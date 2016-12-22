FIT: A Year-End Bet On Brand Recovery

As the year closes out I'm scouring the market for new opportunities. The election results have made it a lot harder to find real value as the markets have taken off unexpectedly. Investing in this kind of an environment, I have found from past experience, is a very perilous activity. If you have an active portfolio that you are managing, look carefully and you will find that the shares that you hold are not really breaking new ground. Don't get me wrong. There is an upward bias, but the general buoyancy that is being felt in the market does not really translate to incredible gains in individual stocks unless it is a case of reallocation such as the financials. The danger here is to be swept up in this avalanche and end up going overweight on individual stocks indiscriminately. So we fall back to our original investment thesis, which is to find deep value and not chase momentum. But it is always hard to find value in such a cheerful market.

FitBit (NYSE:FIT) is the chosen one as an end of the year investment idea. Occasionally there is an urge to invest in a long shot that provides a good risk-reward profile and that is how I encountered FIT. FIT has been a dog for the past 12 months and so there is no denying that this is a contrarian call.

The past 12 months has been devastating for FIT. With a balance sheet that has come under tremendous pressure since the good old days of 2015, FIT has been punished for not being good stewards for shareholders. So let's dive right into the analysis and see why I would bet on FIT at this juncture.

A growth stock with slowing growth, or is it?:

This has been a challenge over the last 12 months for FIT. Even though FIT is the leader in the wearable market, the rate of growth that FIT has been experiencing has been considerably slowing. An increasingly competitive landscape with tremendous pricing pressure has caused the mid-range wearable segment to slow. With a proliferation of cheaper alternatives at the lower end and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung at the higher end, players like FIT and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the mid-range are getting squeezed. However, I believe this is a temporary phenomenon. As a technology gets popular in the consumer segment, there is a rush of people that come into the market and look for the cheapest alternative to adopt. But after the initial experience, there is a tendency to trade up as they see higher value features that come with the mid-range products. This is where FIT will thrive. FIT has by far the best ecosystem of products and applications appealing to various requirements. FIT also has shown a great deal of willingness to adapt its product as consumer needs change and competition widens. With a wide range of products, from the clip-ons (Zip) to the smartwatches (Blaze and Surge) and everything in between, FIT has the most comprehensive product portfolio in the market. It is only a matter of time before revenue growth turns around as newer products give customers a reason to upgrade to a better user experience.

Another game changer would be corporate accounts. Increasingly, big employers are incentivizing their employees to stay active and healthy by funding their accounts with rewards to pay for medical expenses. This includes paying for fitness trackers to get them moving. If this trend catches on, FIT would benefit significantly due to its recognizable brand value and price points.

Exponential Rise In Expenses:

It is always scary to see expenses growing exponentially when revenue growth is not keeping pace. As evidence I present an increase in operating expense of 105% when revenue growth has been in single digits. This is always a precursor to weakening ROI and investors should always be wary of such situations. In the case of FIT, this is a response to the competitive landscape and product portfolio expansion. FIT has had to widen its base to better compete. While in 2014 and 2015 it had the early mover advantage, competitors have caught up and FIT finds itself with an aging portfolio. So while it enjoyed great returns through 2014 and 2015, it was because of the investments they made earlier on the back of the original product line. With the new portfolio build out FIT is eating the costs upfront but will eventually reach escape velocity in terms of monetizing the current investments.

The dilution suffered during a secondary offering last year did not help much in terms of the optics of the earnings numbers. And with increased hiring there has also been a doubling of equity rewards doled out over the past year which has not helped GAAP earnings. But I would argue that it was part of the expansion that FIT could not live without as it grew up from an underdog startup to a market leader and a recognizable brand.

R&D expense and Cost of Revenue:

A closer look at the balance sheet will reveal that the cost of revenue and revenue growth have kept pace with each other. During the same time R&D spend has gone up due to a new product development cycle and expansion in marketing due to regional expansion and market proliferation. This should give some solace to investors that the spend increase has been to grab new markets and expand portfolio rather than inefficiencies in the operating activity. Obviously, future looking investments are a gamble and only time will tell if the increase spending on the future will translate to increase in RoI. The only silver lining here is that FIT has managed to stay cash flow positive and maintained a positive RoE and RoI for the most part.

A Valuation Study

FIT is at valuations levels rarely seen for a growth stock. Arguably it is at these valuations for a reason but 12 times forward earnings, 0.75 times revenue, positive RoE (for the meantime) and positive cash flow is nothing to overlook. The problem with this valuation study is that FIT is currently in a 12-month period where the valuation metrics have been consistently deteriorating. If things don't turn around for FIT in the next 6-12 months the balance sheet will look a lot worse. But assuming the refresh cycle takes hold and a wave of upgrades come as the wearable market finds its own voice in the consumer segment, FIT should be able to make its financials look a lot like 2014 and 2015. Additionally, FIT had a revenue to EBITDA conversion rate of about 20% in mid 2015. Currently that conversion rate stands at 8.5% in the last quarter. If we conservatively assume that the conversion rate could return to about 12-15%, FIT should see a significant improvement in EPS down the road.

A Few Notables:

Even as a very young company FIT has held its own in terms of profitability and RoE. If you contrast this with similar IPOs like GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) the contrast of the balance sheet cannot be any clearer. Though the 80% fall in its stock price is not a strong case for it, I would argue that it has now reached an investable level in contrast to its high flying times when everyone thought the stock is going to $100. Thus far FIT has remained cash flow positive with no debt to speak off and a management team that demonstrates that it has its eye on profitability as opposed to unbridled growth at any cost. Keeping the cost of revenue inline with sales is a sign of prudence. In the last quarter, even with pricing pressure in the market, FIT was able to increase its profitability by 600 basis points. Any smaller player would have capitulated and traded in profitability for revenue growth. The increase in profitability amidst all this competition also speaks to the pricing power that FIT has inherent in its brand.

Then The Wild Speculations:

At close to 40% of the float short, FIT is primed for a violent rebound if there is the slightest positive news out of the holiday quarter. After reporting just days before the election result, we can all safely say that overall consumer sentiment has taken a turn for the better. Black Friday and Cyber Monday had good things to report in terms of overall sales figures. Given the conservative guidance that was published last quarter there is a good chance that FIT might be ready for a positive surprise for the holiday quarter.

And finally the buyout scenario. At $1.6 billion in market cap and a pretty comprehensive product portfolio, FIT might be a great fit (pardon the pun) for some of the bigger players to fill out their gaps in the wearable segment and enter the market with great brand recognition. Even if you look at a 2 times revenue as a valuation metric for a motivated buyer it would be a $5 billion buyout which could represent approximately 200% upside.

And Finally The Summary

FIT is by no means for the faint of heart and I would not recommend it as a core holding in any portfolio. There are way too many risks and too much volatility to make this a core holding. Even if I am right in my thesis about this investment, I doubt FIT would be an easy investment to hold on its way up. There will be ups and downs as FIT digests the costs that it is incurring and translate it to returns for investors. But if the thesis works out, I believe FIT will be a great investment for someone who has a 12-24 month horizon with great returns for the risk being absorbed at these levels.