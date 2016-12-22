InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/21/16: Abbott Laboratories, Ion Geophysical, Medley Capital

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Mednax (NYSE:MD);
- Imprimis Pharm (NASDAQ:IMMY);
- Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI), and;
- Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
- Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR);
- Realpage (NASDAQ:RP);
- McBc (NASDAQ:MCFT);
- Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR);
- Hydra Industries Acquisition (HDRA);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), and;
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Greif (GEFB).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Tjmt
|DIR,BO
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|AB
|$1,580,720
|2
|Water Asset Mgt
|BO
|Cadiz
|CDZI
|B
|$806,878
|3
|Taube Brook
|CEO,DIR
|Medley Capital
|MCC
|B
|$719,544
|4
|Blaser Brian J
|VP
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT
|B
|$599,120
|5
|Baum Mark L
|CEO,DIR
|Imprimis Pharm
|IMMY
|B
|$279,240
|6
|Lindstrom Richard L Md
|DIR
|Imprimis Pharm
|IMMY
|B
|$179,000
|7
|Lapeyre James
|DIR,BO
|Ion Geophysical
|IO
|AB
|$155,182
|8
|Mendlein John
|CEO,DIR
|Atyr Pharma
|LIFE
|B
|$151,662
|9
|Hilsheimer Lawrence A
|VP,CFO
|Greif
|GEFB
|JB*
|$141,539
|10
|Goldschmidt Md Pascal J
|DIR
|Mednax
|MD
|B
|$139,682
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Gi Partners Fund Iii
|DIR,BO
|Ladder Capital
|LADR
|JS*
|$51,536,464
|2
|Page Lawrence
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$26,753,780
|3
|Wayzata Investment Partners
|BO
|McBc
|MCFT
|JS*
|$19,665,000
|4
|Polar Asset Mgt Partners
|BO
|Hydra Industries Acquisition
|HDRA
|S
|$13,047,915
|5
|Ullal Jayshree
|CEO,DIR
|Arista Networks
|ANET
|AS
|$8,635,836
|6
|Silver Point Cap
|BO
|Cooper Standard
|CPS
|S
|$5,435,245
|7
|Pichai Sundar
|CEO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$3,190,815
|8
|Starr Kevin P
|BO
|Blueprint Medicines
|BPMC
|S
|$3,002,351
|9
|Hess Lisa F
|BO
|Wesco Aircraft
|WAIR
|S
|$1,877,871
|10
|Winn Stephen T
|CB,CEO,BO
|Realpage
|RP
|AS
|$1,790,400
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.