Offshore Drillers: 2016 Recap And Thoughts On The Near Future

This is a continuation of the discussion started in "Offshore Drilling: 2016 Results", which focused on industry-wide trends.

My previous article (here) on 2016 results was focused on the offshore industry itself. If you haven't read it, check it first as no company operates in vacuum and offshore drillers are highly dependent on the market environment. In this article, we will talk about individual companies.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE: ATW)

There were two key topics in Atwood Oceanics this year - the weak backlog and the short float. Short sellers bet heavily on Atwood's collapse due to the continued deterioration of market fundamentals and lack of new contracts.

They paid a heavy price for this after the OPEC deal, which created a major short squeeze in the company's shares. This is another reminder that short selling is a dangerous technique which is not suitable for many investors, because you have not only to get the thesis right, but the timing as well.

Needless to say, the current upside in Atwood Oceanics is barely supported by fundamentals. The stock obviously needs continued upside in oil prices to stay at current levels or march higher. In case of oil price correction, correction in Atwood Oceanics shares will be significant, as profit taking will be intensified by renewed short selling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO)

It is interesting that one of the best-managed companies in the industry does not get much attention from readers here on Seeking Alpha. Diamond Offshore Drilling is a much safer bet on the floater segment than its floater-oriented peers.

Also, Diamond Offshore Drilling shares attracted a significant number of short sellers, which will make the stock more volatile (and interesting for trading!) going forward.

Except for the Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) case, Diamond Offshore avoided contract cancellations and immediately cold stacked rigs that rolled off contracts. This tactic will surely pay off in case of lower for longer scenario. I expect an interesting next year for Diamond Offshore and I look forward to their highly useful conference calls.

Ensco (NYSE: ESV)

Ensco was the only driller this year to utilize the equity market - directly in April and indirectly with the latest issue of the convertible bonds. These moves improved the financial situation of the company at the cost of dilution.

Dilution put some pressure on Ensco's shares, which are down 33% year-to-date, but the long-term benefit is higher. The challenging situation in the offshore drilling market could persist for some years, and dilution is a normal price to avoid liquidity crunch in the future.

From a trading perspective, Ensco shares remain in a wide range and lack the strength of peers' moves. The main reason for this is the long short float. In this light, those seeking robust short-term moves should avoid Ensco, which is more suited for long-term exposure to the industry.

Noble Corp. (NYSE: NE)

Noble Corp. was out of market favor for the whole 2016 except for short periods of upside in March and in December. The stock was quicker to correct after the OPEC rally than its peers, which once again shows that market participants to not see immediate upside catalysts for Noble Corp.

In my view, this trend will remain as we head into 2017. Recent renegotiations with Shell (NYSE: RDS.A, RDS.B) brought more clarity but hit the backlog, which is a negative catalyst for the stock. Without the support of oil prices, Noble Corp. shares will easily slide closer to previous lows, where long-term oriented players will be waiting for them.

North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE: NADL)

North Atlantic Drilling can only wait for the outcome of Seadrill's restructuring as the company is not viable on its own. In my view, North Atlantic Drilling will be reabsorbed by Seadrill - I see no other options.

Without Seadrill, the value of North Atlantic Drilling shares is exactly zero. However, shares trade back and forth as traders speculate on the results of the restructuring and the possibility of some compensation from Seadrill to North Atlantic Drilling.

In my view, it's a pure casino and North Atlantic Drilling shares should be avoided by new traders and investors. Those who already own North Atlantic Drilling shares should take their chances though.

Ocean Rig (NYSE: ORIG)

Ocean Rig was the most volatile offshore drilling stock this year, providing opportunities both on the long and the short side. The key topic for Ocean Rig is the upcoming restructuring, which, in my view, will not be good for shareholders. The shares suffered two times from the fact that bankruptcy was mentioned as a possibility in quarterly reports, but some investors still believe that this is all just a smart play from the company's colorful CEO, George Economou.

I believe that Ocean Rig is in a very difficult situation to say the least and I expect their shares to slide back to $1 if oil prices fail to go to $60 and beyond.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD)

Pacific Drilling remains a dead man walking with no perspectives to survive with the current capital structure. Nevertheless, the company's shares are sometimes active due to the low float after the reverse stock split.

I don't think that anything will be left in the upcoming restructuring for common shareholders - the debt is too big and the backlog is too small to expect anything but a complete wipeout of common equity.

Rowan (NYSE: RDC)

Rowan remains one of the best drillers available and has recently shown thought leadership by reaching a historic deal with Saudi Aramco. I wrote that Rowan was a buy at that time, but now shares are probably a bit ahead of themselves and correction will come without continuous support from oil prices.

Transocean (NYSE: RIG)

Transocean greatly benefited from its latest moves - financing of Deepwater Thalassa and Deepwater Proteus, as well as from merger with Transocean Partners. Recent Noble Corp.'s renegotiation with Shell was hardly a welcome sign for Transocean, which greatly depends on the contracts with Shell. However, the company's management has previously commented that contracts are solid so I will view them as such until confirmed otherwise.

Just like in most other drilling stocks, the OPEC deal brought significant upside to Transocean shares - an upside that is yet to be confirmed by fundamentals. I see risks that Transocean shares may return to the previous $9 - $13 range without additional upside in the oil market.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP)

Seadrill Partners won big this year from continuous statements that it was not a part of Seadrill restructuring. At this point, those who have no positions in Seadrill Partners' shares will likely be better off waiting for the outcome of Seadrill restructuring. In my view, confirmation that Seadrill Partners won't suffer from Seadrill restructuring is still necessary.

Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL)

Seadrill was in the news throughout 2016. We've waited for the restructuring, which was ultimately postponed to April 2017. We also witnessed two rumors of John Fredriksen injecting cash into the company, which did not materialize but caused a historic short squeeze in March.

I continue to expect that restructuring will be difficult for common shareholders and I also expect that Seadrill shares will slide gradually before the restructuring date.

Bottom line

This year provided multiple trading opportunities in the offshore drilling sector. I expect that the next year will also be very interesting as the industry will try to find a bottom and rebound a bit. The stock market is always forward-looking, so we can expect wild swings in drillers' shares as the outlook changes based on fundamentals and speculations.

Now I would like to thank my readers for continued support and wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you in 2017!

