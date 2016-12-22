As Energy Wraps Up A Milestone Year, A Positive Tone Is Set For 2017

2016 has been a milestone year for the energy sector with the first U.S. exports of domestically produced crude oil, natural gas and ethane.

Investor sentiment towards the energy sector has also flipped and turned positive. We are entering a new era with the recently announced production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers. Oil prices are expected to remain stable and eventually move higher, which is a positive catalyst for the entire energy sector. Additionally, President-elect Trump has talked about achieving American energy independence and eliminating excessive regulatory burdens on the industry. This sets a positive tone for the U.S. energy sector as we move into 2017.

A Review of the Energy Value Chain

An MLP outlook

We are generally positive on the MLP space and see the potential for higher production to help bring back some of the supply-push projects that have been waning during the commodity price downturn. This will help support distribution growth along with the current slate of demand-pull projects. On the flipside, higher interest rates may pose a near-term headwind, and of course OPEC compliance is clearly something we are looking at. We expect 2017 MLP returns to be in the neighborhood of 12% to 15% with potential upside from there. However, we could see a compression of the yield, meaning that the market multiple trades higher if energy sentiment continues to improve.

Upstream Sector

Looking at North American oil and gas producers as well as oilfield service operators, $50 per barrel oil seems to be the line of demarcation. If oil prices stay above $50 per barrel, we expect to see oil producers increasing capital expenditures, which ultimately results in production growth.

U.S. producers' response to lower oil prices has been remarkable as some oil producers, particularly in the Permian Basin, have lowered their production costs to levels that allow U.S. producers to compete in the global oil markets. In fact, some U.S. producers produce oil at cheaper costs than some OPEC countries.

But there is more to the U.S. energy story than oil. Natural gas producers, specifically in the Marcellus Shale, are expected to grow production volumes and to respond to rising domestic as well as international demand for cheap U.S. natural gas.

From an oilfield services perspective, we think offshore drillers will remain challenged in 2017 as commodity prices remain too low to encourage significant deep water type of drilling. Onshore drillers will likely be able to boost revenues as they raise prices for the first time in several years.

Additionally, demand for sand is forecasted to accelerate as increased sand concentration tied to the fracking process has been one of the ways that oil and gas producers have been successful in increasing the volume of oil and gas recovered from each well drilled.

Downstream Sector

Given our expectation for higher crude oil prices next year, refiners had a headwind from higher input costs that could be offset somewhat by wider differentials to the extent bottlenecks occur from greater production. The biggest item for refiners to watch for next year might be reform in renewable fuel standards that mandate a certain amount of ethanol blending. Today, the biggest cost after crude oil for merchant refiners is the compliance cost of supplying renewable identification numbers, or RINs.

For utilities, we expect continued generation investment in cleaner energy like natural gas, wind and solar to drive growth. Yet, given their historical correlation with interest rates, higher rates next year may weigh on the stock performance.

Energy Under the Trump Administration

Trump has publicly made energy a central part of his agenda, supporting oil and gas and reviving the coal industry. Several of his appointments are oil and gas supporters, and none of those is bigger than Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, appointed to the role of Secretary of State. He also picked former Texas Governor Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy and the Attorney General of Oklahoma, Scott Pruitt, to lead the EPA. Further, he's already indicated support for the Dakota Access Pipeline and in restarting the Keystone XL pipeline project to bring more crude oil from Canada to the U.S. We think this sets the stage for energy companies to invest more confidently over the next four years with less concern over federal delays. There is one potential negative with this backdrop mentioned earlier, which is an increase in interest rates following Trump's plan for a fiscal stimulus.

The Impact of Rising Interest Rates on MLPs

Looking at the impact of rising rates from both a direct and an indirect basis on MLPs, we see a direct impact to the extent that a company has floating-rate leverage. The key mitigating factor is that midstream MLPs are approximately 80% fixed-rate debt, so this impact is minimal on their cash flow.

From an indirect standpoint we look to assess the impact on the weighted average cost of capital and returns over and above that cost of capital. While some increases in the cost of debt and equity are expected, there are several mitigating factors in our view that help lessen the impact of the higher rates and growing their distributions including excess coverage, internal versus external growth and the ability to pass through inflation via either higher rates or volumes.

Looking at what we've seen historically, when rates have increased by 50 basis points or more, the return of MLPs has actually been quite positive and similar to what you see in the S&P 500 Index. In fact, MLPs have averaged a 6.4% return based on the 12 different time periods. This compares favorably to the S&P 500 Index average return of about 6.7% for the same time periods.

We also evaluated the spread of MLPs to the ten-year Treasury for two different scenarios. The first is when the ten-year is above 4%. In those instances, the average spread to MLPs is roughly 256 basis points. The second is when the ten-year is below 4%, and in those instances, the average spread to MLPs is roughly 450 basis points. The key takeaway is that as the ten-year moves higher, the spread is historically not a linear function, but rather will compress; hence, MLPs don't have to trade off simply because the ten-year is moving higher.

We also ran correlation data for the ten-year Treasury to MLPs and confirmed that traditionally over essentially all time periods, including one, three, five and ten-year, the correlation is exceptionally low and actually is lower with more recent time periods, one more indication of our view that MLPs trade more as equities as opposed to fixed income due to the growth component.

In summary, while you may see some near-term impacts on MLPs from rate moves, we feel that the data points to a more positive story, and history has shown that to be the case as well.

Oil and Natural Gas Price Expectations

We think both OPEC and non-OPEC producers will carry out the commitments agreed to in early December. Assuming that happens, we expect global oil supply will begin to fall while global oil demand will increase. As a result, concerns regarding excessively high global oil inventories will subside as global oil inventories continue to fall and ultimately return to historical or morenormal levels. From there, oil prices will likely remain range-bound between $50 and $60 a barrel in 2017, but this is a real sweet spot as certain U.S. producers can still earn adequate rates of return at these prices, but just as important, global consumer demand remains high as well.

Moving to natural gas, it's been cold, and inventories are below where we were last year at this time. Supply has been relatively flat this year, and next year we expect continued increased demand, notably for more coal to natural gas switching in power generation, greater exports in the form of LNG as additional facilities come online, exports increased to Mexico and industrial activity increases along the Gulf Coast.

From those sources alone, demand could be at least 4% higher. If the winter is even moderately cold, supply is going to need to get going. For that reason, we think natural gas prices remain stronger next year, north of $3 per MMBTU.

What to Watch for in 2017

While there has been a fair amount of M&A activity in 2016, particularly in the Permian Basin, we think 2017 could result in even more activity for several reasons:

· Capital markets are open for energy issuance

· Stock prices have rebounded from lows where sellers now feel that they aren't crawling on a bottom.

· The Trump administration, as we've already discussed, provides a better oil and gas investment climate.

· Bond prices for high-yield energy companies are closer to par; buyers no longer have to pay a significant bond premium to the sellers' debt holders. Specifically, MLPs share this same rationale, including the desire to lower their cost of capital through simplification. Look for that too.

Exports could also accelerate at a surprising pace. The U.S. possesses significant low-cost oil and natural gas, and we haven't been able to say that for very long. As global demand for oil and natural gas continues to rise, the U.S. will be a critical supplier. Even with OPEC cutting back on production, OPEC spare capacity is relatively low. What this means is that U.S. oil and gas producers will likely continue to increase production volumes. Additional energy infrastructure will need to be constructed to support increased exports of U.S.- produced oil and natural gas.

Lastly, we think given the interest rate backdrop, there could be a larger rotation out of bonds and into equities. This could frankly be a pretty big factor in helping drive the market higher. Of course, a lot of investors are still likely to be focused on finding yield, especially to replace those fixed income investments. We think MLPs can benefit from this.

We think that the positive energy backdrop bodes well for capital to flow into not just MLPs, but energy broadly.

