The Art Of Repeal: The Law Of Unintended Consequences

Should Congress repeal Section 1031, America could lose one of the best wealth-creating engines that has generated thousands of jobs in commercial and residential real estate.

Annual transaction volume is between $400 billion and $500 billion and an estimated 30% of annual volume is transacted using 1031 exchanges.

Section 1031 exchanges have been a part of the Internal Revenue Code since 1921 and have historically been used by sellers of commercial real estate.

"Clearly there are always unintended consequences of any legislative or regulatory act that's taken in the heat of battle."

Richard Grasso - Former Chairman and Chief Executive of New York Stock Exchange

President-elect Donald Trump with a Republican-controlled Congress has embarked on sweeping tax reform designed to cut corporate tax rates and provide fiscal stimulus to the U.S. economy. In order to pay for this massive fiscal stimulus, Congress is considering eliminating and/or repealing certain business expense deductions, including net interest expense and IRC 1031 tax-deferred exchanges.

Section 1031 exchanges have been a part of the Internal Revenue Code since 1921 and have historically been used by sellers of commercial real estate to defer federal and state capital gains taxes as well as recapture taxes.

Click to enlarge

Although Commercial Real Estate or CRE as it is referred to, makes up the largest share of 1031 exchange property value (in dollars), the vast majority of 1031 transactions are generated from middle class taxpayers exchanging out of a small property like a single family rental property or vacation home, held for investment. The REITs and commercial players all use Section 1031 regularly as does the small investor, farmer and rancher.

"Absent 1031 exchanges, there will be a big decrease in transactions which would negatively affect many U.S. taxpayers and result in fewer jobs in ancillary services involved in a sale/purchase like title companies, lawyers, lenders, banks, mortgage brokers, environmental companies, real estate agents/brokers and even reduced income to municipalities from less transfer tax revenue" says Scott Saunders of Asset Preservation.

In my book, The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire, I explain President-elect's use of the Section 1031 exchange laws as a tool that the billionaire investor used to roll capital gains into two high-rise office towers.

Total CRE property values are estimated to be $10 trillion and include four major categories; office, retail, multi-family (apartments) and industrial.

Real estate has always been considered a highly tax efficient asset class, allowing for key deductions such as interest expense and depreciation as well as deferring capital gains - using 1031 exchange rules. While REITs and Funds make up a large portion of overall CRE holdings, individual investors, partnerships, family trusts and closely held entities make up the majority of CRE ownership.

Clearly, both investor types will be hurt by the proposed repeal of 1031 exchanges but the impact will be far worse for older investment property owners that planned to sell their existing property and purchase a replacement property using a tax deferred exchange. If proposed legislation passes, these investors will pay taxes on all prior capital gains and depreciation recapture; losing productive capital that would have otherwise generated additional retirement income.

"Unfortunately, older investors who planned to exchange their "actively managed" rental properties for passive net lease property will lose a large portion of their wealth at the exact time they need it the most" says Brad Watt of Petra Capital Advisors, LLC

To make matters worse, commercial real estate owners may be dealt a double whammy if congress eliminates the deduction for mortgage interest. Financing makes up a large portion of the capitalization structure for CRE and much of this funding comes from banks, insurance companies and bond issuance.

Any elimination of net interest expense deduction and tax deferral will dramatically reduce the value of CRE assets and not only hurt equity owners but also undercut financial institutions' balance sheets, which in turn reduces their ability to lend money for any purpose, not just CRE.

Joe Cosenza, co-founder of Inland Real Estate, with $40 billion of CRE under management states…

"Everyone is in shock about this and there are a lot of details yet to work out. In our view, the legislation is too complicated to pass in its proposed form and there are way too many unanswered questions."

As history has shown, broad sweeping tax reform at the expense of key business deductions can and will have a profound impact on the very economy intended to be helped by the reforms.

A great example of how tax reform can negatively impact the real estate industry is the Tax Reform Act of 1986, also known as TRA 86. All of the important evidence shows that a serious downturn in housing starts and real estate markets began shortly after the enactment of TRA 86.

The elimination of key interest deductions and less favorable depreciation rules made investment in new housing and construction less attractive and reduced the market value of existing real estate by creating an incentive to unload properties while increasing the difficulty of doing so. Unfortunately, this time the effects could be even more devastating. In 1986, total commercial real estate value was approximately 10% of overall GDP, today it is nearly 50% of GDP.

To make matters worse, all of this proposed tax reform legislation is colliding with the increase in long-term borrowing rates as the Federal Reserve has telegraphed a steady path for interest rate increases over the next three years.

The trifecta of repealing 1031 exchanges, eliminating mortgage interest expense and rising rates will undoubtedly have a gravitational pull on CRE values.

"Movement in the 10-year treasury has been fully anticipated by the markets, and re-pricing discussions of on-market transactions have followed the recent rate increase. With this, however, the average net lease cap rate remains 366 basis-points higher than the current 10-year yield, giving room for the spread to narrow without much disruption to the market." - Tom Beneville, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

When the financial sector becomes distressed and constrained in its fundamental and vital economic role of providing liquidity and leverage, the real economy can suffer as a consequence. Many impact studies have been done to show that a negative impact to the CRE sector will trigger "contagion" to a resultant downturn in the broader economy.

President-Elect Donald Trump won the election by appealing to the average American working man and woman often referred to as the "Forgotten Man." While commercial real estate ownership is often thought of as a tool for the rich to reduce and/or defer taxes, it is also a wealth building tactic for millions of middle class Americans.

It's not just Average Joe who would suffer from the trifecta repeal of the 1031 exchange laws, Real Estate Investment Trusts (or REITs) like Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT), Realty Income (NYSE:O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) all use the wealth compounding tool to grow earnings and dividends.

As America's first billionaire President, Donald Trump knows the benefits of the 1031 exchange vehicle, and he knows the consequences of dismantling it.

Should Congress repeal Section 1031, America could lose one of the best wealth-creating engines that has generated thousands of jobs in commercial and residential real estate. Certainly, no one knows that better than the real estate investor who wrote The Art of the Deal.

