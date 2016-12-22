Anadarko: Out Of The Dark

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has had an excellent year in terms of its stock price. Seeing an increase of over 150% since its 52-week low of $28.16, it has been a stock to watch. The question now becomes harder than ever to tell if there is more room to grow. I believe this came down to one large decision, one that I find to have been made correctly.

Before I focus on that decision, I would like to focus on the company's current market position. Due to many factors that I have outlined in a previous article, I see a highly positive outlook for the exploration and production subsector as a whole. Given that, Anadarko has made many moves in the past months that have led me to see a bright future for it.

The first factor I would like to focus on is the company's increased operational efficiency in both its drilling and sales. Instead of near-sighted vertical drilling, it has added a focus on horizontal drilling that we haven't seen before. Horizontal wells, while more expensive and labor intensive to drill, are significantly more efficient. As stated in the company's 3Q16 report, "During the quarter, average lateral length increased 30% to approximately 8,400 feet sequentially, and 60% of the wells drilled year to date were extended-reach laterals (7,500+ feet)." This has led to an increased efficiency: "By employing an improved completion design with increased sand and additional stages, Anadarko has driven its breakeven costs to less than $30/Bbl while increasing per-well recoveries to more than 1 MMBOE." This increased well efficiency has also allowed for an increase in total U.S. sales from 60 MMBOE (million barrels of oil equivalent) in 3Q15 to 64 MMBOE in 3Q16.

This increased efficiency has brought Anadarko's assets to the bottom of the breakeven curve. This low breakeven cost will allow for significant profits with the current state of heightened oil prices. This price increase has two major effects on the business. First is to increase profits from drilling; the second is to increase the value of its assets.

This second point is the second reason I see a bright future for the company. After a tough 2015, which saw its debt ratios rise and its assets fall in value, we are seeing better times. However, due to the rising price of oil, divestitures are receiving higher valuations, and the company is receiving more money for its assets. This is why I believe that the current plan to "streamline its portfolio" will be one that will see much success. The company has already agreed to divest in one of its larger assets, the Carthage, while its productivity has been diminishing. As the company stated:

"Anadarko has closed or signed agreements to monetize more than $4 billion during 2016. Since the second quarter, the company completed divestitures of its Ozona, Elm Grove, Hearne and Hugoton fields as well as non-core acreage in the DJ Basin for a total of approximately $0.5 billion. The company also expects to close the divestiture of its Carthage field, which will generate an additional $1 billion by year end. With these divestitures announced in the third quarter, the company has now exceeded the upper end of the $2.0-3.0 billion target range announced in March."

Even with such a robust divestiture schedule, the company has raised its guidance for almost all productivity rates. This includes a 8 MMBOE increase in guidance for FY16 and a 7% increase on a same-store sales basis in terms of BOE/d. Yet, while the company is divesting, it has not lost sight of the larger picture. It has invested in offshore drilling sites which it believes will greatly increase cash flow and presents positive future outlook.

These divestitures will allow for the company to increase its cash on hand significantly and increase the level of flexibility in such profitable times. With the efficiency gains displayed before, it is likely we will see an increased return on investment in the future, and the cash available on hand from recent and upcoming divestitures should put the company in good position to finally return to a more profitable business model.

Last but not least, the decision I referred to at the beginning of the article has to do with the company deciding to greatly reduce its dividend. It has lowered its dividend significantly, and I believe that in times like these, returning capital into the business is more valuable than paying shareholders. The money reinvested into the company now will allow for increased profits down the road and a higher long-term dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.