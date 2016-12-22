Priceline: On Course To Break Through $1,800 Next Year

Although it looks expensive, we believe Priceline is great value and expect its stock to reach $1,800 in 12 months.

Click to enlarge

When it comes to consumers, there's only one thing that stays the same. That is that consumer habits are ever-changing. The luxury goods sector, for example, used to exhibit high levels of growth. According to research by Macquarie, the global luxury goods market grew by 8 percent per annum between 2005 and 2015. Fast-forward to today and growth in the sector is expected to be just 2 percent in 2017, barely ahead of inflation.

As is often the case, the finger is being pointed at millennials and their spending habits. With their disposable income levels rising, this group is not opting to spend it on luxury goods, but rather on travel and entertainment. Although there are many companies that will benefit from this transition, the one which we continue to believe is positioned for long-term growth is Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN).

Why are millennials spending more on travel?

Although no single reason can explain the shift, there are a number of factors which we believe can add a little color to things. Firstly, it has been well documented that millennials are delaying major life decisions like getting married, having kids, and buying a first home. We see this as allowing them more freedom to do things they want like travel.

Furthermore, the rise of social media is likely to impact habits as well in our view. Prior to social media you might only see vacation snaps from your nearest and dearest. Whereas these days users are likely to see where that kid they vaguely knew in kindergarten went on their summer break. This exposes users to countless potential vacation spots and also provides a platform for indirect showing off to friends. Who doesn't like to make their friends and acquaintances jealous?

Finally, technology is key as well as far as we are concerned. Previous generations would have had to go into the city and sit down with an agent and some holiday brochures. Now it's as simple as pulling out your phone and making a booking in less time than it would have taken you to start your car engine. The speed in which a booking can be made really helps capture impulse buying in our eyes.

Is Priceline going after this market?

It certainly is and it's no surprise either. After all the global millennial population is estimated to be around 2 billion people and rising. The company recently won praise for tapping into millennials' fear of missing out with a recent promotion. We agree with the view of PR Newswire that this promotion was well made and leveraged the recent data that revealed that millennials want to take multiple short trips per year, rather than one big trip. Which is music to the ears of Priceline as multiple bookings mean multiple booking fees.

It's not just the millennial market.

Whilst we see the long-term growth coming from the global millennial market, let's not forget the influential baby boomer generation as well. Sure, they may not be as tech-savvy as millennials, but still an estimated 84 percent of those aged between 55 and 64 years will be active internet users next year, and 70 percent of those aged 65 years and above will be. As the baby boomers settle into retirement, we expect that travel will be on the agenda and Priceline will be there to help.

Does the growth justify the premium?

There's no denying that Priceline looks expensive compared to the rest of the market when judged on a trailing price-to-earnings ratio. As you can see below its stock is priced at 38 times trailing earnings at present.

But don't let this put you off. We think 25 times earnings is the best multiple to value its stock on. In the next fiscal year, FY 2017, we estimate earnings growing to be $72.11 per share, up 11 percent from the forecast $64.77 per share in FY 2016. At 25 times earnings that would make fair value $1,802 for its stock. If all goes to plan then this will provide investors with a return of approximately 19.8 percent.

As far as we are concerned Priceline should be a staple in most portfolios. We believe its long-term growth potential and the positive shift in consumer habits will provide investors with market-beating returns for at least the next five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCLN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.