Kansas City Fed: Economic Growth Continues

Every month, I write about several Federal reserve districts. Federal reserve districts publish important information about the manufacturing sector in each district. I use this data to get a better overview of the US economy and to predict economic activities. Note that single reports are very volatile. The information is useful, but the best use comes at the end of each month, when I update my average indicators of every important topic.

The economic indicators are:

Composite Manufacturing Index

New Orders

Shipments

Employment

Capital Expenditures

(Source: Federal Reserve Education)

The economic indicators above couldn't be more useful. At the end of each month, we have a very reliable and valid set of indicators. In addition to that, we see that average indicators erase all unnecessary volatility. The averages are about the following districts:

Empire State (New York)

Philadelphia

Kansas City

Richmond

Dallas

This article discusses the November results of the Fed's Kansas City district.

I am very happy to see that the Kansas manufacturing index is soaring 10 points in one month. The December numbers came in at 11 which is the highest number since May of 2014. Growth acceleration continues.

Click to enlarge

Shipments are 9 points higher than November's 7.0 print. Note that December is the fourth month in a series of very strong months. We are seeing growth comparable to the 2010 expansion.

Click to enlarge

New orders are up five points in a solid fourth month expansion. I finally get some growth confirmation. Growth had been very volatile and rather weak during the first quarters of 2016. Not only in the Kansas City district, but all over the US. Numbers like these give some solid confirmation.

Click to enlarge

Employment is up 9 points. This gives the Kansas City district the third month of employment growth of 2016. The current number is very solid and supportive of the next non-farm payroll number.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

The growth acceleration trend among leading indicators is continuing. Every single regional Fed report this month is showing higher growth in almost every major category. Moreover, even the very weak employment numbers are catching up again. I am looking forward to the next two regional numbers (Richmond, Dallas), to write an article with all averages to get a less volatile and valid outlook of the US economy.

Note that if leading indicators keep increasing, we should expect to see higher industrial production, durable goods and retail sales over the next few months.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.