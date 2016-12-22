Fingerprint Cards: The Biometrics Revolution Has Just Started

Fingerprint Cards (OTC:FGRRF) is the world's number one fingerprint sensor supplier in the world. The company develops and sells solutions for fingerprint authentication. Although it is one of the industry leaders, the valuation is still very attractive for investors who are seeking opportunities in the technology sector.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the fingerprint sensor market had a valuation of $2.94 billion in 2015. It is expected to reach a value of $8.85 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2016 and 2022.

A fingerprint sensor captures fingerprints and compares it with an existing biometric template stored in its database. They are used to provide authentication and authorization most commonly used in consumer electronics like tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

Fingerprint sensors offer several advantages compared to other biometric authentication systems and are less costly. Security, reliability and the ease of access have resulted in wide acceptance that will only get more with new ways of use.

History

Fingerprint Cards is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and was established in 1997. Similar to Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON), another Swedish technology company, it has had a disturbing history.

Click to enlarge

Until 2005, Fingerprint was having problems to execute its business plan, and the company even thought of liquidating its assets.

Some new financing in 2005 and 2006 kept the company afloat. In 2007, some commercial success was booked with a large order of SEK 43 million ($4.6 million), delivering area sensor modules to the Chinese banking sector. Unfortunately, this was not the breakthrough everyone was hoping for to happen.

Capital raises continued, and the stock reached a low in July 2012; see below:

Most of the early innovators in the biometric industry went bankrupt, discontinued or were bought. In the same year, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) bought AuthenTec and implemented an active capacitive fingerprint sensor in its iPhone 5S.

The fingerprint sensor industry got a huge impulse by this news and awoke from the ashes. Many major mobile device OEMs also wanted to incorporate fingerprint sensors in their smartphones, but could no longer buy them from AuthenTec.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) decided to cooperate with Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), which acquired Validity. So basically the only independent fingerprint sensor manufacturer that was left was Fingerprint Cards.

To fill this gap, Fingerprint started to focus on the rest of smartphone OEMs and winning business contracts.

In 2013, the success of the company was destined when it introduced its first capacitive touch sensor for Android, the FPC1020. It secured 34 design wins, and a total of 21 smartphones and tablets comprising FPC's technology were launched, marking commercial success in the mobile device market.

In October 2013, the company received big headlines because of the news that Samsung was buying the company for $650 million in cash. This announcement was fake and is still a mystery what happened exactly.

Success Destined

In the year 2013, Fingerprint Cards transitioned from a developer to a marketing company, with the deployment of fingerprint technology for mobile phones and tablets.

During 2013, direct sales increased significantly. Fingerprint Cards strengthened its marketing organization in the Asian and US markets in 2013. Offices were opened in Japan and South Korea, as well as a regional office in Shanghai, China.

Click to enlarge

The introduction of fingerprint sensors in flagship devices from Apple and Samsung has triggered other mobile phone manufacturers to take action. In 2013, Fingerprint Cards' sensors won most design wins worldwide (21 out of 24), the majority of them from Asian mobile industry OEMs.

In 2014, Fingerprint Cards secured its position as the leading supplier of fingerprint sensors to Chinese mobile device OEMs. During 2014, 18 smartphones and tablets incorporating the company's technology hit the market, one of which, the Huawei Ascend Mate7, incorporated the first capacitive touch sensor for Android4.

We can say that Fingerprint Cards has become an industrial player and is here to stay.

Mystery Release

Fingerprint Cards is not the first company to be the victim of market hoaxers seeking to profit from fake news. In 2012, a fake press release concerning Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit the tape. Investors were duped by the news that Google planned to buy wireless hotspot group ICOA for $400 million.

According to Magnus Thell, managing director of Cision, the news agency that worked for Fingerprint Cards, the fake information was provided to the company by a person implicating to represent the CEO of Fingerprints, Johan Carlström. Senior staff of Cision fell into the trap and published the fake news on Fingerprints' website using an automatic feed.

The fiasco reveals how vulnerable companies can be to fraudsters who target PR agencies working on their behalf. Despite this fraud, I think investors should leave what happened behind and look to the company from an investment perspective.

What's Going On In This Sector?

Some listed competitors in the space are Synaptics, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Cypress (NASDAQ:CY). Major players like Qualcomm and Synaptics push for their solutions to overtake Fingerprint Card's lead.

On December 13, 2014, Synaptics introduced the new Synaptics® FS9100 optical fingerprint sensor family. This sensor is capable of high-resolution scanning through 1mm of full cover glass.

After consulting with Joel Westerström, technology analyst at Redeye SE, I learned that normally optical sensors have many disadvantages; one is that they cannot read more than the first skin layer. See picture below:

Fingerprint Cards is still using the same technology that Apple (AuthenTec) uses, namely active capacitive.

Competition is heating up, so the acceptance of Fingerprint Card's solutions in new verticals will be necessary to fuel growth. For example, biometrics solutions in smart cards will provide secure payments in numerous sectors including the healthcare sector.

Click to enlarge

The success of the company is of course also dependent on the ability to provide customers and potential customers with a leading product portfolio.

Leading The Way

The company's R&D is active to sustain its leading position and has recently launched sensors capable of sitting under 400-micrometer glass. Especially, useful for smart cards.

On November 14, the so-called FPC1268 sensor was launched commercially. This product allows device OEMs to incorporate fingerprint sensors under the cover glass or used as a home button covered by glass.

Fingerprint Cards has built a strong position in the ecosystem and completed two partnerships with global leaders Gemalto (OTCPK:GTOMY) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) this year.

Valuation

Looking to the balance sheet, you can see a company with a low debt/equity ratio of 0.37 or approximately 37%. The cash ratio of 0.92 almost covers current liabilities. This healthy cash position should be used for suitable acquisition targets.

Click to enlargeDespite the fact that Fingerprint Cards lowered its previous forecast from 7,200-7,500 million Swedish kronor to 6,600-6,800 million Swedish kronor due to earlier inventory build-up and increased competition, revenue guidance for 2017 will be between 7,500 and 9,500 million Swedish kronor. The operating margin for 2017 is expected to be at least 35%.

Click to enlarge

Margin growth has been impressive, and operating margin has been positive since 2015. Fingerprint Cards targets an operating margin of at least 35% for each year from 2016 to 2018. I think this is a realistic target for the coming years.

Click to enlarge

Source: Redeye Research

EPS expectations will be above SEK 8 for 2017 and above SEK 11 for 2018, leaving the P/E valuation below 10.

Click to enlarge

Source: Redeye Research

FPC has a strong balance sheet and can leverage its financial strength to make accretive acquisitions of smaller technology companies with new disruptive technologies. Diversified biometric solutions for multi-factor authentication will keep the company in front of the pack.

The current valuation reflects a worst-case scenario for this company. I think that a positive rerating of the stock will occur going forward.

Acknowledgements

This article was partially supported by insight and expertise by Joel Westerström of Redeye SE. Redeye is a Swedish research boutique that is focused on technology-based companies in the Nordic countries that compete in the global arena. For more research, visit its website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.