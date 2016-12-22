Duke Realty: Solid Turnaround Story, But Avoid This Stingy REIT

I like the business model, but in the short term, the company is to be avoided until it starts passing more of free cash flow on to shareholders.

The sell-off in long duration treasuries has been impressive to watch heading into year-end, and that is going to impact income plays like REITs and MLPs, but most particularly, those at the lower-end of the yield spectrum. Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is a high-quality operator and has rewarded shareholders handsomely over the past five years, but management is going to have to kickup the distribution growth or risk the shares falling out of favor with income investors who will abandon the name for less risky investments.

Business Overview

Duke Realty is a REIT engaged in acquiring and managing industrial and medical office facilities in key areas throughout the United States. Unlike peers, it focuses on high square footage (277,000 per building on average), relatively new properties in order to give the company the advantage of relatively cheaper upkeep and maintenance costs, along with expected higher average rents per square foot. As would be expected, the focus is on top markets located along key trucking and air cargo corridors, with a preference for higher quality tenants (large retailers).

A focus point for Duke Realty in recent years is catering to e-commerce customers. According to the company's data, $1B worth of e-commerce sales requires approximately one million square feet of fulfillment space. While you might assume this would be a wash - the e-commerce shift is a market share story, not a demand driver - in actuality, extra square footage is needed for e-commerce, given that traditional warehousing employs a more compact model (stacking, pallets, etc.) versus the aisles needed for quick, one-off item fulfillment versus bulk shipping to stores. Given the expected growth in demand from e-commerce sales as consumers shift away from brick-and-mortar, this could drive hundreds of millions of square feet worth of incremental warehousing demand. Given that Duke Realty already has relationships with some of the largest e-commerce retailers you can think of (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Target (NYSE:TGT), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), etc.), it is well positioned to capture this market.

Financial Headache

The company sticks to that desired property age within its business model quite closely, and as a result, GAAP earnings have been heavily impacted by the oscillations from gains/losses on property sales, impairment charges, etc. Beyond that, the company has plenty of non-consolidated joint ventures with other developers, which impacts the financials. Earnings from these joint ventures come through as equity income, but the depreciation/amortization is not immediately visible. I'm not surprised at the lack of coverage on Seeking Alpha; even well-informed investors likely don't want to deal with the headache of reconciling out the numbers:

This varies from Duke Realty's reported "Adjusted FFO" numbers in that it excludes some line items I feel are relevant (amortization of above/below market rents, restructuring charges, acquisition activity, an enigmatic "other" category). Despite those exclusions (net negatives versus non-GAAP that Duke Realty reports), the trend is the same: higher funds from operations and better distribution coverage (1.35x likely in 2016), even after considering the 30% increase in shares outstanding since 2012. Vacancy rates have tumbled, and Duke Realty has benefited from strong mid-digit same property net operating income growth over the last several years as it structures itself.

Broadly, there are some important takeaways to take note of. First, Duke Realty has moved away from providing contracting services, with revenues attributable to those operations falling from $248M in 2014 towards a $92M 2016 run rate today. I like the move. Margins were not bad in the business, but it really took away from management focus and was not the value-add for attracting clients that many assumed. Secondly, the company has divested quite a few properties over the past several years, particularly in what it feels are non-core markets. This has allowed the company to pay down $1.4B in debt since 2012, despite EBITDA/FFO being on the rise.

The reality is that this only captures some of the change at the company. Back in 2009, Duke Realty was primarily active in the suburban office buildings space, so this shift has been years in the making. I have a lot of respect for former CEO (still Chairman) Dennis Oklak, who was willing to shift strategies midway through his tenure as CEO (2005-2015). Far too many CEOs get stuck in their ways and are not able to drive change or take a risk, but that was not the case here. New CEO Jim Connor has some big shoes to fill.

The One Flaw: The Distribution Policy

Despite that massive growth in FFO (18% CAGR) since 2012, the distribution has not really moved. It was frozen at $0.68/share since 2010, and only recently has begun to be nudged upward by management. Duke Realty announced a rather paltry increase last quarter, bumping the quarterly payout to $0.19/share; a token penny increase. It appears the company has had a preference for retaining cash flow, given the large amount of properties under development within its pipeline ($750M at the end of 2015).

As you can see below, given the share price appreciation, the yield on Duke Realty has been on a downward trend since the start of 2014. Importantly to me, the spread between the company's yield and the long-term treasury (Using TLT as a proxy) has tightened significantly.

It would be highly unusual to see Duke Realty's distribution yield dip below what can be found in the risk-free proxy (long-term treasuries). The company is heavily owned by REIT mutual funds and other income plays, and is a prime candidate for being cut for higher yielding securities so that managers can juice up the indicated yields on their funds. Unfortunately, given that the company only bumps the dividend once a year, this could be a headwind for further price appreciation.

Overall, I don't expect the share price to continue to improve much more over the next year. The company trades at 23x likely 2017 FFO, which is on the high-end for REITs, and the low dividend will be enough to keep yield-seeking retail investors away as fund managers grow tempted to rotate out of the name. Duke Realty is an avoid in the short term, but is worth a look at the right price given the quality business model.

