It Hasn't Been Pretty, But ESSA Bancorp Has A Lot Of Options

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) is the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust, a community financial with branches located along the eastern border of Pennsylvania. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, and I'm going to assume that management would agree with me in saying that the last 10 have been far from golden. The bank has issues, but with a lot of room for improvement, the odds of doubling its age, independently, are extremely low. With that said, this review is a little mixed because the value is high based on core returns, but low still as an acquisition target. I'm going to lean on the side of caution and stay away, but this one has a lot of ways to win for patient investors with an eye on adding to a basket of banks with take-out potential.

Growth Profile and Options

I think ESSA will be purchased, eventually, but for the past couple of years, the bank has been an active acquirer. First National Community Bank was added in January 2014, Franklin Security was closed in April 2014, and in December last year, Eagle National was scooped up for $24.7 million (cash; ESSA's fiscal year ends in September, so the December purchase of Eagle National Bank is included in 2016 results - FY16 10-K).

Historically, ESSA's principal lending activity has been the origination of first mortgage loans, and it still is, but recent efforts have focused on growing the balance of commercial (business and real estate) and indirect auto. Since the end of 2012, this material trend has 1-4 family residential loans falling from 72% to 48.6% of the portfolio, with commercial real-estate growing to 23.5%, and auto up to 15.7% at year-end. Commercial and industrial loans (non-real estate) tripled during the same time, but at 3.3% of the portfolio, the bank hasn't ventured too far from its core knowledge base (regional real estate).

After shedding ~$100 million from the residential balance (since 2012), absolute growth hasn't been as dramatic as it could have been (up 28.3% in four years, and 10% last year), but these new assets have higher yields and are better equipped for rising rates (lower durations). And, while we typically find an acquiring bank of this size ($1.7 billion in assets) adding another to capture synergies and a promising customer base, it's worth pointing out that the growing auto portfolio is directly related to a specialized unit/team that came with the Franklin Security purchase. I know auto lending gets a bad rap, but I generally give more weight to profitability than I do to form, and this niche/specialization is providing opportunities. The jury is still out as to how large auto lending will get, but the trend is promising. At $193 million, auto loans are up 19% YOY, and 93% since 2014.

As yields industry-wide were falling, the bank's portfolio transformation and growth have played a supportive role. NIM is a big problem that we will get into in the next section, but over the past two years, asset yields have fallen just 14 bps to 3.63%. Which, in combination with a growing asset base, has interest revenues up 15% during the same time (to $58.3 million). Not too bad for a bank with a $188 million market cap, but as I said in the opening, core returns are uninspiring.

Low Returns, Weak Core Deposit Base, and a Light Allowance Account

Every negative can be spun as a positive, but I always have trouble putting a value on a bank that looks like it's stretching to produce below-average returns. From the financials and management commentary, I get the feeling that opportunity for growth in the bank's core markets is lacking. And at the same time, core deposits are low and asset growth is being supported by an ever-increasing balance of expensive non-deposit liabilities.

Based on average balances for the year, core deposits ($581 million) grew 15% YOY but they have yet to provide material relief for NIM (2.89%). The portfolio is growing but ESSA relies on a large pool of expensive CDs ($596 million - yield 1.14%) and borrowed funds ($356 million, up 18.6% YOY, average yield is 1.08%). Looking at FDIC reports (query, RSSD is 952677), the bank's cost of funds bottomed in 4Q2015 at 0.72%, and has since then slowly ticked-up to 0.75%. Compared to peers that are similar in size, 0.75% is 78.5% greater than the cost of funds at Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS), which in addition operates in the same region of the state, and 87.5% higher than what Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) pays. Total interest expenses in 2016 were $11.4 million, which is $1 million more than pre-tax earnings ($10.3 million).

Rising rates threaten the bank's ability to lower its cost of funds, but there's plenty of basis points to shave-off. And, I don't think it will be too hard to grow deposits at some of the company's newer branches. 13 of 26 dominate Monroe County's deposit share (30.15%), but even though the average deposit per branch has grown to a three-year high of $43 million, the main Palmer Street hub's $435 million balance skews that figure. 13 branches have less than $27 million in deposits and nine hold less than $15 million. Improving market share at these smaller offices is key to unlocking higher returns (ROA of 0.45%, ROE at 4.4% in 2016) and benefiting more from the growing loan portfolio.

I skimmed over ROA and ROE above, but these numbers are just as important as they are unflattering. Assets and loans are growing, but it's fair to question expansion efforts when more risk is being added for such low returns. In addition, the last purchase increased the leverage on tangible capital (equity to assets fell to 8.76% from 10% in 2015), and coverage looks light.

At $9 million, the allowance account falls $10.3 million short of non-accrual loans (46.6% coverage), and $12.9 million short of covering non-performing assets. The allowance to total loans ratio stands at 0.74%, which is significantly lower than where we find both PFIS (1.03%) and FRBK (0.97%) - the peers I referenced earlier. And, let's not forget what a growing balance of auto loans can do to net charge-offs. These consumer loans traditionally require a greater provision expense, and in line with this, 2016 net charge-offs were up 100% YOY to $1 million (for this line only).

Total provisions for the year increased 25% to $2.5 million, but after losses, this was enough to only add $100K to allowances outstanding. Had 2016 provisions been on par with last year's ($500K less) charge, pre-tax would have increased by 4.5% - yes, these numbers are small but they mean a lot to the bottom line. Sizing up the full allowance account, the balance didn't move much but within the allocation for auto loans grew 19.7% to $1.88 million, which is 80% higher than 2016 losses. A little reassuring, for sure, but coverage is light and allocation appears to reflect loan proportions and not the risk profiles of each loan type - more consistent with charge-off ratios.

Bottom Line

At $16.57, shares trade near the top of their 52-week high, and at 22.7X trailing earnings per share. Based on its tangible book value of $14.07, the company isn't expensive (1.17X TBV), but an argument for an adjustment to allowances could be made - suggesting that this valuation is artificially low. It's clear the bank is doing what it can to grow, but after weighing returns, I don't think the acquisition strategy can be called a success just yet. It's a strange market and ESSA earns less than its cost of capital, but to an acquirer, this is a relatively cheap option (acquisition pricing is trending higher, ~1.6-1.9X TBV) with a growing niche indirect auto portfolio. This and the easy-to-improve cost of funds make the company attractive - but if and when an offer comes is another question.

I regularly lose money (opportunity cost) by not investing in this type of play (cheap price to book, expensive price to earnings), but that's the only way I know to sleep good at night. However, ESSA fits in with the consolidation theme, and with a twist, the bank has also been an active acquirer. Growing earnings per share is going to be hard to do with the current funding mix, but revenues are in and there are a lot of options to incrementally improve margins, and in turn the bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.