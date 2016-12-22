Lending Club: Value Or Value Trap?

Shares of Lending Club (NYSE:LC) have gone from $25 a share to roughly $5 a share in just a few years. The peer-to-peer lending company might look to be a 'great' buying opportunity, trading more cheaply than many lending peers, but it could just as easily be a value trap. At the end of the day, Lending Club has transformed the lending business and is disrupting the banking industry. Granted, it's hit some roadblocks, it could be cheap enough now (with a $2 billion market cap) for a traditional lending to come in and buy it up. At its core, it takes on no credit risk and levers its technology to connect lenders and borrowers.

Third quarter numbers were solid, with the top line up nearly 11% quarter-over-quarter. Loan originations were up as well. The company is planning to continue investing in its compliance to strengthen controls, which has been a 'weak' spot for the company..

Lending Club could also be set up for a short squeeze. Short interest is still close to 17% Meanwhile, top competitor, On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK), has a short interest of 8%. As well. Lending Club is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 3x, while On Deck is at 5.4x and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) at 4x. Granted, investing in a company because there might be a short squeeze is ill advised. Nor is investing in a company because it looks somewhat cheap. But the good could well outweigh the bad here, and rather quickly.

But first, the bad.

Lending Club is the pioneer of the financial technology and peer-to-peer lending industry. However, it's hit a number of roadblocks. This includes having to oust its founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche. Lending Club got hit with issues earlier this year, when the fact that peer-to-peer lending goes unregulated led to issues, as Lending Club was said to have sold loans to an institutional investor that did not comply the investor's requirements. Founder/former CEO Laplanche also failed to disclose a personal conflict of interest. Since then, investors (large investors) have been been pulling money from the platform. But this appears to be just a near-term headwind and overreaction, as new investors are showing confidence in the platform.

Getting better.

That's right, banks and institutional investors (which are funding more and more of Lending Club loans) are already showing confidence in the platform again. The firing of Laplanche, and the fact that banks will have a hard time finding the kind of low-volatility returns that Lending Club loans offer, has helped tremendously. The lending business is one of trust, and Lending Club must work on rebuilding its reputation - hence the investments in compliance and controls the company is making (mentioned earlier).

Lending Club CEO, Scott Sanborn, mentioned in late November that banks are already coming back to the platform. National Bank of Canada just put $1.3 billion to work to finance Lending Club loans. Lending Club is also looking to new growth markets, notably refinancing auto loans. But the opportunity lies in focusing on prime borrowers, right now just those with a credit score of 640 or above and history of paying on time. There's a big growth opportunity here as Lending Club navigates the overextended subprime lending market. The auto market is hitting peak organisations, where subprime auto-loan defaults are rising rapidly - to the point that it's akin to what we saw before the financial crisis. Assuming Lending Club can navigate this market as it did peer-to-peer lending, it'll be poised to capitalize on the fallout in auto lending just like it was able to with consumer lending in the financial crisis.

More good.

The SEC may start regulating the likes of Lending Club, which has been a slight overhang for shares as well. That would mean hindered growth prospects and increased costs to manage regulation. The SEC has asked Lending Club to reveal more about its lending operations and shed more light on non-GAAP measures. In particular, its non-GAAP numbers could be misleading, where it strips out one-time or non-cash items.

But at the same time, many companies have faced similar criticism from the SEC over non-GAAP numbers and have simply revised their disclosures to conform. In particular, Lending Club get a letter from the SEC in November saying it had finished its review. Lending Club has started putting together data on its loan portfolio and delinquency rates to comply, and the overhang should clear up in 2017.

Plus, not all regulation is bad. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, regulator of the banks, is going to allow financial technology companies the ability to apply for a charter to be subjected to federal banking rules. The good here is that it would give these fintech companies a framework for managing capital and also instill some confidence among potential investors, now that they'd be 'regulated.'

The Good

Another financial crisis, or at least a pullback in the economy could be just what Lending Club needs. The company, and peer-to-peer lending, was born out of the financial crisis, as the banks tightened lending standards, a new form of lending was born.

However, since the financial crisis, it's not just individual investors, but larger investors and institutional investors are offering up money on the platform, hoping to generate higher returns than they're seeing in the markets.

Investing on the platform offers higher yields and no correlation to the stock market. Meanwhile, the Lending Club stock also hasn't correlated with the stock market, but returns have been abysmal. Per Lending Club, the long-term returns have been between 5%-7% with virtually no volatility.

Click to enlarge

Source: Lending Club

And yet, investing in the platform means you own an unsecured consumer loan. Whereas, investing in Lending Club's stock gives you a stake in the company assets. As well, it's not entirely 'sure' how well Lending Club loans and borrowers will perform in an economic downturn. Granted, Lending Club succeeded in the last economic downturn and will likely see demand growth in the next downturn, the big unknown is how current loans will do. That risk; however, looks more than baked into the stock price. In fact, we could see margins rise going forward for Lending Club as repeat customers help push down the customer acquisition fees.

In the end, Lending Club could be a value trap, as it's grossly underperformed for investors over the last couple years. However, it appears the 'worries' of investors pulling money from the platform are overblown. It appears that banks are giving Lending Club another chance, now coming back to the platform and and boosting their purchases of loans. By all accounts, Lending Club is looking at a return to organization growth for 2017. On a risk-adjusted basis. Lending Club's stock could be interesting for investors looking to add a somewhat speculative stock to their portfolio.

Bottom line - what the market doesn't expect

Lending Club could impress investors as early as when it releases fourth quarter results. This comes as many major investors are coming back to the platform and we're seeing a strong than expected growth in its contribution margin as repeat borrowers drive acquisition costs down. The company guided on the low-end for the fourth quarter and the numbers should be relatively easy to hit.

There's still plenty of growth as well, with the large auto refinance market, which is a large and overlooked market in lending. Lending Club can do for auto lending what it's done for consumer lending, and we may be on the cusp of a catalyst, as the subprime auto industry looks 'overextended.' Lest we forget the small-medium business market that Lending Club could tackle with incremental product roll outs - a market said to be upwards of $200 billion.

What happened with firing the CEO could be a black swan like event that has created a very enticing buying opportunity for some investors. Recall that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), which is trying to crack into the consumer lending business with its Marcus platform, has said to be shopping around for an 'established' company in the industry to jump start its plans. Lending Club would be a natural fit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.