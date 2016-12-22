Are You 'Good' Or Just Lucky?

Randomness and outright luck play far bigger roles than you might be inclined to think.

I'm skeptical about the existence of "skill" when it comes to market forecasting.

A few days ago, in what turned out to be one of the more popular pieces I've posted in the very short history of my site, I noted that when it came to macro forecasting in 2016, Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) calls were really no more useful for investors than flipping a coin.

Out of eight predictions for the year, the bank's record was four correct, three incorrect, and one inconclusive.

That didn't surprise me. Not even a little bit. And it shouldn't surprise you either. There's always been a kind of pall hanging over the business of making macro predictions. Indeed it's not uncommon for market watchers to declare that the only people worse at their jobs than weathermen are economists.

But we should probably give the global macro guys a bit of a break. Why? Well because contrary to popular belief, there's a lot of luck involved in making any kind of predictions about markets. That goes for stock pickers, bond traders, FX gurus, etc. In other words, what looks like skill could very well turn out to be nothing more than a combination of luck and survivorship bias.

We see traders described as "successful" and analysts characterized as "prescient." But what we don't see are all the traders who blew up and all the analysts who were run out of the business after making calls that blew up their respective firms. Thus survivorship bias creates the illusion that there's an entire industry of "professionals" out there who know what they're doing. Consider the following quote from Nassim Nicholas Taleb:

We tend to think that traders are successful because they are good. Perhaps we have turned the causality on its head; we consider them good just because they make money. One can money in the financial markets totally out of randomness.

The same doesn't really apply - or at least it doesn't apply in the same way - to other professions. One cannot become a successful surgeon, for instance, out of randomness, or luck. The chances of having no clue what you're doing and successfully performing even a simple procedure like an appendectomy are virtually zero. And there we're talking about a simple procedure, executed one time. The chances of successfully performing multiple complex procedures over the course of several years simply by virtue of luck are infinitesimal.

On the other hand, the chances of say, making a lot of money trading high yield bonds in a bull market for such debt purely out of randomness (luck) are likely much greater (assuming of course you are taught the basics of trade execution).

Take 2016 for instance. Here's a look at total returns across asset classes:

(Chart: Goldman)

Note that HY (NYSEARCA:HYG) corporate bonds and US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) were the top two performers. Of course it certainly didn't start out that way. Remember how the year began?

Click to enlarge

Investors had the December Fed hike, China jitters, and plunging crude prices to contend with and the situation looked remarkably bleak.

And then, everything changed. Or actually it didn't. The world simply convinced Janet Yellen that markets needed a dovish Fed and a weak dollar in order to avert an outright meltdown. Thus was born the Shanghai Accord which preceded the Fed's "clean" March "relent".

Meanwhile, as HY bonds rallied, defaults soared, climbing to a post-crisis high:

(Chart: Goldman)

"Looking under the surface of the asset classes shown in Exhibit 1, the returns in credit and equities across sub-sectors highlights another important factor influencing 2016 outcomes, namely, the rebound in commodity prices," Goldman notes, adding that "credit spreads on the overall high yield index tightened 225 bp year-to-date, but spreads on metals and mining names tightened by over 950 bp, and energy sector names also experienced out-sized gains."

Now, had someone bought into HY at the February lows, they'd have made out nicely for the balance of the year. Would we describe such a person as "successful because they were good" or "good because they were successful?" Although this is a hypothetical and we'd need to answer all manner of additional questions in order to make this a robust exercise, I'm inclined to think that at first blush, we'd characterize our imaginary trader as a likely "dip buyer" and thus a good candidate for the "good because they were successful" label.

You might ask the following: yeah, but who cares as long as they're making money?

Well, no one. But that's just the point. The problem with being "good because you're successful" is that when you cease to be successful (e.g. when buying the dip doesn't work and markets keep moving lower regardless of your protestations and in spite of your refusal to cut your losses), you cease to be good. Then, in short order, you cease to have a job.

The same cannot necessarily be said of someone who is "successful because they are good." If you're a talented surgeon with a stellar reputation and unassailable track record (i.e. you're unequivocally "good"), you're not going to lose your job if a trauma patient dies on your operating table. You weren't "successful" this time, but you're still "good."

With all of the above as the backdrop, let's compare economic forecasts (consensus and Goldman Sachs) for 2016 with the actual data. Have a look at the following table:

(Table: Goldman)

Nailed it, right? Ok, not really. As Goldman puts it, "economic forecasters were again too optimistic about growth in 2016."

Right. And that's probably due more to everything said above than it is to some ingrained tendency to see the world through rose-colored glasses. That is, forecasts were wrong because randomness and luck play outsized roles in forecasting. Therefore, at least part of the process is akin to flipping a coin.

As you might have surmised, part of the inherent randomness described above is attributable to tail events. And that's exactly why it's important to catalog possible black swans. It helps you along the long and winding road to becoming "successful because you are good" rather than "good because you are successful."

I thought this was an appropriate image to end on...

Click to enlarge

