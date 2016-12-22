Portugal Bond Yields Continue To Rise

There are several reasons that support the view that yields will continue to rise in 2017, but the biggest threat is the ECB.

In June, I warned that even though Portugal (NYSEARCA:PGAL) seemed tempting with the second highest yield among euro area countries, investors should resist making this investment, given the country's fragile political, economical and financial position.

In September, I mentioned several reasons for being worried about the Portuguese sovereign debt. Among them, I highlighted the State owned commercial bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos capital increase; several populist anti-austerity measures; the reversal of key structural reforms; and the dependency on the DBRS investment grade rating to be eligible for the ECB asset purchase program. I concluded saying that yields were going to rise much further and that investors should avoid the temptation to bottom-fish at those levels.

What happened since then?

In the last quarter of 2016, the Portuguese 10 year government bond yield increased 40 basis points from 3.4% to 3.8%. Since mid August lows of 2.7% it increased 110 basis points. That's roughly an 11% loss in the 10 year bond price (not taking into account the accrued interest for the period) in just 4 months. Ouch! Click to enlarge

The 10 year government bond yield seems to have found some resistance at 3.8% and has been trading sideways between 3.6% and 3.8% since mid-November.

Is this a country specific movement or a systemic event?

The answer is: a bit of both.

In fact, the Portuguese 10 year government bond yield spread over German bund with the same maturity widened 20 basis points since my last article in September from 3.3% to 3.5%. Since mid-August it widened 70 basis from 2.8%.

This shows that the country specific risk premium explains a significant part of the Portuguese government bond yield increase. More precisely, it explains half of the 40 basis point increase in the 10 year government bond yield since mid-September and almost 2/3 of the 110 basis point increase in the 10 year government bond yield since mid-August. Click to enlarge

Here, it is also worth noting that in contrary to most European nations, who saw their government bond yields bottoming during the summer of 2016, Portugal problems started much sooner. In fact, the Portuguese government bond yields bottomed in March 2015. At the time, the 10 year note yielded 1.7% (less than half of today's 3.8%) and the 10 year yield spread over Germany's was at 1.4% (way below today's 3.5%). This shows that the sole reason for the increase in Portugal bond yields since then of 210 basis points from 1.7% to 3.8% was the increase in spread over German bunds of 210 basis points from 1.4% to 3.5%. So, this supports the view that this is mostly a country specific movement.

Is this movement limited to the long part of the yield curve?

When compared with 1 year ago, we can see that the Portuguese government bond yields rose in all maturities beyond 2 years, but the increases were more pronounced after the 7 year maturity.

More recently, we saw a steepening of the curve during the last month with the yields of bonds maturing within 7 years decreasing and the yields of bonds maturing after 7 years rising.

Click to enlarge

What is the best part of the curve to be invested in?

Let me start by saying that I would rather stay away from Portuguese sovereign debt. But if you want to invest in these bonds, then you should consider to stay between the 3 and the 7 year maturities which is where the curve is steeper. In fact, the steeper the curve, the bigger the price gain from holding a bond over a certain period ("riding the yield curve"), ceteris paribus (given a constant yield curve). Click to enlarge

What to Expect in 2017?

There are several why we'll see higher yields in the Portuguese sovereign debt in 2017.

Starting with the public finances, debt to GDP is at 130% and is the 4th highest in the World after Japan, Greece and Italy. Next year's anti-austerity, populist and optimist (I would even say wishful thinking) budget, replaces certain revenue (such as taxes on income and wage and pension cuts) with uncertain revenue (dependent on the economic growth), which adds an extra layer of risk and unpredictability to its execution. Also, several measures from this year's budget such as the reversal of the public sector wage cuts and the lower TVA on restaurants only had partial effects in 2016 but will have full repercussions in 2017. Furthermore, several reports show that the Government is shifting 2016 expenses into 2017 by delaying payments to suppliers and increasing the number of days it takes to pay for goods and services, which will benefit 2016 deficit at the expense of next year's targets. Click to enlarge

The banking sector will have a significant impact in 2017. CGD (the country biggest and 100% state owned bank) recapitalization was postponed to 2017 in order not to affect 2016's deficit. Novo Banco sale was also delayed to 2017 and odds are that the sell price will not cover the nationalization costs (as the recapitalization was not yet accounted for because the State expected to sell the bank at a similar or a higher price, this means that the negative difference will add to next year's deficit). Finally, last week the State reached an agreement with several Portuguese citizens that bought Banco Espirito Santo (OTCPK:BKESY) commercial paper who will start being refunded in 2017 (similar creditors from other banks such as Banif now claim the same treatment).

But the biggest threat that the Portuguese sovereign debt faces in 2017 is the ECB. This may seem ironic given that the Central Bank has been so far the biggest ally of Portugal bondholders and has kept rates in the country artificially low thanks to its PSPP (Public Sector Purchase Programme). The problem is when (not if) the ECB stops buying. That could happen if the country loses its last investment grade rating from DBRS (a condition to be eligible for the PSPP). But the capital key condition (that structures the proportion of debt the Central Bank buys from each member State) and the issuer and issue condition (that limits purchases to a maximum of 33% of any bond issue) are the reasons why the ECB is already reducing the purchases of Portuguese debt and is likely to reach the ceiling in 2017. After the ECB announcement in December to extend its Asset Purchase Programme until December 2017, Pictet made an interesting note in which it expects the ECB to reach these limits for Portuguese debt during the summer of 2017: Click to enlarge

Finally, if things go sour (and there are several reasons to believe they will), the minority Government will have little room to handle another downturn. So, financial troubles could lead to a political mess.

Summing it all up, 2017 has everything to turn into an "annus horribilis" for the Portuguese government debt.

In Summary

Until now, the Portuguese bond yield increases and credit spread widening have passed relatively unnoticed to most market participants and mass media has been mostly silent about it. However, the lack of bad news is not necessarily good news.

In fact, the trend in the Portuguese sovereign debt is clear and will continue in 2017. The 10 year yield will soon break the 3.8% resistance and continue its steady pace of increases. Investors should avoid.

