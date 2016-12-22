Watch For Big Display Equipment Cancellations Coming From Applied Materials

A detailed report from Bloomberg on December 21 noted that a shortage of a critical OLED manufacturing piece of equipment from Canon Tokki could severely impact Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans for an OLED iPhone 8 in 2017.

According to the report, almost all OLED panels in production are built using the firm's equipment. Although the company doubled output in 2016, Canon Tokki builds less than 10 units per year, which has resulted in a backlog of orders of about two years.

I reported on Canon Tokki in a May 24 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials Stock Bounced On Display Orders - But Is It Sustainable?" and included the graphic of the $85 million equipment which I repeat below.

Click to enlarge

The ELVESS OLED is a self-contained, 100-meter long vacuum production line that deposits red, green and blue pixels on a glass surface through a vapor deposition process. These processes are performed as illustrated in the left side of the graphic.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) equipment can be used for encapsulation illustrated on the right side of the graphic. The company is thus limited by sales of the Canon Tokki equipment as well as numerous companies and technologies competing in the encapsulation space.

I noted in the above referenced article that the company also supplies equipment for LCD manufacturing to the tune of about $800-$900 million per year. Although LCD shipments are dropping because of the drop in PCs and tablets and the conversion to OLED displays in smartphones, growth in TVs remains relatively strong. The drop is mitigated by a few Gen10+ LCD plants coming on-line used to make large-screen TVs.

For FY2016 ended October 30, 2016, AMAT recorded $2,160 million in display orders, up from $828 million in FY2015 and $1,066 million in FY 2014.

For net sales, AMAT recorded $1,206, $944, and $848 million in FY 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively.

Investor Takeaway

I questioned whether AMAT's display orders were sustainable in my May 24 article. Indeed, Display orders dropped from $803 million in Q3 2016 to $387 million in Q4 2016. We will see further cancellations going forward in FY 2017 because of limits in supply of the Canon Tokki machine and competition in the OLED encapsulation space. For the latter, I noted in a September 29, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Samsung And LG Move To ALD For Flexible OLEDs, Could Push Applied Materials Out Of The Market," that ALD technology from several companies is better than AMAT's PECVD technology for flexible OLEDs.

Cancellations and pushouts can reach $1 billion in 2017 in my estimation. The company has not commented, but I have noted in numerous Seeking Alpha articles such as here and here and here that AMAT executives have consistently avoided negative verbiage in its earnings report and press releases.

I have been following AMAT as an analyst since 1985. The drop in orders in Q4 confirms my thesis that AMAT will remain silent on this topic until next earnings announcement.