a lot, scare the hell out of a lot of people, then it will stop going down, and go on to make a new high. The only variable to this equation is time - how long it will take.

Fixed income is a little different. The clear and obvious threat for years has been rising rates. With rates at or close to all-time lows for so many years, anyone buying the 10-year treasury at 2% was buying high. Prices can always go higher, but buying high is buying high and that tends to not work out very well.

MT: What aspects of behavioral and psychological discipline do you think will be most critical to investment success in the coming year?

RN: It is reasonable to be concerned that we are close to the next bear market, as the current bull phase is almost eight years old. Whether the next bear comes soon or not, if you have a plan for defensive action in the face of a bear market, then you have to stick to it. You chose something when you were not in an emotional state, changing away from whatever plan you chose in the heat of the moment is a bad idea. If your plan is to do nothing into a bear market, then make sure you stick to that. Being disciplined ¾ of the time won’t work very well for the long term.



MT: What advice would you give to a "do-it-yourself" investor looking at managing a semi-active balanced stock and bond portfolio in the present environment?

RN: If you want diversification in a balanced portfolio, then you have to realize that not everything should go up at the same time. If it all goes up together, it can all go down together. Additionally, an active portfolio is a series of decisions. Not every decision made can be correct - that is not possible. Ideally, you will be correct a little more often than you are wrong, but being wrong goes with the territory.



MT: Any additional considerations you'd like to share with readers as they ponder their investing strategy in 2017 and beyond?

RN: Save for catastrophic mistakes (like selling out in March 2009, and then getting back in four or five years later), things like discipline, savings rates and spending habits will be far more important in determining your financial future than investment results will be. The reason is that those first three are far more likely to be in your control compared to portfolio performance. You can’t count on averaging 10% per year for the next 20 years if the average return of the market is 3% per year over that time period. Focus on what you can control and your odds of success increase dramatically.