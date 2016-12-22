Great Hurdles Ahead In Financials

Financials are having the best year since 2013 with a +24% gain YTD on the back of Trump rally.

One of the great stories after Trump's victory in the U.S. Election is the resurgence of U.S. financials, which jumped an eye-popping 18% since November 8th. Indeed, the magnitude of this rally in such a short period of time is comparable only to the one off 2009 lows, as the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is 20+% above its 200DMA for only the 2nd time since 2000, with the other time between September and November 2009.

The thesis is that Trump's promises to unwind series of financial regulations, particularly the repeal of Dodd-Frank, as well as the increase in interest rates due to Trump's expansionary fiscal policy, will boost banks' profitability. The question is how much of that expectation is priced in following the massive Trump rally in XLF. One measure that suggests financials remain cheap to broader market is the P/E ratio. For example, the S&P 500's Forward P/E of 19 compares to 13 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

However, we arrived at a different conclusion from another perspective. First we observed that there is a strong empirical relationship between the price of XLF vs. its trailing 1-year dividend payout with a 1-year lag. As shown below, the two have historically moved in sync for the most part, with the exception during mid 2009-mid 2011 when XLF got ahead of itself but eventually converged with the 1-year lagged TTM dividend payout in late 2011.

To calculate the implied XLF price given a dividend payout level and vice-versa, we performed regression on data points between August 2008 and December 2016. Prior data points were filtered out in order to segregate between the high and low interest rate environment pre and post-crisis.

Based on the result, we calculated implied XLF prices by varying TTM dividend payouts and summarized them below. Prior to the post-Election rally, we can see that XLF had been pricing in 17% growth with respect to its annual dividend payout.

TTM Dividend Payout (1 year lag) Growth Rate % Implied XLF Price Notes 0.442 0.0% 17.722 Current TTM Dividend Payout 0.518 17.1% 19.900 November 8th XLF Price 0.550 24.4% 20.835 0.600 35.7% 22.276 0.646 46.1% 23.600 December 21th XLF Price Click to enlarge

Fast forward to today, based on the price of 23.6 as of December 21th, XLF is pricing in an annual dividend payout of 0.65 one year forward, which is 46% higher than the prevailing payout of 0.44. The expectation appears to be a tall order, comparing with the projected 1-year earnings growth of the top 10 holdings of XLF around 10.7% on a weighted basis:

Symbol Name % Weight 2017 EPS Growth BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 10.92% 10.80% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 10.63% 9.76% WFC Wells Fargo & Co 8.68% 2.27% BAC Bank of America Corporation 7.90% 11.77% C Citigroup Inc 5.91% 10.56% GS Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.07% 17.07% USB US Bancorp 2.88% 4.89% AIG American International Group Inc 2.26% 40.38% CB Chubb Ltd 2.16% 6.04% MS Morgan Stanley 2.15% 17.37% Weighted Average 10.70% Click to enlarge

The more crucial factor is the dividend payout ratio, which has been subdued in particular for Bank of America and Citigroup at 16% and 10% respectively, comparing with 31% and 37% for Wells Fargo and JPMorgan. Goldman Sachs' 17% payout ratio is also on low side of the spectrum relative to its banking peers. Assume in the optimistic scenario that BAC, C and GS all raise the dividend payout ratio to 30%, they will contribute 25% weighted dividend growth to XLF as shown below. Assuming the rest of holdings increases their dividend at the weighted average earnings growth rate of 10.7% above, the total estimated dividend growth in XLF will be around 32%, somewhat closer to what XLF is currently pricing in. While a simple top-down analysis, it emphasizes the importance of the dividend payout ratio's contribution to XLF's dividend growth rate, especially for the top holdings in BAC, C and GS.

Symbol Name % Weight 2016 YTD DPS (NYSE:A) 2016 YTD EPS (NYSE:B) Payout Ratio

(C = A/B) 2017 EPS Growth (NYSE:D) Projected Payout Ratio

(NYSE:E) Annualized DPS

(F = A x 4 / 3) Projected DPS

(G = F x (1+D) X (E/C) ) Projected Dividend Growth %

(H = G/ F) XLF Weighted Dividend Growth %

(H x Weight) BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 10.92% 0 9.94 0.0% 10.80% 0.0% 0.00 0.00 0.00% 0.00% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co 10.63% 1.4 4.48 31.3% 9.76% 31.3% 1.87 2.05 9.76% 1.04% WFC Wells Fargo & Co 8.68% 1.14 3.03 37.6% 2.27% 37.6% 1.52 1.55 2.27% 0.20% BAC Bank of America Corporation 7.90% 0.175 1.1 15.9% 11.77% 30.0% 0.23 0.49 110.77% 8.75% C Citigroup Inc 5.91% 0.37 3.58 10.3% 10.56% 30.0% 0.49 1.58 220.92% 13.06% GS Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.07% 1.95 11.24 17.3% 17.07% 30.0% 2.60 5.26 102.44% 3.14% Rest of Holdings 52.89% 10.70% 10.70% 5.659% Total Dividend Growth 100% 31.85% Click to enlarge

The key risk is whether banks can raise dividends at will, which will largely depend on Trump's ability to fulfill his campaign promises with regards to deregulation. Particularly, repealing Dodd-Frank could prove to be more difficult than expected per CNBC: Why it won't be easy for Trump to repeal Dodd-Frank

Furthermore, in terms of risks to revenue growth, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Marc Radow has an insightful piece on why contrary to expectations, rising interest rates would reduce net interest margin and hence profitability: Short Banks & Financials - Net Interest Margins Fall.

Taking into account of the risks and uncertainty, and the extent of the rally and hefty expectations, we believe there is plenty of room for disappointment than upside at the current price point in XLF, considering the implied price table based on the dividend payout and growth rate as shown above as well.

As such, we would avoid chasing the momentum here, and wait until there is more clarity after Inauguration Day and earnings releases next month.

