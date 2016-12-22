Drew Industries Shooting Up On Content Growth, Margins, And Industry Growth

The value on Drew's shares is not absurd, but it does assume healthy ongoing revenue growth and a sustained level of margins/FCF generation that have historically not been achievable.

Going beyond the traditional US RV business is the next phase of growth for Drew, as the company is looking at international RV markets and adjacent markets to drive growth.

Up about a third since the election and up more than 100% from its 52-week low, Drew Industries (NYSE:DW) has received plenty of love this year. A lot of this attention is deserved - the company has continued to deliver on its pledges to improve content, leverage underlying market growth, and improve margins, as well as continue to cautiously expand into adjacent markets.

Strong performance expectations are built into Drew's share price today, but there are still opportunities for growth. Management has shown that it can identify and secure growth opportunities in its core market, and if it can execute with similar skill in newer markets like buses, trucks, and marine, Drew could be a substantially larger company and still offer some upside. That said, there's a lot of risk in a story that's predicated on repeating old success in new markets, and I'd prefer a wider margin of safety.

Readers should also note that Drew Industries has announced a name change. Starting in 2017, Drew Industries will be known as "LCI Industries," with the symbol changing to LCII.

A Dominant Player In A Solid Niche Market

Drew Industries has carved out a strong business supplying parts and components to the RV and mobile home industries. The large majority of the business (around 90% until recent acquisitions) is in the RV space, and the large majority of that is in the towable category, where the company has grown its content per vehicle about 50% since 2009 and doubled it since 2006. While management has made a point of driving innovation and new product introductions, acquisitions have been a key part of the story with about a quarter of the revenue growth since 2013 coming from such deals.

Drew covers the waterfront when it comes to what it supplies to RV manufacturers like Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) (a major Drew customer). Around half of the revenue base comes from RV chassis and slide assemblies. Slides have become a big deal in the RV business over the last decade (as they expand the usable space of the RV), with Drew's content growing from less than $700 in 2010 to close to $1,700 last year (and still substantial upside from there). Windows, doors, furniture, and mattresses contribute another 30% or so, and other components like axles and suspension products round out the offerings.

Towable RVs are the core of Drew's business, and the company enjoys over $3,000/unit in content. Motorhomes make up the rest of the RV business, where the content is lower (around $2,000), but up about 50% from 2013. Accordingly, the company estimates that it has around 40% share of its addressed market in towables and around 33% share in motorhomes.

Drew also has a growing "adjacent" business. Manufactured housing is the largest component of this segment (it used to be around 10% of the business), but management has been actively looking to expand into opportunities like marine trailers, horse trailers, and even further afield into markets like commercial trucks.

How And Where Drew Can Grow This Business

The biggest driver of Drew's growth over the last few years has been strong unit volume growth in the RV business. There are multiple reasons the industry has been seeing growth in recent years. Households have more disposable income now than they did in the wake of the housing collapse and household confidence has improved. The industry has also been doing its part, advertising the virtues of RV ownership. I believe banks and finance companies are also playing a role; as banks have cleaned up their balance sheets and are looking for sources of lending growth, lending for consumer items like RVs (or providing warehouse finance facilities for financing such purchases) has expanded.

That backdrop is important, but Drew can't really influence it. What it can influence is product innovation, product adoption, and M&A. On the innovation side, Drew has really started pushing self-leveling systems (leveling an RV is a pain...), and management believes this could add $200 million in annual revenue at 50% market penetration. The company has also recently introduced antisway towing products and the MyRV universal control/monitoring system, and management is looking for these to meaningfully boost content per unit in the coming years.

On the M&A front, Drew typically does multiple deals every year, and they tend to be smaller deals with low financial and integration risk. Here of late, the company has had its eye on companies in the furnishings space (a relatively small part of the business mix historically), but it has also been using M&A to start building up its international capabilities and expand into adjacent markets.

International and adjacent markets are major potential opportunities for the company down the road. International sales have been a trivial part of the business mix historically, but there around 4 million towed RVs registered in Europe and over 1.7 million motorhomes. Compared to the (very) roughly 9 million RVs in the U.S., then, that is at least a worthwhile market to pursue.

This will take time. Drew's business in the U.S. is rather concentrated (companies like Thor, Cavco (NASDAQ:CVCO), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) subsidiaries are major customers), and it will take time to build relationships with foreign RV manufacturers. This is one area where M&A will help; buying a business with an established relationship and then showing the customer what you can offer is a good way to make those inroads. It will also take money, as Drew will need to establish infrastructure outside the U.S., and this is likely going to pressure margins and asset efficiency in the short run.

Adjacent Markets - Opportunity And Risk

Some of the adjacent markets that Drew already serves are low-risk revenue expansion opportunities. Drew has been supplying mobile home manufacturers like Cavco for a long time, and there are a lot of similarities between the product/component needs of mobile homes and RVs. Likewise, marine and horse trailers have some similarities that play to Drew's existing capabilities and strengths.

Moving into buses, commercial trucks, and marine products is riskier. Commercial vehicle suppliers face a lot of competition and generally produce unimpressive full-cycle margins, cash flow, and returns on capital. While Drew could perhaps stand out by bringing innovative products to the market, that has its own risks - commercial fleet operators are very risk-averse and slow to adopt innovation.

That said, these are sizable markets, and just because the average component supplier doesn't fare well, that doesn't mean Drew is doomed to follow. In almost every industry, there are companies that separate themselves from the pack, and I can see how Drew's capabilities in chassis, furnishings, and hydraulics can be applied into these markets.

The Opportunity

Looking at Drew's growth prospects, I think the company has a lot of room to grow further through content growth and M&A. Unit volumes for RVs have been quite healthy, and less than 10% of U.S. households own an RV, but I would be concerned that rising interest rates could be a headwind for the industry. I think core RV growth in the mid-single digits is a reasonable expectation, and I think Drew can tack on another 1% to 2% a year from M&A, expansion into adjacent markets, and expansion overseas.

The margin side is harder for me to model. Management launched some restructuring and efficiency enhancement initiatives a while ago, and the results are really showing up this year. Gross margin is up more than three points between the last 12 months and 2015 and up four points in the last quarter. A lot of that is flowing through to the operating line, with operating margin up about three points. Lower commodity prices had been helping (which I don't expect will continue), but management has attributed most of the benefits to those lean initiatives, higher sales of higher-margin products (like slides and auto-leveling), and M&A activity that has brought in higher-margin products.

I believe these margin benefits can stick, but I don't think there's a lot of low-hanging fruit left. Most of the future content growth for Drew should come from higher-margin products, but sales lately have skewed more toward lower-price entry-level RVs and that limits that margin accretion. I do think that Drew could use these initiatives and margin drivers to shift its FCF margins to a sustainably higher level in the high-single digits, but that's a bullish call considering the long track record of mid-single-digit FCF margins.

Drew's shares are already pricing in double-digit FCF growth from 2015 levels, so I can't say that the valuation is conservative today. If these margin/FCF improvements can hold, though, the valuation is not crazy and success in growing the international and adjacent businesses would offer some upside. Likewise with aftermarket parts and components - this is a small part of the business today, but management wants to grow it and that could support a higher sustained level of margins in the future.

The Bottom Line

Risk and valuation go together; I'd be much less concerned about Drew's shares if the valuation was predicated on lower expectations for the RV business and these new opportunities were just "free options". That's not the case today, and that is a risk factor. On the other hand, while the RV business has had some cyclical ups and downs, betting against Drew Industries has not been a winning trade very often. I think this business will continue to succeed, but I'd like a wider margin of safety before adding the shares to my own portfolio.

