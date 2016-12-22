Sugar Gets Less Sweet

In August 2015, the price of sugar fell to the lowest level since June 2008 when it traded at 10.13 cents per pound on the nearby ICE sugar futures contract. Less than one year later, the price of the sweet commodity had doubled.

The rally in sugar made it one of the best performing commodities of all through the second half of 2015 and first nine months of 2016. Historically, sugar is one of the most volatile commodities that trade in the futures markets. Since 1971, sugar futures have traded from lows of 2.29 cents per pound in 1985 to highs of 66 cents in 1972. Sugar experienced price spikes to 45.75 cents in 1980 and 36.08 cents per pound in 2011. It is not unusual for the price of world sugar futures to double or half in a matter of months.

Consumption of sugar is ubiquitous as the commodity is a staple for almost all people on earth. Cane sugar production depends on tropical conditions while beet sugar can grow underground in cooler climates. Brazil is the leading producer of cane sugar in the world and weather issues in the nation and others around the world led to less production in the face of rising demand since late 2015. Like all commodities, the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for sugar and the price tends to move inversely with the U.S. currency. In late September of this year, sugar appears to have run into a brick wall as the price reached the highest level since 2012 when it peaked at 24.10 cents per pound on the nearby March futures contract.

A significant correction from the highs

The weekly chart of ICE sugar futures shows that the commodity has become a lot less sweet since early October. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

After trading to 24.10 cents per pound on the March futures contract during the weeks of October 3, the price of world sugar has moved lower in eight out of 10 weeks. The two weeks it recovered, the price was only up two ticks and three ticks or 0.0002 and 0.0003 cents. Therefore, the price of sugar has been one a one way street lower.

Many speculators jumped on board the sugar train as the price rose from 10.13 cents to over 24 cents starting in August 2015 and open interest reflected the increased interest in the sugar market. Open interest is the total number of long and short positions in the futures market and the metric increased from lows of fewer than 744,000 contracts in October 2015 to highs of over 923,000 in August 2016. Throughout the course of the rally, the metric moved up and down like a yo-yo as longs took profits and re-entered the market at least four times. Most recently open interest stood at the 813,000 contract level.

Sugar was trading at the 18.25 cent per pound level on December 22, 24.3% lower than the highs seen in early October. Sugar futures are now approaching an important technical level that could be a defining moment for the great sugar rally of 2015 and 2016.

The 50% correction support

A 50% retracement of the move from the August 2015 lows of 10.13 cents to the October 2016 highs of 24.10 cents is at 17.115 cents per pound. On December 15, the sweet commodity put in its most recent low at 17.84 cents and short-term support is now at that level. However, a test for sugar futures could be on the horizon at the 17 cent level and right now there are bullish and bearish factors at play in the sugar market. Technicals for sugar are starting to look like the price is set for a rebound. The fall in open interest with the price drifting lower is not a technical validation for an emerging bearish trend for sugar. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The daily chart of ICE sugar futures shows that the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, displays an oversold condition meaning that the selloff in the agricultural commodity could be running out of steam. Therefore, open interest and momentum both support a rebound in the price of sugar and the fundamental state of the market remains tight.

The second year of a deficit may not be enough

We are entering the second year for a fundamental deficit in the sugar market where supplies are lower than demand. Click to enlargeSource: ICE

As the forward curve for ICE sugar futures highlights, as of December 21, the term structure for the commodity remains in backwardation, a sign that supply issues continue to plague the market in the short term. Additionally, the world's biggest sugar producer, Brazil, recently lowered its production projection for the 2016/2017 crop year. Conab a Brazilian government agency, told markets that production will likely be 39.814 million tons for the 2016/2017 crop season lower than its August projection of 39.962 million tons.

While fundamentals and technicals present a compelling case for a price rebound in the weeks ahead, there is one very bearish factor that weighs on the price of the sweet commodity.

The strong dollar is a problem for sugar

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for world sugar. A stronger dollar tends to be bearish for the price of sugar and the dollar has just broken out to the upside. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the U.S. dollar index illustrates, the dollar broke above long-term technical resistance at 100.60 on November 17. On that day, the price of sugar futures was still above 20 cents per pound. However, as the dollar began to climb towards the technical target in the dollar, sugar began to fall. On November 15 as the dollar moved above 100, the price of sugar was close to 22 cents. When the dollar looked like it was getting ready to trade to the highest level since 2003, sugar fell from over 22 cents to under 20 cents.

Meanwhile, the dollar has continued to rally, reaching a high of 103.625 on the March futures contract on December 20 and sugar took a peak below 18 cents just a few days before on December 15 as the dollar continued to climb higher.

The strong dollar is a problem for the sugar market, particularly after it came such a long way since August 2015. At the highs, sugar had rallied by more than 137% so it had been susceptible to a pullback and the strong dollar has provided the perfect environment for a test of the 50% retracement level of the huge move seen over the past year.

Sugar may take a backseat to other soft commodities like coffee and cotton

While the true test for sugar is about one penny away at 17 cents, there are likely to be other soft commodities that offer traders opportunities in the months ahead that could be more compelling when it comes to price appreciation.

Coffee also has come under pressure as the dollar rallied, but this year will be an off-year for Brazilian production. Additionally, a shortage of Robusta beans has spilled over to the Arabica market. Coffee has already reached the 50% retracement level of around $1.435 per pound. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price rallied from $1.11 per pound in early 2016 to $1.76 on November 7 and it seems like coffee has run out of downside steam despite the strength in the dollar.

When it comes to cotton, the price of the fiber remains in an uptrend that began early in 2016 and the price continues to make higher lows. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

ICE cotton futures have been in a sustained uptrend since March 2016 and at 70 cents the price is one-third the level it traded at in 2011. Huge inventories of cotton weighed on the price over recent years but increasing exports from the U.S. to China over recent months has caused stockpiles to fall. It is possible that cotton will challenge recent highs at 78 cents per pound and move to the 80 cent level if the inventory and export trend continues, despite the strong dollar.

While sugar and coffee continue to correct lower and a stronger dollar could exacerbate the selloff, the fundamentals for these soft commodities remain strong. When it comes to cotton, the price is still cheap at 70 cents per pound which likely means that the downside is limited. I continue to believe that the fundamentals for sugar, coffee and cotton look good. Each of these markets is at a different point in their commodity cycle, and each is sensitive and negatively correlated with moves in the dollar. While the path of least resistance for the greenback remains higher, the fundamentals for these three soft commodities are fragile as shortages continue to support sugar and coffee and cotton is ending a prolonged period of oversupply. As we move into 2017, I believe the best prospects for these soft commodities are in cotton, coffee and sugar in that order.

Sugar has become less sweet over recent weeks, however the fundamentals that caused the price to double have not changed that much. I believe these three commodities will move higher in 2017 but it could be a very volatile road. Use price weakness to build long positions and remember to take profits on rallies. I expect lows to be higher in the weeks ahead.

