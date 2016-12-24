High-Dividend Stock Yields 10%, Record Cash Flow, Strong Dividend Coverage, Estimates Rising

Looking for outperforming high dividend stocks? Maybe you should try looking at the LNG shipping industry. The LNG shipping stocks we've covered in our articles have been whipping the market in 2016 after being grounded irrationally by the market in 2015.

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) is one of those LNG shipping outperformers - it has trounced the market over the past month, quarter, year to date, and has more than doubled in price over the past year.

Profile: GMLP is a publicly-traded limited partnership formed in 2007 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG), a leading independent owner and operator of Floating Storage Regasification Units ("FSRUs") and LNG carriers, to own and operate FSRUs and LNG carriers under long-term charters. In 2008, Golar LNG initially contributed to interests in three vessels, followed by a fourth vessel in April 2011. The fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers.

GMLP IPO'd in April 2011, and is based in Bermuda (Source: GMLP site).

GMLP's general partner, GLNG, also did a JV called "OneLNG" with oil and gas services giant Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), which further supports GMLP's growth prospects via dropdowns.

(Source: GMLP Q3 release)

Distributions: GMLP has held its quarterly distribution steady at $.5775 since Q1 '15 even while many other energy-related firms were cutting or eliminating their payouts. It goes ex-dividend and pays in a Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle. It currently yields just over 10%.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track GMLP's price and current dividend yield in the Services section.

Dividend Coverage: Its distribution/unit coverage has been strong, and jumped to 1.37x in Q3 2016, with a trailing average of 1.31x.

GMLP's DCF figures look straightforward to us - it adds back depreciation and amortization, deferred costs and liabilities, deferred tax asset releases to net income, then it deducts unrealized derivative losses and foreign exchange losses, maintenance and replacement capex, and non-controlling interests' share of DCF before capex to calculate DCF.

The company's Q3 DCF jumped 15% in Q3 '16 to $55.06M vs. $47.877M in Q2 '16.

(Source: GMLP Q3 '16 release)

We just updated our Cash Secured Puts Table with this February put trade for GMLP, which has a high option yield of over 28% annualized, and offers you a $21.50 breakeven (You can see more details for this and over 25 other put-selling, income-producing trades in our Puts Table).

There currently aren't any attractive covered call trades for GMLP, but our Covered Calls Table tracks over 25 other income-producing trades on a daily basis.

Earnings: Although these aren't spectacular growth numbers, and revenue was flat in Q3, GMLP has achieved mid-to-high single-digit growth over the past four quarters.

EBITDA and DCF also both hit company records in Q3 '16.

By holding its quarterly distribution flat and growing DCF by 9.49%, management has been able to increase its distribution coverage ratio/unit by over 10% in the past four quarters even with a 34% jump in common units.

IDR Reset: The jump in common units is related to an Incentive Distribution Rights reset transaction that GMLP did on 10/14/16 with its general partner, GLNG, in which GLNG exchanged its old IDR units for new common units for "a new class of incentive distribution rights ('New IDRs') and an aggregate of 2,994,364 common units and an aggregate of 61,109 general partner units on the closing date of the exchange, and an aggregate of up to 748,592 additional common units and up to 15,278 additional general partner units (collectively, the 'Earn-Out Units') that may be issued subject to certain conditions described below. The Earn-Out Units represent an aggregate of 20% of the total units to be issued in connection with the transaction. If the Partnership issues the Earn-Out Units, the Partnership will have issued an aggregate of 3,742,956 common units and 76,387 general partner units in connection with the Transaction."

(Source: GMLP site)

Here are the issuance terms of the IDR Earn-Out Units, which are based upon GMLP continuing to pay out at least $.5775 quarterly for the next eight quarters.

This agreement is very interesting to common unitholders since GMLP also has good distribution coverage; it gives us a floor of continued steady distributions over the next eight quarters. In addition, this agreement gives the general partner a strong incentive to help GMLP grow its DCF and distributions via future dropdowns.

(Source: GMLP site)

As part of this agreement, GMLP's management raised its targeted minimum quarterly distribution from $.385 to $.5775 (its current payout). The CEO also made this comment on the Q3 earnings call:

"With the existing level of distributions, this is approximately cash neutral day one but of course significantly reduces our cost of equity going forward and better positions us to make further acquisitions and grow distributions as we go forward."

(Source: GMLP site)

Industry Tailwinds: GMLP has some industry tailwinds working in its favor. There has been very limited ordering of vessels this year; only six thus far in 2016 even though there are rapidly expanding LNG supplies in the US, Australia and elsewhere. These vessels take a long time to build. Management estimates that if you ordered one today, the earliest deployment wouldn't be until 2019.

There has been a growing demand for FSRUs from many countries over the past few years. Why? Because FSRUs have emerged as a cost-efficient way alternative to building land-based terminals. They also offer more flexibility.

(Source: GMLP site)

On the Q3 '16 earnings call, management made an interesting point about the demand for FSRUs:

"There are plenty of countries around the world that don't have access to LNG and these are the countries and areas that are looking to contract FSRUs to get access to natural gas which is now extremely competitive with oil and actually competitive with coal in some places as well. And so, that's where we think the growth and the demand for FSRUs will come from."

(Source: GMLP Q3 release)

Fleet: GMLP currently has an average of 4.3 years remaining on its contracts (all with major counterparties) and a $2.3B backlog. One concern has been that three of its vessels' contracts will end in Q4 2017. Fortunately, these three vessels only represent 16% of GMLP's current revenues.

Management also pointed out on the Q3 earnings call that:

"There are continuing signs of a strong LNG carrier market improvement as we approach 2017, which greatly improves our recontracting position."

GMLP's Q3 release also states this market upturn factoid:

"The number of cargoes traded in 2016 has increased by approximately 60% compared to 2015." (Source: GMLP Q3 '16 release)

Golar Tundra Update: There has been a delay in deploying GMLP's vessel, Golar Tundra, due to permitting problems in Ghana, but during this time, GLNG has been backstopping GMLP via a $3.6 million monthly payment while it waited for deployment to begin.

Happily, management announced on the Q3 earnings call that the project in Ghana that:

"Golar Tundra is contracted to serve seems now to have been kick started into progress with WAGL having received parliamentary approval for its now 10-year gas sales agreement recently and constructive discussions continue between Golar and WAGL and indeed, just yesterday, we received the first payment of hire from WAGL."

Potential Dropdown In 2017: GMLP's Q3 '16 earnings release states that:

"The Partnership has entered into preliminary discussions with Golar regarding the potential acquisition of an interest in the FLNG unit, the Golar Hilli, which is on schedule to commence its eight-year contract with Perenco Cameroon by September 30, 2017. In the event the Partnership acquires an interest in the Golar Hilli, it is expected to add significantly to the Partnership's revenue backlog, reduce exposure to the existing time charters that run off at the end of 2017 and create opportunities to increase distributions thereafter."

Management reiterated this on the Q3 earning call:

"We have some extremely interesting acquisition opportunities from Golar with the Hilli FLNG now clearly identified as a dropdown opportunity."

Analysts Estimates and Price Targets: GMLP has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions from analysts over the past 30 days. There has also been one downward revision, and currently, the consensus 2017 estimate is $2.78 for 2017.

However, if GMLP does acquire the Hilli vessel dropdown in 2017, those estimates will go back up.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Analysts have raised their low- and mid-range price targets substantially for GMLP over the past quarter vs. their previous range.

Valuations: We've updated this valuations table, which compares current valuations for several LNG shipping stocks - GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

GMLP is within the top of the group for distribution coverage and yield. Its price/DCF looks competitive, but it's commanding a premium price/book valuation. TGP has the lowest P/Book and yield. It cut its distribution from $.70 to $.14 in February 2016.

Financials: GMLP's ROA and ROE have improved steadily over the past three quarters. Its debt/equity and current ratio both improved in Q3 '16.

Click to enlarge

Its ROE and ROA are the best in this group. However, it does have the highest debt/equity ratio, but its debt/EBITDA ratio is relatively conservative for this industry, and has improved (see debt section for more details).

Debt and Liquidity: GMLP's Debt/EBITDA multiple improved from 3.6x to 3.4x in Q3.

GMLP has unsecured bonds maturing in 2017. Management said on the Q3 earnings call that:

"We have the benefit of having a pretty low leverage ratio certainly in comparison to some of our competitors at 3.4 times. So, yes, bond refinancing is the most likely outcome."

(Source: GMLP Q3 '16 6-K)

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.