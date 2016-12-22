Acadia Sees Enough To Advance In Alzheimer's Psychosis

A narrow phase II win for Nuplazid in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis was enough to send Acadia’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares up 12% yesterday. But with only a marginal benefit found in a relatively small number of patients there are doubts about whether this can be replicated in phase III.

Confusion over the trial’s primary endpoint has not helped matters, and neither has the fact that a statistically significant benefit found at week six was not maintained at week 12. Acadia executives would not say what the primary endpoint would be in phase III, but no doubt this will be closely watched.

Expansion into Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP) could double or triple Nuplazid’s sales potential, Leerink analysts believe. It is currently approved in Parkinson’s disease psychosis, with sales in this indication forecast to hit $922m by 2022, according to EvaluatePharma consensus.

Next steps

Nuplazid will have to produce a more convincing result in phase III if Acadia is to get access to the lucrative ADP market. In the meantime, chief executive Stephen Davis maintained that the phase II 019 study met its objective of helping to guide the company’s next steps, as well as hitting its primary endpoint.

According to Acadia’s press release, this was a statistically significant reduction in psychosis versus placebo as measured by the Neuropsychiatric Inventory-Nursing Home (NPI-NH) psychosis score at week six, which was achieved – just – with a p value of 0.0451.

However, the clinicaltrials.gov study registry has the primary endpoint as an improvement on the NPI-NH score at week 12, where Nuplazid did not show a statistically significant benefit over placebo. Serge Stankovic, Acadia’s head of R&D, said during a conference call that the response in the Nuplazid group “slightly improved” at week 12, and blamed a better performance in the placebo group.

When asked about the discrepancy between the press release and clinicaltrials.gov listing, Mr Stankovic replied that the NPI score at six weeks had been the primary endpoint “from the beginning”, adding: “This was in the protocol and all our announcements.”

The implication that a mistake had simply been made on the clinicaltrials.gov page is supported by the company’s 2015 annual report, filed in February, which states: “Key efficacy endpoints will be based on the change at week six from baseline”. But the error is careless at best.

Another cause for concern is that the study did not show a benefit on the clinical global impression (CGI) scale, a measure of clinically meaningful change that is often used in Alzheimer’s trials. However, Mr Stankovic tried to downplay the importance of this, describing it as a “fairly rough assessment”.

All of this leaves question marks over what was already a narrow victory for Acadia. The group has some big decisions ahead of its phase III ADP trial – and a lot is riding on it making the right ones.