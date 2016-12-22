Will Small-Caps Continue To Outperform Large-Caps In 2017?

With the IWM vs. SPY ratio having reverted to its long-term mean, we advise staying neutral in IWM until we see a sustained reading above 55 in the PMI.

It has been a magnificent year for U.S. equity markets broadly with all major large cap indices shattering record highs, including the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and NDX 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ). Though, it is the small-cap index Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) which has been even more impressive in terms of magnitude, with a 20+% gain YTD. Indeed, in the midst of the Trump Rally , IWM rallied almost 14% during a 4-week span, easily the best since October 2011 when broader markets made a cyclical bottom.

As witnessed, rallies of such magnitude historically only occurred during market bottoms after a prolonged sell-off (except for December 2008 when another round of panic selling followed). Below table shows the 12-week and 24-week returns following a 4-week rally of more than 13% since 2000, suggesting further gains ahead by mid 2017.

Date IWM Last 4-Week Return Next 4 Week Return Next 12 Week Return Next 24 Week Return 2016/11/21 134.1 13.59% 2.04% ? ? 2011/10/31 69.0 13.89% -1.47% 7.38% 8.38% 2009/8/3 51.4 18.69% -0.07% -1.10% 8.82% 2009/3/30 40.9 30.05% 6.99% 12.27% 36.15% 2008/12/15 43.2 19.83% -3.83% -18.54% 10.43% Click to enlarge

Relative to S&P 500 , the Russell 2000 outperformed by more than 10% in terms of price gain this year. That said, if we look at the bigger picture, the IWM / SPY ratio merely reverted to the mean of a long-term linear trend since 2003, after being at the lowest level in more than a decade. In other words, IWM finally played catch-up to SPY after massively underperforming in the previous 2 years, and is now at fair value relative to SPY based on the ratio's long-term average.

Another observation from above chart is that the IWM/SPY ratio has essentially been oscillating in a 14% range since 2003, with intermediate up and down trends. One may wonder what is driving the ups and downs of this relative value measure between small caps and large caps. As shown below, we observed that the IWM/SPY ratio correlates strongly with the ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Per YCharts, the PMI is a survey based on managers in supply management and purchasing sector. While this survey queries those in the manufacturing industry, it is often used as a sentiment on overall economy. A number of 50 indicates the economy is expanding. Historical data on the PMI is sourced from YCharts.

While it is not a perfect fit with a correlation of 60%, if we filter out the noise during 2008-2009 recession period, empirically we could see that the IWM/SPY ratio tends to follow the up/down trends in the PMI. For instance, most recently, the IWM began outperforming the SPY early 2016 just as the PMI made a trough below 50. Prior to that, the IWM/SPY ratio and PMI had both been marred in a downtrend since 2014. Similarly, the ratio peaked in 2006, 2010 and 2011 around the same time PMI began turning south. Fundamentally, the relationship is justifiable in the sense that small caps are more dependent on domestic economic conditions with their revenue source mostly in the U.S.

As shown in above chart, the latest PMI reading of 53.2 with a +1.3 gain is consistent with IWM/SPY's continued mean-reversion off the lows. That being said, further outperformance in IWM vs large caps will hinge on sustained upward momentum in the index, with the next release on January 3rd, 2017.

Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, the IWM weekly chart is currently facing strong resistance at the ascending channel line connecting the 2014 and 2015 highs as well as the upper bollinger band. Until we see a breakout on a confirmed weekly close above 138.5, a sideways consolidation is most likely in the short-term.

In conclusion, after the spectacular post-Election rally, we believe that the Russell 2000 is now fairly valued relative to S&P 500 based on the prevailing state of the economy as measured by the ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Furthermore, near-term upside will likely be limited by technical headwinds. Hence, we advise staying on the sidelines for the time being and pay close attention to the monthly PMI reading, with a reading above 55 as a signal to go long the IWM.

