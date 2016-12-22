Symphony International Offers 40% Return And A 9% Dividend While You Wait

Patience in investing is a virtue. If you're willing to hold on until the end of 2017 with Symphony International Holdings (OTC:SYNNF), then you could be rewarded with a 9% dividend and a 40% return on capital.

Symphony, a London-listed, closed-end investment fund, currently trades with a 40% discount to its net asset value. Its assets aim to capture the growing economic power of the middle classes in Southeast Asia, including Minor International, a Thai-listed hotels and restaurants group, real estate and healthcare. Its most recent investment is in the show rooms of the Christian Liaigre luxury furniture brand.

There is more to Symphony than just a discount. The assets have grown with the middle classes in Asia and should continue to do so. This has been rewarded with a year of steady increases in the share price and with a dividend that has grown in each of the past three years since it began paying out. This could be a valuable dividend stock.

There is also a significant margin of safety. Cash and listed securities held by Symphony cover the share price by approximately 1.15 times, with the rest of the full net asset value made up by non-listed securities and real estate. A very conservative appraisal of the value of the assets was performed in 2014, and little has changed since then.

However, there is also one other compelling reason to consider holding the stock. If there is a discount wider than 35% at the end of 2017, there will be a wind-up vote. Insiders have been buying up stock in significant amounts over the last few years - they must understand that they have plenty of value to realize yet, or perhaps that they can wind up the fund at a significant profit. The current 9% dividend, coupled with strong share price growth since August 2015, make this an already attractive proposition. The prospect of a 35%-40% return on initial capital over the next 18 months is even better.

Of course, no stock is perfect. There are some obstacles. The directors pay themselves a 2.25% management fee, which is leaning towards generous. Many of the assets are less liquid than even its own stock, which might compromise a full return. Any crisis in China would have a knock-on effect on its neighbors.

While there is a serious likelihood of a winding-up in the short-term, it may be necessary to protect any short-term downside by taking the generous dividends and holding on during any period of economic volatility. This is an advantage that any truly long-term investor or fund will have over any more short-sighted peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYNNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.