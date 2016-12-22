Apple's Secret Weapon In The Streaming TV Race

Over the course of 2016, one of the biggest questions about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) future roll-outs was how it would handle the streaming TV market.

Would it finally unveil a Netflix-like service complete with new original content or go the skinny bundle route? Or would it stay coy about its plans and take baby steps to the future? When it became clear the latter was the path Apple was taking it stirred up emotions among its base.

After CEO Tim Cook again vaguely teased making a splash in the original content market, many got annoyed at what seemed like a "Charlie Brown football" scenario happening all over again. Personally I fell into that camp as I thought this was getting a little ridiculous but the more I've reflected on 2016 it became clear that Apple may actually be a better position than most of its rivals.

Let's look back at the players in the skinny bundle realm for a minute. They include Sling (through DISH (NASDAQ:DISH)), Vue (through Sony (NYSE:SNE)) and DirecTV Now (through AT&T (NYSE:T)). I've covered all three extensively and while each can do things Apple currently cannot offer - all have issues to work on.

Sling is still the king of the skinny bundles because it's still the only actually skinny bundle. The company has stuck to its guns and remained true to its original model of offering a small pack of channels. While you could certainly take advantage of the up-charges to add to the mix, the fact that its core package is small (and just $20 a month) speaks to the success of that model, but still people will always want more, which leads us to Vue.

PlayStation Vue expands on the skinny bundle concept but its core offerings include a much larger package of channels. As a result there is a price bump to $40 a month. What's interesting is that while $40 is actually the cheapest package, what Vue calls its "core" offerings is actually a tier higher and $5 more expensive.

Of course like with Sling you can upgrade but the difference in price is noticeable. Sling's highest package starts at $40 a month while Vue's is $65 and then of course you have the premium add-ons.

One problem with Vue though is that this year it lost channels. The company refused to pay higher carrier rates for Viacom's (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) networks which results in them coming off the service. The company tried to downplay that loss but talking up new channels it was adding, but there was no comparison. Losing Nickelodeon and replacing it with the more obscure NBA TV is not a apples-to-apples comparison.

And there's DirecTV Now which was supposed to the giant killer coming in at $35 a month. What quickly became apparent though was that the $35 price point was temporary. Eventually the price would go up and unless you were grandfathered in as a customer at that point, you would be paying a higher rate. So it became an "act now or roll the dice for a better deal down the road" decision.

AT&T's other big feature was the ability for users to watch DirecTV Now and not have it count against their data usage if they had AT&T phones. The problem there is that it opens the door to inquiries about net neutrality and overall industry fairness - basically AT&T kicked a hornet's nest that could have long-term effects in an attempt to make a short-term opening splash.

It also didn't help many users experienced problems upon first subscribing. These ranged from the on-demand library being outdated to buffering nightmares when utilizing the service through certain avenues. Let's just say it wasn't the smoothest start.

And that brings us back to Apple.

Apple throughout all this has stayed the course. It has focused on its phones, computers and other devices - expanding on each in ways only Apple can.

It unveiled a new TV app which serves as a TV Guide of sorts for streaming networks. It also quietly began making deals for its own original content, to air over Apple Music and it began adding "live look-in" options via Siri for apps that allow that type of thing (through a cable subscription).

If you really look at it, Apple has put all the pieces it needs for its own streaming/skinny bundle-service in place - but by utilizing other network's content and infrastructure. It may not be under a unified title or have a per-monthly fee but it is also not far away to make those connections.

In fact if you really think about it, Apple is in a great position because it gets to see the market unfold before it and not rush into things - which many see as the Apple way. Currently this field may be crowded but it is also unsettled and that's important to keep in mind. If Apple can pick and choose what works and what doesn't before making its play that will be huge in long-term success.

And don't forget we still have Hulu's streaming service coming 2017 as well as others that may not have been revealed just yet.

It's also worth mentioning something that Sling, Vue or DirecTV Now doesn't have - full access to local networks. Some don't have even have the full complement of programming from the major broadcasters as CBS (NYSE:CBS) has proven especially elusive (given it has its own streaming service).

I've also maintained that the first streamer to successfully unite all the broadcast networks, complete with local access, will win this race. Currently unless you live in one of the top major markets you can't come anywhere close to this scenario (and even then it can be spotty at times).

Overall the streaming field has certainly grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years as the cord-cutting movement has grown. Yet right now the biggest weapon in the field may just be patience and Apple is currently the only company willing to fully embrace the approach.

Don't get me wrong - there will come a time where patience will get you left behind, but at this point and time we may not be as close to that level as once thought.