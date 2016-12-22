Comparing The Profitability Of Commons Vs. Preferreds In Certain Sectors Over A Five-Year Period

I began my initial preferred/common comparison article with the following statement:

I am primarily a high yield preferred investor, consequently, I invest in all manner of REITs, mortgage, equity, and diversified, because, on average, they offer a higher yield preferred investment than is available in a majority of other sectors of the market, with the notable exceptions of oil and shipping. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that mREIT investments are more risky, consequently, they usually offer greater rewards, or increased yields.

Similar to but unlike the former comparison article that concentrated on the performance of primarily mREITs, this study has concentrated on other sectors of the market, specifically those that offer preferreds sporting higher-than-average yield percentages. Consequently, this study covers companies within each of the following sectors: Oil & Energy, Shipping (drybulk, container & tanker), Pharmaceutical R&Ds, Rental & Leasing, Financial Services, and Residential Construction.

I have chosen companies that have continued to pay their preferred and common dividends and that, for the most part, I have invested in and I'm most familiar with. That is the limit of my cherry-picking, because at this moment I have no way of knowing how the profit performance of the commons will stack up against the profit performance of their preferred counterparts. Although I'm a biased preferred investor, I assure you I have placed no thumb on the scale and promise to allow the chips to fall as they may.

Therefore, from the drybulk shipping sector I have selected Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL); from container shipping, Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Seaspan (NYSE:SSW); from tanker shipping, Tsakos Energy (NYSE:TNP); from oil E&Ps, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE); from oil pipelines, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI); from pharmaceutical R&Ds, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM); from rental & leasing, General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN); from financial services, Ladenburg Thalmann (NYSEMKT:LTS); and from residential construction, M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO).

Although I charted the common share performance of each company over a five-year period, in those instances when the preferred shares IPO'd more recently, I used the common share price approximating the date of the preferred IPO. To minimize this problem I selected each company's earliest, still trading preferred issue. I accomplished this by utilizing the Yahoo Finance Intercative chart that I had set for a five-year study. Obviously, the preferred IPO price was set most often at $25.00, which is the figure most commonly set as the par price for preferred shares. I also utilized this chart to set the common price at the beginning and end of the five-year period, or as I explained above at the time of the preferred IPO.

To accurately record the common dividend paid for the time period considered, I utilized DividendInvestor.com, company investor relations, and the Yahoo Finance charts, whereby I totaled up the dividends collected during that time period. Concerning the preferred dividend totals, I multiplied the quarterly dividend by the number of quarters concerned. Five years = quarterly dividend X 20, or if paid monthly, the number of years times 12.

Common Vs. Preferred Profits Over A Five-Year Period

Symbol Start Date Price End Date Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss GSL 8/14/14 3.90 12/21/16 1.57 (2.33) .20 - 2.33 (2.13) GSL-B 8/13/14 25.00 12/21/16 20.76 (4.24) 4.62 -4.24 0.38 CMRE 7/29/13 17.84 12/21/16 5.75 (12.09) 4.58 - 12.09 (7.51) CMRE-B 7/30/13 25.00 12/21/16 19.90 (5.10) 24.78 -19.90 4.88 SSW 12/10/12 16.50 12/21/16 8.98 (7.52) 5.51 - 7.52 (2.01) SSW-D 12/6/12 25.00 12/21/16 20.26 (4.74) 7.95 - 4.74 3.21 TNP 5/11/13 3.80 12/21/16 4.80 1.00 .73 + 1.00 1.73 TNP-B 5/2/13 25.00 12/21/21 25.39 .39 7.00 + .39 7.39 CPE 5/23/13 3.65 12/21/16 15.63 11.98 0 + 11.98 11.98 CPE-A 5/22/13 50.00 12/21/16 52.55 2.55 25.00 + 2.55 27.55 KMI 10/26/15 8.43 12/21/16 15.63 7.20 .50 +7.20 7.70 KMI-A 10/26/15 50.00 12/21/16 50.35 .35 4.88 + .35 5.23 PPHM 2/11/14 1.77 12/21/16 .31 (1.46) 0 - 1.46 (1.46) PPHMP 2/11/14 25.00 12/21/16 20.20 (4.80) 7.22 - 4.80 2.42 GFN 5/10/13 4.50 12/21/16 5.60 1.10 0 + 1.10 1.10 GFNCP 5/10/13 100.00 12/21/16 90.95 (9.05) 31.50 - 9.05 22.45 LTS 5/21/13 1.64 12/21/16 2.65 1.01 0 + 1.01 1.01 LTS-A 5/20/13 25.00 12/21/16 24.36 (.64) 7.17 - .64 6.53 MHO 12/11/11 9.60 12/21/16 28.33 18.73 0 + 18.73 18.73 MHO-A 12/21/11 25.00 12/21/16 25.40 .40 12.19 + .40 12.59 Click to enlarge

Notice on the above chart:

The start date corresponds to the closest date the preferred issue IPO'd

The price of the common share at the start date was as close as the chart would allow to record this figure, which is but a day or two off the IPO of the preferred.

The dividend totals collected were either supplied from DividendInvestor.com whenever possible or those supplied at the bottom of the Yahoo Finance chart, or company web site.

The preferred shares selected were not cherry-picked but were chosen because they IPO'd most closely to the five-year time period selected.

Although dividend distributions are not exact, they are darned close.

To be fair, I am primarily a cumulative preferred, fixed income investor, however, from the above charted results, it is evident that the preferred shareholder markedly outperformed the common shareholder except in two instances, MHO and KMI. Although both commons profited by a greater amount than their preferred counterparts, their preferreds profited as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE-C, CMRE-D, LTS-A, TNP-D, GFNCP. PPHMP, GSL-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.