Digital Realty Trust: Time To Buy

The REIT is significantly cheaper compared to six months ago on a run-rate core FFO basis.

Data center REIT Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has become a lot more affordable after the shakeout in the REIT sector in the last several months. Digital Realty Trust profits from positive long term demand growth for data centers, has excellent portfolio stats, very low near-to-medium term debt maturities, and strong dividend coverage.

When talking about Real Estate Investment Trusts, income investors typically think about commercial REITs that lease their properties to pharmacies, restaurants, convenience stores, or fitness centers. However, there are much more specialized REITs out there that work a particular niche in the property lease business. Some REITs, for instance, develop a specialty for store place, which can either by physical or digital. Compelling long term industry growth potential makes them worth a closer look.

Profiting From Data-Driven Growth Trend

Digital Realty Trust is an investment grade-rated data center REIT and one of the largest Real Estate Investment Trusts in the land. Equity value: +$15 billion.

With the digitalization of the 21st century economy, data centers are as important as banks. Without them, nothing would work.

The expansion of the digital economy, of course, is what drives the need for data storage and processing power.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Strong Portfolio Stats

Digital Realty Trust is not only playing the U.S. market. It has positioned itself in key markets outside the U.S., too.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

When it comes to REITs, we all must take a close look at the two most important portfolio stats: Tenant base diversification and occupancy rates.

As to the first point, tenant base diversification, Digital Realty Trust is not as deeply diversified as other commercial REITs, but this is due to the smaller target market for data center REITs.

Nonetheless, Digital Realty Trust's tenant base diversification is significant.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

As to the second point, occupancy rates, Digital Realty Trust's same-capital occupancy rate has consistently been above 90 percent which is excellent.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

No Significant Near Term Debt Maturities

Digital Realty Trust has almost no upcoming debt maturities in the next three years, leaving a lot of headroom for cash to be reinvested into the business.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Strong FFO Per-Share Growth Translated Into Dividend Growth

Digital Realty Trust has seen consistent, above-average FFO per-share growth in the industry.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Importantly, strong FFO per-share growth independent of the state of the economy has translated into impressive dividend growth over the same time period as well.

Source: Digital Realty Trust

Strong Dividend Coverage

Digital Realty Trust's core FFO and AFFO have significantly exceeded the REIT's dividend rate.

Source: Achilles Research

Since the REIT's AFFO per-share has grown at a faster clip than its dividend, Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio has actually declined.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much?

I recommended selling Digital Realty Trust in July because of its inflated valuation. That being said, DLR has a much more appealing reward-to-risk ratio at today's price point, and that's largely due to the correction in REIT valuations over the last several months.

Income investors pay ~16.7x 2016e core FFO as opposed to ~19.6x in July. That's still not cheap for sure, but Digital Realty Trust's portfolio and dividend stats justify paying this price.

Your Takeaway

Digital Realty Trust has grown FFO per-share and dividend at a good clip so far, and the REIT is in a good position to profit from the growing demand for data centers. The REIT's portfolio stats, investment grade-rated balance sheet and strong dividend coverage make Digital Realty Trust a quality income vehicle of choice. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

