Clayton Williams Goes For The Gold As A Nightmare Fades

65K acres in Reeves County located in some of the best industry neighborhoods is worth most of the enterprise value. But there is another 105K Permian acres.

No management of any size wants to report a charge of $155 million. In this case management had to issue stock warrants that are treated as derivative instruments for accounting purposes and generate large charges as the company stock price soars. Fortunately for Clayton Williams (NASDAQ:CWEI) management this charge is non-cash. It is small consolation that a very necessary loan was written because those 2 million warrants were part of the payment. The ballooning stock prices will keep those charges coming until the warrants are exchanged for stock or the expire worthless.

"On March 8, 2016 , we entered into the term loan credit facility with funds managed by Ares Management, LLC ("Ares") providing for the lenders to make secured term loans to us in the principal amount of $350 million (the "Refinancing"). As part of the Refinancing, we issued warrants to purchase 2,251,364 shares of our common stock at a price of $22.00 per share and required certain amendments to the revolving credit facility. The term loans were issued at an original issue discount of $16.8 million , which amount equaled the cash consideration received by us for the issuance of the related warrants and shares of special voting preferred stock. Aggregate cash proceeds from the Refinancing of approximately $340 million , net of transaction costs, were used to fully repay the then-outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility of $160 million , plus accrued interest and fees. The warrants expire in 2026 and contain various anti-dilution provisions. Pursuant to FASB ASC 815-40, we account for the warrants as derivative instruments and carry the warrants as a non-current liability at their fair value, with the calculated increase or decrease in fair value each quarter being recognized in the statement of operations and comprehensive loss (see Note 10). The warrants had a fair value of $16.8 million at the date of issuance and a fair value of $171.7 million at September 30, 2016 . As a result, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded a loss on revaluation of the warrant liability of $123.4 million and $155 million , respectively."

Fortunately for shareholders, these sizeable charges will remain non-cash, but they will distort the income statement for years to come as long as the stock price continues to appreciate or change significantly each quarter. So shareholders are going to have to focus more on cash flow and adjusted income. Those warrants represent a significant amount of future dilution. There were roughly 17.5 million shares outstanding at the end of the third quarter. There another potentially 1.4 million or so (only about 400,000 is restricted stock or has options granted) in the long term incentives plan. In total, the possible expansion of shares currently would dilute current shareholders more than 20% at the most.

That dilution does not change the very bright future picture materially. Ares management made fantastic profits so far on those warrants. But there is still plenty of action left for the shareholders. So while the non-cash charges will continue, the shareholders will be focusing on the results that financing made possible. Management had previously stated that they wanted to take a year to work on well designs and operational improvements. The financing gave management the flexibility to do just that, now management is getting ready to act on its year of experimentation and findings.

"Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:) announced today that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell all of the Company's assets in the Giddings Area in East Central Texas for $400 million, before closing adjustments. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale to fund development in the Delaware Basin and to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness."

When a company raises this kind of money, then management has some very significant uses for this money. This is a sign that management is ready for operations to move into high gear. Repaying some indebtedness will build in some financial flexibility for the new year. But with all the exciting activity reported by neighboring operators, it is time for this management to show what the company leases are worth.

Source: Clayton Williams Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September, 2016

After the sale, the only signficant holdings of the company are a lot of acreage in the Permian. Of that acreage, 65,000 is located in Reeves County. The more than 900 drilling locations should keep management busy for a very long time. If the Permian is a hot area, then Reeves County is positively boiling. This company has some of the best neighboring operators in the industry and probably some of the better leases in the Permian. The Permian play is getting enough attention that the stock of significant leaseholders (and lenders increase lending to...) tends to appreciate in the right areas even without the drilling. But now, with the cash raise this company is ready to demonstrate what was developed over the past year to the benefit of shareholders.

Source: Clayton Williams Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September, 2016

Despite the scary finances, companies in the Permian often get some lenient lender treatment these days. This company has one of the larger lease positions in the Permian. So management should be in a position to "cash in" on better lending terms and maybe lower interest rates in the future. After Reeves county it actually has about 100,000 leases elsewhere in the Permian. That additional acreage is going to add a lot of value to the current stock price eventually. Management has not really promoted that additional acreage nearly as much, so there is probably some market uncertainty (confusion?) when valuing that acreage.

The revolving credit facility is unused and really insufficient for the company needs. But it does accelerate if the senior notes are not refinanced in 2018. So there are financing issues to be dealt with in the upcoming fiscal year. Most likely though the money from the recent sale will pay down the Term Loan Credit Facility. This loan has a second lien on much of the company property after the bank credit line of $100 million which is currently only used for letters of credit. Then the company will keep a fair amount of money to accelerate lease development.

From the third quarter results, cash flow from operations was a whole $24 million so operational performance is becoming a priority. The good feelings from the recent asset sale and resulting debt payments will only last so long, even for Permian operators.

Source: Clayton Williams Johnson Rice Energy Conference Presentation September, 2016

The Collier 34-51 #1H, the Company's first slick water completion, that had an initial seven day flow-back of just over 2,100 BOE per day continues to perform above our expectations. The peak 30-day production from this well averaged 2,089 BOE per day (82% Oil, 9% NGL). This well has been on production since mid-July and is currently producing at a daily rate of 1,312 BOE.

The company has targeted four more wells to try out three more zones. Whereas the rest of the industry went " drill crazy" in the area, this management appears to be taking a more measured approach. The first slide shows the improvement from the first well to the second. That improvement is fairly dramatic. Now the company has scheduled four more wells to experiment with by the end of the year. This drilling pace has not materially impacted production despite the size of the wells. In fact, this is one of the most minimal one rig drilling programs I have written about. That can confuse investors who see soaring and very profitable production increases from neighboring operators. But the recent sale gives the company new financial flexibility to carry out its deliberate plan. Combining that flexibility with the drilling and completion pace of the next four wells should finally show the potential effects of this acreage as well as development pacing.

While the company has not given guidance for next year, management has previously stated that they plan a faster pace of development next year using the knowledge gained this year. Given the strong results shown above and industry improvements reported all year, next year's well results should be very strong. The company should have the financing in place to more than double its production. That kind of progress should become apparent early enough during the next fiscal year to ease the refinancing challenges ahead.

So the company market value has now exceeded $2 billion using the market close on Tuesday, December 21, 2016. Even with the dilution from warrants and the stock compensation plan plus the outstanding debt, the stock of this company is very undervalued. With acreage prices in Reeves county reaching and sometimes exceeding $40K for the right acreage, this well located acreage alone is worth much of the enterprise value of the company at the current time. The very first slide shows about 65K acres located in extremely valuable places.

But what is even better is the approximately 105K acres that the company management has not yet focused on in the Permian. Because management has not promoted this other acreage, the market has really discounted it at the present time. That should change in the future. So the two reasons that this company stock price should rise from current levels include the accelerated drilling plan that will start next year on the Reeves County acreage, plus a renewed exploration interest in the rest of the Permian basin. This stock should easily double from the current price as a result.

Depending upon how much debt management decides to pay down, there could be at least $250 million to fund a very robust drilling plan. Even before the sale management advertised more than $300 million in liquidity so that would be a very conservative budget. The sale should increase that liquidity a lot. As the industry shows more improved results in the area, that liquidity could easily expand even more with the right geology before the company drilling program begins. Back in March, the company needed money, and the Permian interest was just getting under way. The company had some very rough times, and the balance sheet was in poor condition. The Permian acreage was valued less than it is now.

In an article on Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) it was noted that a $30 million per quarter capital budget increased production by more than 6,000 BOED in just two quarters. Plus Resolute Energy management is trying to improve those results. While it will probably be a few more quarters before one can quantify the pace exactly, Clayton Williams investors may get a preliminary view of the potential pace from the next four wells. What is clear is that management will have at least a 2 rig drilling program next year on twice as much Reeves County acreage as Resolute Energy. Therefore an exit rate of more than 20K BOED is very likely (and probably very conservative) at the end of fiscal year 2017. Between the money just raised and the infrastructure shown above, the results could be even better.

