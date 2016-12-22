InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/21/16: Abbott Laboratories, Ion Geophysical, Medley Capital

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/21/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO), and;

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Mednax (NYSE:MD);

Imprimis Pharm (NASDAQ:IMMY);

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI), and;

Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR);

Realpage (NASDAQ:RP);

McBc (NASDAQ:MCFT);

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR);

Hydra Industries Acquisition (HDRA);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), and;

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Greif (GEFB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Tjmt DIR,BO Virtu Financial VIRT AB $1,580,720 2 Water Asset Mgt BO Cadiz CDZI B $806,878 3 Taube Brook CEO,DIR Medley Capital MCC B $719,544 4 Blaser Brian J VP Abbott Laboratories ABT B $599,120 5 Baum Mark L CEO,DIR Imprimis Pharm IMMY B $279,240 6 Lindstrom Richard L Md DIR Imprimis Pharm IMMY B $179,000 7 Lapeyre James DIR,BO Ion Geophysical IO AB $155,182 8 Mendlein John CEO,DIR Atyr Pharma LIFE B $151,662 9 Hilsheimer Lawrence A VP,CFO Greif GEFB JB* $141,539 10 Goldschmidt Md Pascal J DIR Mednax MD B $139,682 Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Gi Partners Fund Iii DIR,BO Ladder Capital LADR JS* $51,536,464 2 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,753,780 3 Wayzata Investment Partners BO McBc MCFT JS* $19,665,000 4 Polar Asset Mgt Partners BO Hydra Industries Acquisition HDRA S $13,047,915 5 Ullal Jayshree CEO,DIR Arista Networks ANET AS $8,635,836 6 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $5,435,245 7 Pichai Sundar CEO Alphabet GOOG AS $3,190,815 8 Starr Kevin P BO Blueprint Medicines BPMC S $3,002,351 9 Hess Lisa F BO Wesco Aircraft WAIR S $1,877,871 10 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO Realpage RP AS $1,790,400 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.