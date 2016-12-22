Yelp: Top Pick For A Reason

For anybody following the Yelp (NYSE:YELP) story since the IPO, the recent RBC Capital Markets survey results (via Barron's) are mind blowing. The consumer review site saw its stock crushed from the early 2014 highs due to fears slowing user growth and sales practices around the quality of the reviews on the site.

The stock plummeted all the way below $10 to start this year. Now the question is whether investors should follow analyst Mark Mahaney and RBC to the $55 price target.

Click to enlarge

RBC Survey

Users and businesses were supposedly turned off from the Yelp site due to unsavory sales practices threatening small businesses with bad reviews if they didn't advertise on the site. As well, a documentary questioned the quality of the reviews suggesting people were placing fake reviews to boost specific small businesses.

The RBC survey actually shows that the exact opposite has occurred. According to a survey of 2,800 U.S. consumers, the brand recognition is now at 100%, up from only 66% back in 2014. As well, the amount of respondents likely to use the service in the future is growing. Around 71% of people responding to the survey plan to use Yelp, up from 63% in 2015.

All of the survey stats show the incredible usefulness of the site once deemed to not have a future.

Encouraged by the survey results, RBC recommends Yelp as the #1 small cap for 2017 even after the huge rally off the lows. The $55 price target provides 43% upside from here. Maybe more incredible is that the RBC target is only back to 50% of the all-time high.

Catalysts

As presented in my investment thesis for a long time, including when Yelp cratered in 2015, the company was producing fast growth despite the negative headlines on user growth and the questions surrounding review quality and sales practices. Revenues, reviews, and general engagement continued to generate records.

What was missed is the fact that many power users were shifting to the mobile app. These users were using the service 10x more than ones finding the website via a Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) search.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yelp Q316 presentation

The end result is that Yelp ends 2016 with greater control of its own destiny now that the brand is well recognized. The app provides the Holy Grail to advertisers of local users on a mobile phone searching for the best restaurant in the general area. The exact reason why the amount of local advertisers continues to expand at a 30% clip to 135,000.

At the same time, Yelp is moving beyond consumer reviews to transactions. The shift into transactions provides the next growth opportunity. The company grew transactions by 39% during Q3.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yelp Q316 presentation

The important key is that despite the recent rally and solving the holy grail of local advertising, Yelp isn't expensive. The stock is nowhere as expensive as Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on a P/S multiple.

YELP PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Also, don't forget that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently closed the deal for LinkedIn at roughly 6x forward sales estimates. Yelp still trades at roughly half that multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp is a top pick by RBC because the stock remains cheap even after the rally. Key engagement metrics continue to expand making the stock worth holding for the RBC price target.