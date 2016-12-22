Akebia Gets High With Second Japanese Partner

Everyone was waiting for a European deal, but in the end Akebia (NASDAQ:AKBA) delivered on the US, and with a Japanese partner. Importantly, the collaboration with Otsuka (OTC:OSUKF) puts in place the financing to complete the large pivotal program of its anemia treatment vadadustat, and dangles the prospect of another deal sitting on the horizon.

Akebia has struggled to keep up with Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in this space, on both partnerships and valuation – both are working on hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors. With Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) putting the third asset in this class into phase III last month, Akebia has signed on the dotted line in the nick of time (see table below).

Akebia has four phase III trials ongoing, and the bills are racking up – it estimates that the pivotal program will cost $450-480m but ended September with only $161m in the bank, enough to fund operations through the second quarter of 2017.

This transaction puts concerns about immediate financing to bed. Terms include a payment of $125m up front and a further $35m in the first quarter of 2017, to reimburse for past R&D costs. Otsuka will also pay at least $105m towards the R&D program over the coming months, while potential payments linked to development and commercial milestones could reach $765m.

The Japanese company gains a 50:50 profit share in the US; the two partners will equally share commercialization costs.

The attraction to Akebia here is clear: HIF-PH inhibitors will be going after the $6bn EPO market in the US, and marketing clout will be needed. Fibrogen signed up Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) in 2013 in the US and China for its candidate, roxadustat, in a deal that came with a huge $350m up-front payment (Therapeutic focus – Big pharma takes high-level interest in anemia pills, August 28, 2013).

Japanese pharma companies have shown much interest in this space – Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) (OTCPK:ALPMY) has roxadustat rights in Japan, Europe and a few other regions, while Akebia has an existing deal in place with Mitsubishi Tanabe (OTCPK:MTZPY) (OTC:MTZXF) (OTC:MTZXY) for Japan and other Asian countries.

Akebia has long been trailing a European deal, and with phase III data unlikely to emerge until well into 2018 this remains an event for investors to stay focused on in the meantime.

Down to the data

Data from Fibrogen’s pivotal program should start to emerge early next year from trials run in China, and later in the year from US and European studies. Then the real potential of these agents can be assessed, and Fibrogen will effectively be showing its rivals what they have to beat.

These oral drugs work by mimicking the reaction of the body to high altitude, triggering the production of endogenous erythropoietin. They promise to solve a number of the issues associated with the transfusion of recombinant erythropoietin, which alongside the inconvenience of administration include the risk of blood clots, accelerated tumor growth, heart attack and stroke.

The three developers in this space are therefore running trials with major adverse cardiac events (MACE) endpoints, to rule out similar risk of harm. The data have shown no signals so far, but should any emerge this could easily prove fatal for these projects.

The table below shows that their developers have taken different approaches to establish the safety and efficacy of this class. While Akebia, and now Glaxosmithkline, have chosen to use co-primary endpoints and an active comparator, Fibrogen has run more specifically designed studies with single endpoints, as well as running placebo-controlled trials.

Akebia bulls contend that Fibrogen’s clinical program will generate cumbersome data that are difficult to interpret, and point out that regulators will have to rely on the variability of inter-study comparisons to draw conclusions on cardiac safety.

It is too soon to say whether this will indeed hamper its regulatory progress. But the fact remains that Fibrogen is still a good 18 months ahead of the pack. Akebia deserved the 20% jump in its valuation on the Otsuka deal, but it needs to keep up the pace to stay in this race, with Glaxosmithkline now hot on its heels.

Key phase III trials for the HIF-PH space

Trial name

Patient population and comparator

Endpoints

Primary completion

Enrolment

Trial ID

Roxadustat - Fibrogen/Astrazeneca/Astellas

-

Dialysis-dependent vs Epogen

Mean change in Hgb

Nov 2016

305

NCT02652806 (China)

-

Non-dialysis vs placebo

Mean change in Hgb

Dec 2016

154

NCT02652819 (China)

-

Dialysis-dependent vs Epogen

MACE

Feb 2017

1,425

NCT02174731

-

Non-dialysis vs placebo

MACE

Mar 2017

2,600

NCT02174627

-

Non-dialysis vs placebo

anemia correction and maintenance

Jun 2017

600

NCT01750190

Himalayas

Newly initiated dialysis vs Epogen

Mean change in Hgb/Hgb response

Jun 2017

750

NCT02052310

-

Dialysis-dependent ESRD vs Epogen

Mean change in Hgb

Jun 2017

600

NCT02273726

Pyrenees

Dialysis-dependent ESRD vs Epogen/Aranesp

Mean change in Hgb

Jun 2017

838

NCT02278341(Europe)

Dolomites

Non-dialysis vs Aranesp

Hgb response

Jul 2017

570

NCT02021318

ALPS

Non-dialysis vs placebo

Hgb response and maintenance at weeks

Jan 2018

600

NCT01887600

Vadadustat - Akebia/Otsuka/Mitsubishi Tanebe

Protect-correction

Non-dialysis EPO naïve vs Aranesp

MACE + mean change in Hgb

Oct 2018

1,000

NCT02648347

Protect-conversion

Non-dialysis maintenance vs Aranesp

MACE + mean change in Hgb

Oct 2018

2,100

NCT02680574

Innovate Correction

Dialysis-dependent EPO naïve vs Aranesp

MACE + mean change in Hgb

Aug 2019

400

NCT02865850 (US)

Innovate-conversion

Dialysis-dependent maintenance vs Aranesp

MACE + mean change in Hgb

Aug 2019

2,200

NCT02892149 (US)

Daprodustat - Glaxosmithkline

Dialysis maintenance vs Aranesp

Mean change in Hgb

Jul 2018

270

NCT02969655 (Japan)

Non-dialysis/Peritoneal Dialysis vs Micera

Mean change in Hgb

Jul 2018

320

NCT02791763 (Japan)

ASCEND-D

Dialysis maintenance vs Aranesp

MACE + mean change in Hgb

Apr 2020

3,000

NCT02879305 (US)

ASCEND-ND

Non-dialysis vs Aranesp

MACE + mean change in Hgb

Jan 2021

4,500

NCT02876835 (US)
