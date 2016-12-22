Jobless Claims Negative For Markets

This should be a risk to markets as investors worry about growth.

December 2015's rate hike was followed by slower non-farm payrolls. This rate hike comes in the midst of jobs starting at a much lower level than last year.

Non-farm payrolls for the month of December will most likely slow from November. That comes right after a rate hike.

Jobless claims reported this morning of 275,000 are the weakest in almost half a year.

Jobless claims of 275,000 are the weakest since June 11th, 2016. Jobless claims predict non-farm payrolls ("NFP") which is the key Fed economic indicator. A slowing economy is not what you want knee-deep in a rate hike. This should be a risk to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Jobless Claims Show Economic Weakness

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

Jobless claims continue their steady ascent. This report is the highest jobless claims report since June of this year. Higher numbers imply a slower economy.

Non-Farm Payrolls Likely To Slow For December

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

NFP (above) has been in a steady slowdown. The recent rate hike may slow this trend further. If you look back to this time last year, you see that after the December 2015 rate hike, NFP slowed consistently causing the Fed to pull back from further rate hikes.

The issue today is that slowing would start from a lower level, which should be a concern for markets. Growth is a core underlying driver for markets and should concern investors that have bought into coming fiscal policies. Those fiscal policies can take time to enact. In the meantime, those new market entrants may need to think if they want to sit through a slowdown in advance of those policies.

Jobless Claims Predict NFP

Jobless Claims Four-wk avg. Chg From One Mo Ago NFP NFP Chg 5/7/2016 294,000 268,250 24000 5/14/2016 278,000 275,750 24000 5/21/2016 268,000 278,500 24000 5/28/2016 268,000 277,000 3.9% 24000 -83.3% IJC Predicted Weak NFP 6/4/2016 264,000 269,500 271000 6/11/2016 277,000 269,250 271000 6/23/2016 258,000 266,750 271000 6/30/2016 270,000 267,250 -3.5% 271000 1029.2% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 7/2/2016 254,000 264,750 271000 7/9/2016 254,000 259,000 252000 7/16/2016 252,000 257,500 252000 7/23/2016 266,000 256,500 252000 7/30/2016 267,000 259,750 -1.9% 252000 -7.0% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 8/6/2016 266,000 262,750 176000 8/13/2016 262,000 265,250 176000 8/20/2016 261,000 264,000 176000 8/27/2016 263,000 263,000 1.3% 176000 -30.2% IJC Predicted Weaker NFP 9/3/2016 259,000 261,250 191000 9/10/2016 260,000 260,750 191000 9/17/2016 251,000 258,250 191000 9/24/2016 254,000 256,000 191000 10/1/2016 246,000 252,750 -2.7% 191000 8.5% Predicted Strong NFP 10/8/2016 247,000 249,500 161000 10/15/2016 261,000 252,000 161000 10/22/2016 259,000 253,250 161000 10/29/2016 266,000 258,250 2.2% 161000 -15.7% Predicted Weaker NFP 11/5/2016 254,000 251,000 178000 11/12/2016 233,000 253,000 178000 11/19/2016 251,000 251,000 178000 11/26/2016 268,000 251,500 -2.6% 178000 10.6% Predicted Better NFP 12/3/2016 258,000 12/10/2016 254,000 12/17/2016 275,000 262,333 4.3% 12/24/2016 Expect Weaker NFP Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Above, the four-week average of jobless claims predicts NFP. When jobless claims come down, it predicts a strong number for NFP. When jobless claims jump, like we have now, it predicts a weak NFP.

NFP for December will likely slow. NFP is the main economic indicator the Fed uses and ultimately decides economic health. The fact that we are facing another slowdown shows the fragility of the economy to handle any rate hikes.

Inflation Is Risk To Markets

The problem with December's rate hike is it was likely due to inflation and not growth. The Fed has said we are running at full employment and it raised its target number of rate hikes for 2017. Huge fiscal spending next year at an already full employment will likely fan inflation higher.

Some may say a slower economy will keep rates low. That isn't necessarily so. If inflation continues to rise, rates will need to tighten. That will be a double whammy for markets and the economy.

Conclusion

The jobless claims number is concerning because it predicts a slower NFP number. That comes in the midst of a rate hike. That rate hike may further slow down trends. That slowdown, however, may not drive easier monetary policies because inflation is picking up. This setup should be concerning to markets.

