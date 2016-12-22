An Update On AndexXa And What It Means For Portola Pharmaceuticals

Below, we take a look at recent events at the company and revisit the outlook on the stock in the New Year.

The company should have this drug back on track for approval sometime in 2017.

AndexXa received some key financing, which boosts the investment case for Portola Pharmaceuticals, as this "universal anti-coagulant antidote" is the company's primary drug candidate.

A couple of Seeking Alpha followers have asked for an update on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in recent days. The stock still has not recovered from receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in mid-August around its primary drug candidate "AndexXa."

This compound is targeted at being a "universal antidote" for the new breed of anticoagulants like Eliquis. This is something the industry desperately needs, as more than 80,000 individuals end up in the emergency room annually in the United States due to negative reactions to these medications, many of them life threatening.

It should be noted that the CRL around this compound was for manufacturing issues, not for the effectiveness of the drug. I added some shares to my core holdings when the stock dropped in August.

The stock popped over seven percent in trading Monday. The trigger was a $50 million loan facility from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to fund facilities and development of AndexXa.

The unsecured loan did two things. First, it removed any current funding concerns. Second, it shows how much the industry wants AndexXa to be approved. Management said in its last conference call that it should provide a more granular update and where it stands in resolving the CRL soon, probably in January.

I don't think Pfizer or Bristol would be stepping up to the plate here, unless they had high confidence that Portola would be able to work around these issues and shepherd AndexXa to approval. My own guess is early summer, which should lead to approval late in 2017.

If approved, AndexXa should go on to be an important and lucrative niche drug. The average direct cost of managing a case of bleeding related to these new factor Xa inhibitors is approximately $100,000. Every hospital and emergency room will need to stock supplies of AndexXa when approved. Drug giants like Pfizer and Bristol that make these Xa inhibitors will also help market the drug indirectly as an antidote for the small percentage of patients that have serious side effects certainly makes it easier to convince doctors to prescribe Eliquis and Xarelto.

Portola is not a "one trick pony" as the pipeline chart above shows, although the stock's near- and medium-term trajectory will be driven on whether AndexXa proceeds to approval. Yesterday, Portola gave a global exclusive license to its compound cerdulatinib for topical non-cancer applications to privately-held Dermavant Sciences; financial details were not disclosed. The company had some $275 million in cash on hand at the end of the third quarter, which will now be enhanced by this $50 million cash infusion.

There has been very little analyst activity on Portola since August. Cowen & Co. was the last analyst firm to chime in on Portola when it reissued a Buy rating and $40 price target on the stock in early November. The shares currently trade at approximately $19 apiece. I believe analysts are waiting for management to issue clarity on how soon it expects the CRL to be resolved. When that happens, I believe the stock will see several Buy reiterations, which should provide the shares a boost in the near future.

