Jobless Claims Negative For Markets

Jobless claims of 275,000 are the weakest since June 11th, 2016. Jobless claims predict non-farm payrolls ("NFP") which is the key Fed economic indicator. A slowing economy is not what you want knee-deep in a rate hike. This should be a risk to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).
Jobless Claims Show Economic Weakness
Source: Trading Economics
Jobless claims continue their steady ascent. This report is the highest jobless claims report since June of this year. Higher numbers imply a slower economy.
Non-Farm Payrolls Likely To Slow For December
Source: Trading Economics
NFP (above) has been in a steady slowdown. The recent rate hike may slow this trend further. If you look back to this time last year, you see that after the December 2015 rate hike, NFP slowed consistently causing the Fed to pull back from further rate hikes.
The issue today is that slowing would start from a lower level, which should be a concern for markets. Growth is a core underlying driver for markets and should concern investors that have bought into coming fiscal policies. Those fiscal policies can take time to enact. In the meantime, those new market entrants may need to think if they want to sit through a slowdown in advance of those policies.
Jobless Claims Predict NFP
Above, the four-week average of jobless claims predicts NFP. When jobless claims come down, it predicts a strong number for NFP. When jobless claims jump, like we have now, it predicts a weak NFP.
NFP for December will likely slow. NFP is the main economic indicator the Fed uses and ultimately decides economic health. The fact that we are facing another slowdown shows the fragility of the economy to handle any rate hikes.
Inflation Is Risk To Markets
The problem with December's rate hike is it was likely due to inflation and not growth. The Fed has said we are running at full employment and it raised its target number of rate hikes for 2017. Huge fiscal spending next year at an already full employment will likely fan inflation higher.
Some may say a slower economy will keep rates low. That isn't necessarily so. If inflation continues to rise, rates will need to tighten. That will be a double whammy for markets and the economy.
Conclusion
The jobless claims number is concerning because it predicts a slower NFP number. That comes in the midst of a rate hike. That rate hike may further slow down trends. That slowdown, however, may not drive easier monetary policies because inflation is picking up. This setup should be concerning to markets.
