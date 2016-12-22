Almaden Minerals Getting Closer To Build A New Gold Mine In Mexico

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEMKT:AAU) owns 100% of the Tuligtic project in Puebla, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit, which was discovered by Almaden in 2010. The company is managed by two generations of experienced managers, Duane and Morgan Poliquin, who discovered and developed multiple mines including the Apex germanium-gallium mine in Utah and the Trinidad gold deposit in Mexico.

The Tuligtic project contains over 4 million ounces of gold equivalent (silver being the byproduct). It's been drilled out and has a high-quality M&I resource with over 3.5 million gold equivalent ounces. This resource provides the basis for the company's $60 million market cap, as it represents a very conservative $15 per ounce in the ground valuation.

In the first part of this article, we will go into the specifics of the Tuligtic project and why it could be profitable. In the second part, we will assess the share structure of the company and the management's track record.

The Ixtaca Deposit

The Ixtaca Deposit, the main deposit of the Tuligtic project, currently hosts an N.I. 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated resource of approximately 93 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag for a total of 1.65 million ounces of gold and 96.7 million ounces of silver. Metallurgical recoveries for both gold and silver are forecast to be in the range of 90%.

The project is located in Puebla, 40kms east of Mexico City. Puebla is an industrialized region of Mexico and a paved road exists within 2kms of the deposit as well as a power line. Moreover, there is a railway located at less than 20kms from the project.

In April 2016, Almaden filed an amended Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Ixtaca deposit, the estimations of which showed the potential for an economically robust project generating an after-tax IRR of 30% using US$1,150/oz gold and US$16/oz silver prices. The project would produce a total of 724,000 ounces of gold and 49 million ounces of silver over a 13-year mine life. The projects show high leverage to higher gold prices: 44% after-tax IRR at $1,300 Au.

Management is now advancing project engineering in a careful and deliberate manner whilst concurrently optimizing the project design. In addition, significant exploration potential remains at Ixtaca.

Figure 1 shows the preliminary economic assessment's most important numbers: after-tax NPV5 and IRR (Almaden Nov. 2016 presentation)

Click to enlarge

What is really interesting about this project is how the management drove the initial CAPEX from $500 million in 2014 to the actual $100 million. Capital cost savings at Ixtaca were primarily driven through engineering optimization work and alternate mine scenarios (with the introduction of a ramp-up model that defers a part of the CAPEX).

The strategic acquisition that helped reduce CAPEX the most was securing an option to purchase the Rock Creek mill. The Rock Creek mill is located just outside of Nome, Alaska. The mill was built to process 7,000 tonnes per day, and includes a three-stage crushing plant, gravity circuit, ball mill, flotation cells and leaching facilities, conveyors, metallurgical and chemical fire assay laboratories, a water treatment plant, full electrical circuitry including generators, and a number of spare parts for the ball mill and crushers.

The Rock Creek mill formed part of the Rock Creek mine, construction of which started in the summer of 2006. Commissioning start-up and systems testing at the mine began in September 2008, but these activities were suspended in November 2008. Since that time, the mill has been on care and maintenance, and remains in excellent condition at the mine site. This 7,000 tpd mill will be dismantled and transported to Mexico for use at the Ixtaca project.

The acquisition option to purchase the 7,000 tpd mill is for US$6.50 million, payable in stages from 2015 to 2018. Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), who co-authored the PEA Update announced in September 2014 with Knight Piésold ("KP"), estimated that this transaction will reduce the initial capital of the ramp-up scenario by approximately US$70 million. More about the purchase can be found in this 2015 press release.

CAPEX is $100 million at this point, and in 2017, we will move towards full feasibility, which means that mine construction could start by 2018 and full production could be achieved by 2020. Almaden has 100% of the project bar a 2% NSR royalty owned to the spun-off Almadex (OTCQB:AXDDF), which we will discuss further later in this article.

With only $12 million in the bank, financing will be needed if the management decides to construct without the JV. Since Mexico is a well-known jurisdiction, there could be even a combination of debt and share dilution (Almaden has no debt now). As we said, the mine is in an excellent location just a short distance from the capital, with power, roads, train, labor, and mining services nearby or crossing the property.

Finally, we have to consider that the majority of Almaden costs are in Mexican pesos (MXN). Gold is up more than 30% since the beginning of the year in MXN, meaning that there could be a gain in the price differential between a falling peso and gold sold in stronger USD. Real time quotes can be found on XE.com between other websites.

Figure 2 shows the price of gold in MXN, up more than 30% in one year (XE.com)

Click to enlarge

Share Structure

One of the main problems encountered by small miners is share dilution, whereby constantly increasing the share count in order to finance exploration and engineering studies will destroy the price potential per share of the older shareholders.

Fortunately, Almaden sports a relatively clean share structure. Option and warrants are out of money, and if exercised, would represent less than a 15% dilution. Management has 14% of the shares, always a major positive when management and shareholder interests are aligned.

Figure 3 shows share count and insider ownership (Almaden Nov. 2016 presentation)

Click to enlarge

Management

What makes Almaden stand out is the father and son Poliquin duo, Duane and Morgan, as managers. Both are characterized by a very conservative and prudent management style that creates value over time.

Duane Poliquin has been a geological engineer since 1962 and has been continuously active in mining exploration around the world ever since. He is now the chairman of Almaden. In 1972, Duane identified the Santa Fe gold property in Nevada and formed Westley Mines Ltd. to explore the project. Westley was taken over and placed in production as a heap-leach operation by a division of Homestake (OTC:BVGIF). Later, Duane discovered an extension to the Nevada Scheelite mine as well as the Apex germanium-gallium mine in Utah. After founding Almaden Minerals and doing an IPO in 1986, Duane identified the Trinidad gold deposit in Mexico, which was subsequently sold with a royalty retained to Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and became that company's second mine.

Morgan Poliquin, the current president and CEO, graduated from the UBC Geological Engineering program in 1994. During his work with Almaden, he was part of the team that discovered the Caballo Blanco and Ixtaca projects.

Almaden has other capable managers beyond the Poliquins. Doug McDonald is the VP for corporate development and has 18 years of experience in the resources and foreign-trade areas, with experience in the Canadian Foreign Service. He holds a Masters of Applied Science in mineral economics from the University of British Columbia.

The CFO is Korm Trieu, a chartered accountant with over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, management and taxation in the natural resource and lending sectors.

Lastly, Director John McCleary is a registered professional geologist with 40 years of experience in petroleum and mineral exploration.

Management was able to create value for its shareholders in the recent past by spinning off its 40 exploration properties (Mexico, Canada, and Nevada) and NSRs (including the 2% NSR on Ixtaca) to its stockholders in a new company, Almadex Minerals, in 2015. Every Almaden shareholder got 0.60 Almadex shares for every Almaden share (in cash, it would represent $0.60 at today prices).

More about management can be found on the company website.

Figure 4 shows the story of Almaden since inception with the spin off in 2015 (Almaden Nov. 2016 presentation)

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

The project is 100% (subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty) owned, has a low CAPEX, and is economically viable at lower prices while jurisdiction and location are excellent. Its PEA indicates that Ixtaca, while perhaps not the most exciting, is one of Mexico's premier undeveloped precious metals deposits in terms of economics and socio-environmental impact.

The project is economic and is likely to get built. It has $10 million in cash to fund the pre-feasibility study, which is due to be completed in 2017. Using this cash, the company should not have to dilute its shares significantly until it finances construction. It currently has 97 million fully-diluted shares. With its upside potential and path to production, this is a ideal risk/reward stock at its current valuation.

In 2017, Almaden will deliver a PFS including new drill holes, integrate the Rock Creek mill into the flowsheet and submit mine permits, meaning there will be momentum in the stock. Although the ultimate value of the stock will of course depend on the price of gold, it should outperform it, adding to the derisking and the company-specific positive news flow.

After the Fed hike this December, gold is relatively low in USD terms, but not low in local pesos. Thus, there could be room for more CAPEX and OPEX costs reductions that will make the project even more profitable in terms of capital intensity and internal return rates.

For these reasons, I consider Almaden to be a buy at this level or lower for prudent gold bulls. $0.75 looks like a good entry point for a first tranche.

I will come back with an analysis of Almaden in around six months integrating an interview with the management. In the meantime I will continue to scout the globe in search of undervalued precious metals opportunities. The next article will be about an exciting gold opportunity in Quebec, Canada. As usual, feel free to comment and ask questions, I will try to answer thoroughly and in a timely manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.