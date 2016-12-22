Finish Line: Yes, Footwear Was Solid In Q3 And That's The Problem

But that's too optimistic: the problems with apparel speak to both continuing management concerns and a real question about the long-term viability of the business model.

After reviewing The Finish Line's (NASDAQ:FINL) fiscal third-quarter earnings report Wednesday morning, I actually thought the ~15% decline in pre-market trading wasn't enough. The headline comp of 0.7% doesn't sound that bad - but Finish Line was comparing against a disastrous quarter a year ago, when supply chain disruptions left stores understocked, leading to a -5.8% comp.

In conjunction with the Q3 FY16 report (FINL fiscal years end the following February), FINL pulled down full-year guidance from $1.50-$1.56 to $1.24-$1.30 - a 17% decline at the midpoint. And that move ignores the benefit of moving the JackRabbit business to discontinued operations. Given a 20%+ decline in earnings expectations, plus multiple compression after the company again had a major operational issue, I really thought a 25-30% decline was possible, and a high-teens/low 20s drop likely. And so when the stock opened near $20 and then crossed below that level, I held onto my April 23 puts.

But the investors actually bought shares as the day went on:

FINL closed at the highs for the day, finishing down less than 9%. The reason for that relative strength seems to be the Q3 conference call, where Finish Line essentially attributed most of the miss to a poor quarter in apparel and soft goods. But with those sales combined just ~9% of FINL's total, good numbers from Nike (NYSE:NKE), and reasonable strength in Finish Line's footwear business (high single-digit comps, albeit against an easy compare), some investors were willing to forgive the apparel miss.

That strikes me as way too optimistic an interpretation. Q4 guidance implies some troubles with footwear, even discounting the impact of tax refund delays shifting sales into Q1. Though management unofficially guided for a rebound in FY17, Finish Line's multi-year earnings trend still is clearly negative. And Nike's emphasis on DTC revenue and Finish Line's apparent inability to sell anything but sneakers leaves the company exposed going forward.

It will be interesting to see how the stock trades over the next few sessions; I do believe that once investors digest some of the numbers here, FINL will dip back below $20. Q3 strengthened my conviction in the long-term bear case here, and I'm happier to be short today at $21 than I was at $23 in November. This is a company with significant secular challenges - when you tack on continuing operational questions, the short case looks very attractive.

Not Just Apparel

Per the Q3 conference call, soft goods same-store sales declined 37%. That's a stunning figure in any context, but Finish Line was comparing against a 17% decline in the year-prior quarter, per the Q3 conference call. The two figures imply that the two-year comp stack in softgoods is about negative 48%. And in Q3 FY16, same-store apparel sales fell by nearly half. Accessories were down mid-teens, as they were a year ago. On the Q3 call, CEO Sam Sato attributed some of the apparel weakness to a decision to exit NCAA fleece sales - but that category was terrible a year ago, so its impact should have been limited somewhat.

Apparel, in particular, was the clear focus of the Q3 call, with multiple analysts asking multiple questions about a category that in past quarters has been basically ignored. And with soft goods as a whole down to 9%, Sato saying that the company was "making [apparel] a more profitable part of the business versus growing its share," and footwear numbers seemingly decent, I can see investors somewhat shrugging at the weakness. Sato said in the Q&A that the drag from apparel, in particular, would mitigate by Q3 FY17 - in part because of the ridiculously easy comparisons - and investors who take his word may see the Q3/Q4 weakness in the category as a one-time issue.

There are a host of problems with that viewpoint. The first is that Finish Line now is at a point where there are no more "one-time issues." An e-commerce rollout in 2013 was an unmitigated disaster and had to be reversed. Yet, as recently as earlier this year, per the Q4 FY15 call, Finish Line's website was still crashing on launch weekends. JackRabbit has been a failure, and FINL is having a hard time selling the business. There was the supply chain issue a year ago; now, there's the decline in soft goods. And that weakness wasn't a surprise: the category has comped double-digit negative in each of Q1 and Q2, with Finish Line insisting that it was working to "narrow" the assortment and meet demand. Not only did those efforts not work, but they made the business worse.

Secondly, it leaves Finish Line completely exposed to sneaker trends. If soft goods moves to 5-6% of revenue, with JackRabbit gone, and penetration into Macy's (NYSE:M) maxed out (and possibly reversing), there is literally nothing for Finish Line to do to drive incremental sales. The company seems unlikely to take market share; in fact, it's continually lost share to larger rival Foot Locker (NYSE:FL):

Source: author from FINL & FL filings

This year, Foot Locker has grown comps 4% year-to-date; Finish Line is guiding for full-year same-store sales to be flat to up 1%, even with a substantial benefit from comparing against the supply chain issues of a year ago. And Nike's DTC sales increased 23% in its fiscal Q2, including a 46% increase at nike.com. Some of those dot-com customers have to be coming from Finish Line - and as Nike's direct sales grow, it's going to take more customers.

That issue more broadly raises the question of what Finish Line really offers at this point. It can't sell merchandise; it can sell sneakers, but that's not particularly impressive given that a number of models from Nike, Under Armour (NYSE:UA) and even resurgent Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have been able to sell themselves. Even with category growth, FINL is scuffling. Should that change, Finish Line has nothing left to fall back on.

The final point I'd make is that the footwear business had weakness of its own, even if it was overshadowed by the soft goods numbers. A high single-digit comp sounds decent - but against a -3.6% compare, the two-year stack is likely 5% at best, below overall category growth. Finish Line is guiding for low single digit comps in footwear in Q4 excluding the tax revenue shift, which doesn't imply an acceleration, and margins are guided downward due to higher promotional activity. The Macy's partnership is performing well, admittedly, and women's is doing well both in those locations and in Finish Line-branded stores. But clearly, that's not enough - this is a declining business, even excluding the continuing series of "one-time" events.

Valuation

Finish Line's FY14 non-GAAP EPS was $1.67, flat to the year prior, though non-GAAP net income declined over 2% year-over-year. FY15 EPS was $1.21, including $0.35 in impact from the supply chain issues. FY16 is guided to $1.27 at the midpoint, and CFO Ed Wilhelm said the company expected to grow double-digits next year.

In other words, EPS is going from $1.67 in FY13 to maybe $1.43 in FY17 - if a company that has routinely blown guidance the last few years is correct. That's a 14% decline over the past four years. But Finish Line also has aggressively repurchased shares, boosting EPS. The midpoint of FY16 guidance implies ~$52 million in non-GAAP net income (assuming 41 million shares for the full year), a 37% drop in three years. If FINL has 40 million diluted shares next year, unofficial guidance still means non-GAAP net income probably is down ~30% from FY13 levels. And that's with the twin benefits in FY17 of $0.05 in incremental cost savings and $0.06-0.08 from the Q4 to Q1 shift - which itself drives about $0.19 in EPS, or double-digit growth alone. In FY18, the cost savings don't repeat, and the Q1 shift (assuming taxes aren't delayed again) provides a mid-single-digit headwind.

There's another issue that was largely undiscussed in Q3 - the JackRabbit sale actually improves FY16 performance. My numbers suggest a $0.04 revision to first-half EPS from moving that business to discontinued operations; Wilhelm admitted on the Q3 call that original guidance for $90-95 million in revenue at a negative low-single-digit operating margin had been too aggressive. That likely implies that JackRabbit's move off the P&L provided a $5 million-plus benefit to operating income - or about $0.08 or so for the full year, an estimate supported by the first half numbers. (Without the 10-Q, it's tough to gauge the Q3 impact.) I'm not sure the market quite has understood that fact - Finish Line certainly didn't make much an effort to highlight it.

So, truthfully, I'm not terribly upset about Wednesday afternoon's gains, because Q3 pretty much cemented my opinion that FINL is a long-term short. There are management questions, a declining business and quite literally nothing that suggests a possible reversal. Finish Line isn't going to take share; it's going to lose share to online sales, whether direct from Nike and UA, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Zappos, or elsewhere. Macy's growth is near a ceiling - this year's performance actually is at Finish Line's long-term targets. The company highlighted double-digit ROI on renovation capital spend; that's not coming close to offsetting double-digit percentage declines in normalized free cash flow over the past few years. JackRabbit is gone, the sneaker category already is reasonably strong, and Finish Line can't sell apparel and doesn't really want to anyway.

A 12x multiple to FY17 EPS of $1.43 plus $2 per share in cash (a rough estimate for post-Q4 levels) values FINL at $19 - and that should be an absolute ceiling for the stock. There's no way FINL deserves anything but a negative-growth multiple, and there should be little, if any, confidence that it will outperform its guidance. And I do believe that when investors consider the details of Q3 - the greater-than-expected footwear weakness and the JackRabbit impact most notably - they'll realize that this wasn't just an apparel miss, but rather another quarter that shows a business in distress. But if they don't, I remain confident that they will eventually.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FINL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short April 23 puts.