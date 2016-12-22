Aqua America: As Stable As They Come

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR), through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company serves approximately 3 million customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia.

Water utilities provide investors with an interesting mix of options. The utilities business is known for generating reliable income year after year, thanks to the business model, and the water industry component provides investors with the potential for future growth/gains. Water and wastewater services are essential for human survival and are currently underpriced as water is observed to be abundant. But thanks to increased change in climate conditions everywhere, leading to droughts, floods and so on, water plays a key strategic role. This allows the water utility companies plenty of leeway for increased markups guaranteeing future revenues and earnings.

The Case for Investing

Investing in water can provide lucrative returns with the stability that comes with investing in utility stocks. Investing directly in water isn't possible since the market isn't developed enough here in North America, and investors have to rely on utilities for water exposure.

Aqua America's peers include American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR), Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS), California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX), and SJW Corp (NYSE:SJW).

Aqua America is one of the most stable water utility companies trading in the market. The company boasts a very agreeable growth rate for a utility company and has shown resilience that is expected from the space.

(Image source: WTR Investor Presentation)

The Case Against

The biggest case against investing is the macro picture. The utilities sector has run ahead of itself as bond proxies have gained popularity amongst investors looking for income. In general, the utility sector trades at a higher premium in the low yield environment (most companies have a P/E of 20+). The rhetoric has been to convince investors that a higher multiple is warranted in a low-interest-rate environment. Now that the interest rates are rising and safer investments (bonds) can provide similar income, a correction/repricing in bond proxies such as stocks in utilities, telecom and consumer staples is almost imminent.

Aqua America has a great business model. The moat that the industry holds operating in the water utilities sector is exceptional. However, a lot of the infrastructure is very dated. Water pipelines that have existed for decades will need updating and will require massive infrastructure investments. The recent problems that were noticed in Flint, Michigan, regarding water contamination can be all too common in the future forcing upgrades from water utilities.

Dividend Stock Analysis

Financials

Expected: A growing revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow year over year looking at a 10-year trend. A manageable amount of debt that can be serviced without affecting future operations.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Created by author. Data from Morningstar)

Actual: Revenue has continued to increase year over year and shows a healthy growth rate in line with the company's expectations. Earnings saw a drop in 2015, but have recovered in 2016 (not shown in chart)

WTR carries some debt load, currently standing at $1.86B. The debt/equity stands at 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Dividends and Payout Ratios

Expected: A growing dividend outpacing inflation rates, with a dividend rate not too high (which might signal an upcoming cut). Low/manageable payout ratio to indicate that the dividends can be raised comfortably in the future.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Created by author. Data from Morningstar)

Actual: Aqua America is a Dividend Champion, having raised dividends for 25 consecutive years. The 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend compound annual growth rates are 8.2%, 8.6%, 7.8%, and 7.9%, respectively.

The payout ratio is currently 60.3%, which gives enough room for WTR to raise dividends over the coming years.

Outstanding Shares

Expected: Either constant or decreasing number of outstanding shares. An increase in share count might signal that the company is diluting its ownership and running into financial trouble.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Created by author. Data from Morningstar)

Actual: The number of shares in the company had steadily increased, but thankfully there has been no growth in share count since 2014.

Book Value and Book Value Growth

Expected: Growing book value per share.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Created by author. Data from Morningstar)

Actual: Book value growth shows a great steady upward trajectory.

Valuation

To determine the valuation, I use the Graham Number, average yield, average price-to-earnings, average price-to-sales, and discounted cash flow. For details on the methodology, click here.

The Graham Number for WTR with a book value per share of $10.33 and TTM EPS of $1.2 is $16.70. Based on last closing price, the stock is currently 82% overvalued.

WTR's 5-year average P/E is 21.02 and 10-year average P/E is 24.43. Based on the analyst earnings estimate of $1.39, we get a fair value of $29.22 and $33.96, respectively.

WTR's 5-year average yield was 2.30% and 10-year average yield was 2.46%. Based on the current annual payout of $0.764, that gives us a fair value of $33.22 and $31.06.

The average 5-year P/S is 5.36 and average 10-year P/S is 4.95. Revenue estimates for next year stand at $4.93 per share, giving a fair value of $26.44 and $24.42 based on 5- and 10-year averages, respectively.

The consensus from analysts is that earnings will rise at 6% per year over the next five years. Running the three-stage DCF analysis with a 8% discount rate (expected rate of return), we get a fair price of $31.17.

The following charts from Simply Wall St provide an overall perspective on the valuation of AWR. The snowflake provided by the service gives a quick visual representation of whether a company provides good value and dividend, while also showing past performance and future expectations. (Read the full review here.)

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The chart above shows that WTR does not provide good value. Digging deeper, it appears that WTR is fairly to slightly overvalued.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Conclusion

Aqua America runs a water and waste water systems servicing approximately 1% of the US population. Running a company in one of the most fundamental requirements for human survival, water, the company has enjoyed extremely stable revenue and earnings over the decades. The company has very impressive revenue and earnings growth record in the sector and has been a dividend grower for 25 consecutive years. The stock seems to be slightly overvalued based on current valuation, and investors should approach with caution. If we give equal weight to all metrics of valuation used above, we get a fair value of $28.17, which makes the current price overvalued by 7.85 %.

Full Disclosure: None. My full list of holdings is available here.

