Finish Line: Implications For Nike And FootLocker Amid The Chaos

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has been in my opinion a third tier company behind names like Nike (NYSE:NKE), and my top choice, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). Owners of Nike and Footlocker need to be aware of Finish Line as it is a profitable company with over 1,000 Finish Line branded locations in U.S. malls and shops inside Macy's (NYSE:M) department stores. The athletic wear space continues to be an incredibly tough market to compete in, with names like Nike and Foot Locker simply taking a large chunk of the market share. We just saw a wonderful holiday surprise from Nike. Foot Locker I have high hopes for as I own a large stake. Still, it does not mean that Finish Line through its many different store-front brands cannot deliver wealth generation, but they have to deliver.

And see, today footwear stocks are being dragged down thanks to Finish Line. Today Finish Line is showing us why it is third tier. Why do I say this? Well, to me it all comes down to performance, cash flow and expectations. The stock has been a good one to own this year but it's getting hit now and taking others with it. Why? We know that for the most part Nike and Foot Locker continue to beat estimates, but just what is going on with Finish Line? In its most recent quarter, Finish Line delivered a top and bottom line miss. Ouch. Consolidated net sales were $371.7 million, an increase of 3% over last year's quarter, while same-store sales increased by just 0.7%. These sales numbers missed estimates by a strong $39 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.24 whiffing on consensus estimates by $0.06.

These numbers are pretty surprisingly weak following Nike's strong report. While I continue to like both Foot Locker and Nike, especially the latter, I think Finish Line is the last choice. I have felt there was upside potential but this quarter was bad. Devastating really. You are just better off buying Foot Locker long-term. Still, Sam Sato, chief executive officer, shed some light on the quarter:

"We are disappointed that our third quarter sales and earnings fell short of our expectations. Steep declines in apparel and accessories offset a high-single digit footwear comp gain and a 33% sales increase in our Macy's business. While we continue to work on narrowing our soft goods assortment and aligning our offering with customer demand, our primary focus remains on growing the cornerstones of the Company's foundation - our Finish Line footwear business and our partnership with Macy's - through enhanced customer engagement. At the same time, we are making progress developing a more efficient operating model that drives increased profitability and greater shareholder value over the long-term. We are now fully benefiting from our enhanced supply chain and are just beginning to realize the $6 million in annualized savings from our actions aimed at streamlining our organizational structure. Despite our recent underperformance, we remain confident in the strategic course we have set for the Finish Line."

That commentary gives me hope for Foot Locker. While it too sells apparel, the footwear comp gains were solid. That is a plus. Now, for those holding Finish Line, I want to point out that one big positive is the company is trying to be more shareholder friendly. In Q2 Finish Line repurchased 250,000 shares of common stock, totaling $5.8 million. It has 5 million shares remaining on its current Board authorized repurchase program. The company had no 17 million in debt and has $33 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also recently hiked its dividend to $0.10. At the end of the day, Finish Line is doing what it can to compete. It is not easy. But I see no reason to buy the name over Nike or Foot Locker.

