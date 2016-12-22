Barrick Gold: 2017 Not Looking Good

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) was the market's sweetheart earlier this year, serving up triple-digit gains for investors who could recognize the elevated levels of risk present in the global markets. While ABX is nothing more than a leveraged bet on gold prices that doesn't decay, like its ETN counterparts, the company has made great strides in improving the core business and becoming a better overall producer. However, the stock has moved up nearly 90% YTD because of the price of gold and not because of company-specific factors. Going into 2017, gold fundamentals look increasingly negative and, consequently, I'd be surprised to see any strength in ABX.

Returning Capital Gains

If you were long Barrick at any point this year, it is my hope that you were long prior to July and actualized gains rather than leaving them on paper. Barrick has retracted sharply from the $22 level to now the $14 level, which is a large loss. Downside in the short-term looks like the $13 level, but would not be surprised to see a slump to $12 by the inauguration in mid-January. Gold has nearly given up its entire 2016 progress, which is quite a substantial reversal and sets a strong precedent for the upcoming year.

I want to reiterate that Barrick Gold is actually an excellent company. Backed by a smart management team that took an aggressive stance on reducing debt this year and lowering AISC per oz and creating organic growth opportunities for shareholders to benefit from, seen below. If this were a stock where the market continually traded it based upon the company's developments and forward-looking growth opportunities, then this stock would not have declined in the 2H 2017. However, it's the fundamentals around gold that matter! The stock holds one of the strongest correlations to gold in the market, with an R = 0.8, indicating a strong majority of movements are based upon what happens in the price of gold.

Gold Fundamentals Increasingly Negative

What's running across news headlines is a large number of events that could push the price of gold up, but there's just one factor overshadowing all of that negativity. Think about the Italian bank crisis going on right now. Banks like Monte Paschi are having massive liquidity problems, so much so that a bailout package as well as nationalization are potential outcomes of this situation. That should be pushing gold up undoubtedly, because earlier this year when Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was having its liquidity called into question, gold rallied for three days straight. It's because everyone is looking to the American economy as the pure driver for gold's movements.

We can't blame traders for this new direction either. GDP this morning was announced to be an annualized 3.5% based on Q3 figures, which was an upward revision from a previously announced 2.9%. Adding 60bps to GDP in a revision is a drastic step. That's highly encouraging going into 2017 and a new administration. As a result, total holdings in gold through exchange traded products has drastically declined in the last four months, down nearly 200 tonnes. Shedding holdings like this is a strong indicator that investment managers are expecting poor performance from the precious metal in the months to come.

Here's the thing - gold is down in the last six out of eight sessions, which is just a subset of the larger trend since mid-July. It's battling with a dollar that is at a 14-year high, signaling that the American economy is set to pick up materially in 2017. In blind optimism for gold and stocks like Barrick that track gold, you may be saying "expectations and reversal." However, it's not that simple. Are expectations for growth high in 2017? Absolutely, but try quantifying that.

There's two historical time periods that Trump's presidency will track based upon certain macro themes (i.e. interest rates, unemployment, CPI): 2002-2005, which was the bulk of George W. Bush's first term, and 1987-1989, which was the last couple of years of Ronald Reagan's presidency. However, trying to track GDP now versus those times is virtually impossible because today is so unique. "Top economists" that you're watching on the news have no clue what the economy is going to grow at because Trump is a wild card - we don't know what policies will be implemented, what regulations will be rolled back, and what the global response will be.

So, high expectations, because they are unquantifiable (or if they are, they're based on minimal efficacy with low confidence), aren't playing a role in gold trading right now. As for a dollar reversal, sure it could happen, but on what basis? Something devastating would have to happen to the American economy such that the dollar retracts its Q4 2016 progress. Just because the dollar is high relative to historical levels doesn't mean it's going to reverse.

Conclusion

Gold does not have a basis to sustain a rally right now. Unfortunately, that hurts gold miners directly like Barrick Gold, who have done nothing but improve their business, put substantial growth catalysts online, and reduce costs. However, this is a macro-influenced stock and failing to recognize that will result in portfolio losses. Barrick, going into 2017, as a company, will be successful as the strides taken by management have been impressive and encouraging. However, gold in 2017 is not looking attractive right now and that's going to negatively impact Barrick. There will be opportunities to buy, but as of now, they have not presented themselves.

