IPO Lockup Expiration And Short Opportunity: AdvancePierre Foods Holdings

Overview

The 180-day lockup period for AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NYSE: APFH) is scheduled to expire on Jan. 11, 2017. When the period expires, the company's pre-IPO shareholders, executives and directors will be able to sell their ~ 65 million shares.

Given the significant uptick in stock price since APFH started trading publicly, we imagine these insiders are eager to cash in on gains. Such significant selling volume could push the stock price down. We suggest investors sell their position of short APFH ahead of the lockup expiration period on Jan. 11, 2017 to take advantage of these impending declines.

Business summary: National producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches and other foods

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings produces and distributes ready-to-eat snacks, entrees, and sandwiches throughout the US. It holds the number one or number two market share position in nearly all of its major categories. Ready-to-eat sandwiches compose the biggest part of its business, accounting for 67.4% of net sales. APFH reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the 12 months that ended on Apr. 12, 2016, and of $1.6 billion for FY 2015. AdvancePierre Foods reports that it has more than 3,000 customers and enjoys an average 20-year relationship with its top 20 customers. The company states that its sales are diversified across four sectors, including the retail, convenience, institutional and foodservice channels.

Financials & Early Market Performance

AdvancePierre Foods has performed strongly since its IPO on July 14, 2016. The company raised $391 million through its IPO by offering 18.6 million shares at $21. This was toward the lower end of its price range of $20 - $23.

The share price jumped 14.3% during its first day of trading and then an additional 20.5% in aftermarket return. Since that time, the company's share price has continued to rise steadily. In mid-morning trading on Dec. 22, 2016, the shares were trading at $29.13.

In its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 9, the company reported a net income of $22 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $79 million. The board recently released a report that it intends to raise its dividend from $0.14 per share to $0.16 per share in the fourth quarter.

Management Overview

On Nov. 9, 2016, AdvancePierre Foods released a press release stating that Christopher D. Silva was named as the company's president and a member of the board of directors, and he is set to take over as the chief executive officer on March 31, 2017, when the current CEO, John Simons, is scheduled to retire. Silva previously served as the COO and president of TreeHouse Foods Inc. Before that, Silva held a variety of different executive positions at Dean Foods from 2006 to 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University.

Competition

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings faces competition from multiple foods producers and distributors, including Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Smuckers (NYSE:SJM), Hillshire (NYSE:HSH), and Hormel (NYSE:HRL).

Compared to the food products industry, APFH appears to trade at a discount on a price/earnings and price/sales basis. APFH has a price/earnings ratio of 19.68x versus 26.02x for the industry average and a price/sales (NYSE:TTM) of 1.35 versus 9.02 for the industry average. At the same time, APFH reports significantly higher EPS growth of 81.25% versus 28.22% for the industry average.

Conclusion: Short Opportunity

When the lockup period expires on Jan. 11, 2017, the insiders, executives and pre-IPO shareholders are likely to sell some of their shares, which could flood the market and cause at least a temporary sharp decrease in the price.

Two large shareholders who may be eager to sell shares is Oaktree Capital Management, an investment management firm which owns 53 million shares and John Simmons, the retiring CEO who owns 2 million shares. If either of these shareholders decide to sell thier shares it could lead to a significant downward impact on share price.

Although APFH shows positive signs of growth in the long-term we expect to see a price decline from the lock-up expiration in the near term. Our research has found abnormal negative returns of 4.2% in the two weeks surrounding many lockup expirations.

We recommend that investors sell or short shares in advance of the lockup expiration to avoid loss or to take advantage of the expected price drop.

