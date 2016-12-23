The Amphenol Machine Rolls On

The company's valuation seems to already anticipate strong revenue growth and a more favorable corporate operating environment, making it a real challenge to see how strong returns are still likely.

With about half of the market still dispersed among 1,000 or more competitors, acquisitions can still be a major driver, and Amphenol will likely build its sensor business this way.

Long-time readers know that I have a real soft spot for companies that make the "guts" of the equipment we use in our daily lives but don't often think about all that much. The connectors, interconnect systems, sensors, and cables made by Amphenol (NYSE:APH) certainly qualify; pretty much anything that uses electrical power uses connectors at some point.

Amphenol is among the market leaders in this nearly $50 billion industry, but the company has also been building its capabilities in other markets like coaxial cables and specialty cables, as well as sensors. Importantly, Amphenol doesn't try to be all things to all customers, and the company generally tries to focus on higher-margin, more complex product categories. Combined with ongoing M&A and very consistent high-end execution, Amphenol has been able to roughly double the industry growth rate while producing double-digit returns on invested capital. All of that makes it an excellent company, but alas, the valuation is no bargain now insofar as I can see.

Connectors Are Everywhere… But Amphenol Isn't

Connectors are ubiquitous, and it is a surprisingly easy business to enter - capital requirements are relatively modest, ongoing R&D spending is on the low end, and there is an almost innumerable number of product categories/customers to serve. On the other hand, while this is an easy industry to get into, it's not necessarily an easy place to thrive. This industry rewards scale, as global operations are a near must-have and quality/reliability requirements are stringent, and it's not easy for a small company to ISO 9000 standards (let alone the more specialized and rigorous standards for markets like aerospace and defense).

The end result of all that is that there are over 1,000 suppliers out there in the world, and they supply around 40% to 50% of the market. The top 10 players, including TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Amphenol, Koch's Molex, and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) have been gaining share over time, but it has been a slow process, with TE Connectivity at around 20% market share and Amphenol in the low-double digits.

Amphenol doesn't attempt to serve the entire market, and instead focuses on more complex products where the customer standards (and the margins) are higher. Amphenol is a leader in circular connectors (which are about 10% of the market) and has a #1 or #2 position in markets like military, fiber optic, RF, and telecom. While price is always a factor, APH looks to compete more on the basis of quality, reliability, and engineering capabilities, as customers often look to suppliers to work collaboratively in design engineering.

The company's end-market exposures are relatively balanced. Datacomm and IT applications make up more than 20% of the revenue base while auto, "industrial", and mobile devices contribute mid-to-high teens percentages. Aerospace and defense markets combined represent a mid-teens share of revenue while mobile networks and broadband markets are single-digit contributors.

A Decentralized Model That Relies On Automation, Innovation, And Acquisition

As the company has had remarkably steady margins over time and returns on capital well in excess of the cost of that capital, I would argue that Amphenol's approach is working for the company pretty well. A key part of that approach is a decentralized management structure that delegates decision-making authority to the level of operating units. With that authority, decisions can be faster, particularly with respect to things like responding to customer feedback on their product needs.

Serial innovation is also a part of the success story. Amphenol doesn't spend much on R&D (only around 2% of sales a year), but it focuses on application/market-specific products and opportunities where uptake is likely to be swift (one to three years). With a commitment to focused serial innovation, Amphenol helps stave off the pricing pressure that comes with more standardized product offerings, but without making risky commitments to speculative R&D projects that may lead nowhere.

Acquisitions are a crucial part of the story. Amphenol has done close to 30 deals since 2008, including a large ($1.3 billion) deal in 2015 for FCI, then the 16th largest connector company. FCI added more products in the telecomm and datacomm area and is also expected to meaningfully improve Amphenol's distribution into Asian markets (a key market for connectors and interconnect assemblies). Other smaller deals have targeted products like cable assemblies, air quality sensors (for autos and industrial applications), and so on.

Management is looking to garner about one-third of its revenue through M&A, and there are still many companies out there with connectors, cable assemblies, and/or sensor products in desirable end-markets for Amphenol to consider. Given Amphenol's decentralized management approach, integrating acquisitions is usually quite a bit simpler, though that comes at the loss of the cost synergy benefits that companies more willing to hack-and-slash can achieve.

Attractive Opportunities Remain

One thing that surprises me a bit about Amphenol's business mix is that it's not a particularly strong player in medical. This is an area that Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) has targeted with its own connector business, and I would think this should be an area where Amphenol would be interested in growing share. Like aerospace and automotive, medical is a market with low tolerances for failure and long product cycles, and it is a credibly large market at around $3 billion.

Sensors are also an attractive product category and one that the company is pursuing. Amphenol got into the business in 2013 by purchasing GE's (NYSE:GE) sensor division and has since made more acquisitions. The company only addresses about 20% of the sensor market at present (with a bigger skew toward pressure-sensing devices), but given the significance of sensors in the auto, aerospace, and industrial automation markets (all important markets for Amphenol's connector business), it seems like this is an obvious direction to look for future M&A. As is the case with connectors and interconnect assemblies, sensors often enjoy good margins because they require more specialized engineering skill, are less simple to manufacture, and generally have a low ASP relative to the cost of failure (in other words, you wouldn't risk the reliability of a luxury car to save $0.10 on a sensor whose failure would destroy the engine).

The Opportunity

I believe Amphenol will continue to outgrow the underlying connector market by focusing on higher-value market segments. I also expect that acquisitions will continue to play a central role in boosting the company's growth. While I don't normally like to model in future M&A activity, I think it is impossible to fairly gauge Amphenol's potential without at least making an effort to do so. I do look for Amphenol's revenue growth to slow from its historical trend (as the company grows larger), but I believe over 7% annualized growth is possible, and a more aggressive commitment to the sensor market could leave upside to that figure.

I'm not looking for a significant change in the margin structure. Amphenol is already highly automated, which would be a risk if there was a meaningful decline in product volumes, and already operates a lean expense structure compared to peers like TE Connectivity. While future deals will probably cause the margins to wiggle around (as they're integrated), looking at comps like TE, Sensata (NYSE:ST), and Carlisle's Interconnect business leads me to think that there's not a lot of self-improvement left to be easily attained.

Unfortunately, none of this is enough to make the shares look cheap today, pretty much no matter what valuation approach I use. If there is a "but," it could be that it is possible that the new administration's policies will be more pro-business, including a possible reduction in the corporate tax rate. I'd revisit my modeling assumptions if that proves to be the case, but it looks as though an effective tax rate in the mid-teens would boost my fair value into the low-to-mid $60s (relatively close to where the shares now trade).

The Bottom Line

With the shares already seemingly anticipating pro-business government policy changes and a healthy economy climate, I think Amphenol could be hard-pressed to outperform from these levels. That's not a criticism of the business, which I think is excellent, but rather a reflection of investor enthusiasm that I think may now be running a little too hot to allow for attractive long-term returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.