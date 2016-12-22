Banking's Digital Frontier: Africa?

In today's globalized world, the spread of information brings more knowledge of how things are getting done elsewhere and in these technological advances we see where American banks might go.

Africa is one place where digital banking is really taking off as big banks on that continent compete against each other and against mobile money.

Digital banking is happening around the world, not just in the United States, but there is some indication that the United States is behind what is going on elsewhere.

In the United States in recent years it seems as if we are constantly reading about how commercial banks have been fined by regulators for misusing sales techniques, ignoring the lending rules, taking advantage of insider knowledge, and generally pushing incentives to the extreme.

The recent Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) disclosure just highlights the fact that in general US commercial banks are pushing the limits of doing business the "old-fashioned way" in their attempt to gain market share and improve earnings.

Recently, I pointed to the differences that can be observed between the leadership of Wells Fargo, who has pushed employee incentives to the extreme using the legacy model of commercial banking and a company like General Electric (NYSE:GE) whose leadership is moving it from its historical industrial model to becoming a major player in computer software.

Wall Street Journal writer Alexandra Wexler brings us a different picture of banking, one from a less developed area of the world…Africa.

Ms. Wexler writes, "Africa's biggest banks are investing billions in digital banking technology." They are doing so "To lure the continent's expanding consumer class and differentiate themselves from mobile money and each other."

"Banks are now embracing technology as they fight to stay relevant."

She goes on to tell the story of Absa Bank Ltd., a subsidiary of Barclays Africa Group Ltd. It seems as if Absa Bank has gone to Google Inc. and Amazon.com to find talent.

Among the other things that Absa has done is that it has become "the first bank in the world to offer banking services via Facebook Inc.'s messenger service, in which customers can check their balances, buy cellphone airtime or data, and make a payment."

These banks are not afraid to fail in some of their efforts, a trait more common to Silicon Valley than to the banking industry. If fact, as Ms. Wexler explains, "Absa now celebrates its botched ideas. 'We've got this new thing at the bank these days called 'failure parties,' where people come together and celebrate their failures and learn why they've failed."

Wow! Can you imagine an American bank doing that?

Banks are spending the equivalent of billions of US dollars to develop new digital approaches to banking products and practices.

United States banks are moving more and more into the digital age. The term FinTech is gaining traction and more and more attention is being directed to this area.

This leads me to tell a story that just happened to me. I am interested in taking an online course on FinTech offered by MIT, with a real impressive list of participating experts in the field. When I called to the contact number to talk with someone about the course and when it might be offered, the person I connected with was located in…Cape Town, South Africa.

Seems as though the organization behind this MIT offering is located…in Africa. And, each class they are offering are drawing upwards to 1,000 students…from around the world.

FinTech is coming, but for the time being, maybe we need to focus on what is going on around the world, not just what is happening here in the United States.

