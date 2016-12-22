Treat Yourself: 3 Tax Loss Selling Gifts - Bezek's Daily Briefing

We've got just one trading week left for 2016. Unless you're a fund manager in need of some last-minute alpha to beat the market for the year, it's a good time to relax. There's not much going on, markets are trading in exceedingly narrow ranges with low volume.

That said, there's one mechanic left worth watching before the year expires. And that's tax loss selling.

Time is running out for people to dump their losers for the year. And with the markets having surged toward the end of the year, many investors who took profits have large capital gains to offset.

Additionally, large funds tend to like to dump their losers before the end of the year so they don't have to admit to investors that they were long. It's irrational, but it still happens.

So where should we go looking for potential bargains in irrationally unloved and beaten down stocks? Health care is one good place to go fishing. Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) had a year to forget:

XBI data by YCharts

Sure, most of the damage occurred in January. But the sector never really recovered, and the post-election pop has largely bled off. Many biotech firms are down sizably for the year (or since their 2015 peaks in any case) and investor patience is wearing thin.

See SA author Nicholas Ward's I'm Sick And Tired Of Gilead Sciences, which clearly resonated with readers, generating more than 300 comments in just a couple days. Those tired of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) have decent reason for being so; the company is letting cash pile up while profits fall and the share price goes south. Legal issues haven't helped either.

However, with disappointment comes opportunity. The company is even cheaper than it was earlier this year. Now the company's PE ratio of 7 comes with a large asterisk, since earnings are falling and there's no clear roadmap for when that will turn around. But at the level of cash the company is throwing off today, you have to like the odds that GILD stock can produce acceptable returns from today's prices, particularly if tax loss selling drives it lower into year-end.

Alternative Energy

I'm not a big fan of alternative energy. In general, I try to avoid investments where government subsidies are a key part of the bull thesis. When you run the math, wind and solar don't tend to be economic in most cases against natural gas. Yes, prices are dropping rapidly, but widespread adoption still requires substantial incentives.

That said, alternative energy is coming sooner or later, but with Trump winning, many investors are deciding to throw in the towel. Picking an Exxon man as Secretary of State sends a clear signal to investors about where the administration may take energy policy over the next few years.

In alternative energy, and other such marginally profitable or outright loss-making industries, the key is to find survivors and invest in them. Otherwise, there's a good chance your firm will go broke before the next sentiment swing sends your stock back into favor.

Thus, for solar anyway, the more cautious investor should probably choose First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). First Solar has a massive cash pile, and has been earning about $500 million a year over the past few years against an enterprise value of just $2 billion. That's cheap. Now, it's worth pointing out that First Solar is only expected to break even or make a scant profit next year.

But with a huge cash reserve and high profitability during industry upcycles, there's potential value here if you are willing to ride out the negative Trump sentiment. The stock is down sharply lately, and may well get flushed into year-end with tax selling:

FSLR data by YCharts

Mexican Stocks

As most people know, Mexican stocks have gotten trashed following Donald Trump's victory last month. The Peso fell to new all-time lows, dropping the US-dollar denominated prices of Mexican shares with it. Here's Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW), the country ETF:

EWW data by YCharts

This latest sell-off appears to be tax-loss driven, since there's few other reasons to be dumping Mexican shares now. Anyone that couldn't take the Trump heat already left the kitchen last month. And signs out of Trump's transition team have been largely positive on Mexico - there's a lot of conciliatory chatter between Trump and Mexico and far fewer bitter and aggressive condemnations of each other.

I'm frankly a bit surprised that Mexican stocks didn't bounce following this rather unexpected tweet from Mr. Trump earlier this week:

If you're still heavily bearish on Mexico as Trump cozies up to Mexico's leading businessman, I'd suggest replacing your crystal ball. As for what to buy in Mexico, I've made several recommendations, and I've got more coming - hit the follow button to not miss any of my articles. And my premium service covers in Mexico in great detail.

That said, everything is getting thrown out, baby and bathwater style. Most Mexican equities should perform strongly over the next 12-24 months from today's decade-low valuations.