Why You Should Ignore The Noise From Politics And Macro Concerns

Many investors identify promising investment opportunities but hesitate to pull the trigger due to concerns over macro or political issues. However, this is one of the greatest mistakes they can make. As there are always several issues to worry about, investors who think this way will rarely pull the trigger and hence they will miss great opportunities. In fact, if they invest only when everything is rosy, they are likely to invest near market tops, when euphoria results in a highly overvalued market. In this article, I will analyze why it is a great mistake to miss investment opportunities due to the noise from politics and macro concerns.

First of all, there is a recent strong example that confirms my point of view. To be sure, despite the gloomy predictions in the case of Trump's win in the presidential election, S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) has rallied 6% since the election, without offering any chance of catching the train. Investors who sold their stocks due to their fears have missed a great rally while they have also missed the dividends of their stocks. Even worse, as their cash earns nothing, they may eventually capitulate and repurchase their stocks at a higher price. As we all know, selling low and buying high is not a promising strategy. Therefore, those who stayed the course and ignored the extreme noise from all the media over the election have been highly rewarded.

Investors should realize that the media tend to exaggerate over the impact of most political and macro issues because this is the only way to continuously grab the attention of their audience. If the media advise people to hold their stocks for years without paying attention to the short-term noise of trivial events, they will lose a great portion of their customers. This stance of the media is not going to change any time soon. Consequently, investors should realize this fact, get used to ignoring this noise and separate politics and macro from their portfolio management.

Even if some political decisions, such as taxes and energy regulations, affect some specific companies, investors should keep in mind that each President governs for 4 years and hence the long-term returns of the related stocks may not change much. Of course short-term traders can benefit from the resultant volatility, though most of the affected stocks rally or plunge long before most individuals decide to pull the trigger. All in all, the long-term returns of most stocks are hardly affected by political decisions and macro issues.

This is actually, not only my investing attitude, but also Warren Buffett's attitude towards political and macro noise. When he pinpoints an attractive stock, with great growth prospects and a sound valuation, he never pays attention to the prevailing macro and political concerns. He never tries to predict the path of interest rates or the economic growth of next year. He believes that it is impossible to make correct macro forecasts on a regular basis and hence he focuses on the one thing he can do well; evaluate a stock. Investors should follow the advice of the Oracle of Omaha and focus only on the tasks they can accomplish themselves. This is actually a great piece of advice, not only for investments, but also for other parts of life, such as the business career. People should always do their best without being discouraged by concerns over external factors.

An increasing concern in the last few years has been the growing US debt, which currently stands around 105% of GDP. The growing debt has spooked some investors, who have remained on the sidelines. First of all, this is a significant issue, which has been largely ignored by politicians so far, as no-one wants to bear the political cost that comes with limiting the debt load. Hopefully politicians will decide to tackle this issue before it becomes too severe. On the other hand, it is a shame to have missed the ongoing 7-year bull market due to this concern. No-one ever knows when the escalating debt will cause a recession to the country so investors should not wait on the sidelines until this long-term issue is resolved. It may take another decade before the debt starts to burden the economy. Even in that case, many companies will keep growing. Therefore, it will be a shame to wait on the sidelines and miss all the great opportunities that arise in the next few years.

A great example that confirms the above notion is O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY). The company has been growing thanks to the consolidation of the highly fragmented automotive aftermarket without being affected by the US economy to a great extent. To be sure, during the financial crisis the earnings per share [EPS] of the company dropped 11%, only to increase 50% next year. It would have been a shame to miss the exceptional performance of the stock due to macro concerns. The chart below shows the exceptional 10-year rally of the stock, which simply followed the trend of the EPS.

To sum up, there will always be great noise from the prevailing political and macro issues, as the media need this noise in order to maximize their revenues. However, investors with a long-term perspective should definitely ignore this noise. Instead they should focus on identifying the most promising investment opportunities and pull the trigger regardless of the noise. They should also avoid selling their stocks amid a macro or political event, as this has proven a very poor long-term strategy. While most investors have not realized it, staying the course regardless of the noise is a critical component in the long-term success of a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.