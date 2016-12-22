Micron Technology: Dissecting The Q1 Earnings

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) CEO, Mark Durcan, and CFO, Ernie Maddock, have the recurring and annoying tendency to deflect any questions about the market pricing for the underlying chips they make. Like this piece from the Q&A in the company's second quarter 2016 conference call:

Mark Durcan: You know we continue to focus around our cost and our cost competitiveness. We really don't get in the business of forecasting margins, because there is a pricing environment piece of that which we've very little control over. So, we can talk clearly about what we think is going to happen on the cost front, we've done that. I'm happy to reiterate that. But margin is not something we're in the business of doing.

Fortunately this is happening less and I don't believe came up in last nights Q1 FY2017 earnings call.

It is absurd for Durcan and Maddock to say, "But margin is not something we're in the business of doing." They are giving EPS and gross margin information. Half of the gross margin equation is revenue. And revenue is price times volume. They give us a small amount of information on volume, so why not on price? Naysayers will tell me this would disadvantage them with their competition. Poppycock! Plenty of businesses like this regularly use earnings calls to telegraph information to their competition such as, "We think industry prices are in for a rough patch." Or, "We are extremely bullish on market pricing for our products and could see the spot price of DRAM reaching xyz in the quarter." Why some transparency on pricing assumptions, and a track record of reliability, might even be helpful securing customer orders!

OK, they don't like talking about pricing. Why do we care? If we understand where management is headed on pricing assumptions we can do a journeyman job on coming up with a sensitivity analysis on earnings guidance. (Spoiler Alert: I don't think management has cranked in nearly enough of the huge and sustained DRAM spot market increase into their earnings guidance.) And once we know what management has baked in on pricing perhaps we can remake the omelette with our own pricing assumptions.

So here is a little dissection of last night's slides and earnings call. Let's start with what we know on volumes, ie, bit growth:

-a- -b- -c- -d- 1Q Stated Double Sales Annual Q Q Bit Bit Bit Bit Growth Growth Growth Growth DRAM 18% 17.50% 4.38% 8.8% NAND 26% 35% 8.75% 17.5% Other 0% 0% 0% 0% Click to enlarge

Notes:

Column A: Is what they told us about actual sales bit growth for the first quarter. See earnings slides page 23.

Column B: Midpoints of management's prediction of industry bit growth. See earnings slides page 5.

Column C: Column b divided by four to get a quarterly number.

Column D: Double the bit growth in column C which looks like a reasonable assumption to make for the purpose of this exercise.

And what has management told us about the split of revenues for the FQ1 2017 just reported?

-a- -b- 1Q Actual Revenue 1Q Split 2017 Rev DRAM 61% 2,422 NAND 32% 1,270 Other 7% 278 3,970 Click to enlarge

Notes:

Revenues in millions.

Column A: see Earnings Slides pages 9 and 10.

And what pricing drops out of this analysis if we use the 8.8% bit growth for DRAM and 17.5% for NAND from Column D of the first table above?

-a- -b- -c- -d- -e- Implied Price Reported Revs effect Price Based on Implied % of effect 2x Q Bit Guided price 1Q 2017 1Q Growth Rev effect Actual Actual DRAM 2,634 2,757 124 5.1% 5% NAND 1,493 1,446 -46 -3.6% 0% Other 278 316 4,404 4,520 Click to enlarge

Notes:

Revenues in millions.

Column A: Bit growth rate per column D in the first table, times Q1 actuals from column B of the second table.

Column B: Guidance for revenue assuming splits between segments don't change from FQ1 see earnings slides page 16.

Column C: Column B minus Column A

Column D: Price effect in Column C as a percentage of actual FQ1 revenue.

Column E: ASP actual change in FQ1 2017. see earnings slides page 23.

So Ernie thinks DRAM pricing will be up about 5.1% in Q2 and NAND pricing will be down around 3.6% in Q2? That was a painful exercise. Why don't they just tell us their pricing assumptions? Who knows?

Bear in mind that this is meat axe crude analysis, but should be generally indicative of what management thinks.

So what if we assumed bit growth is 3x the industry averages, which is in line with what happened in the first quarter? And what if we assumed an additional lift of 15% in the ASP's for DRAM and 5% for NAND which would still have contract pricing well below spot pricing? (For reference DRAMeXchange has DRAM spot pricing for this December up 4.4% and NAND pricing up 1.8% and we aren't even a month into the quarter.) Here's what we'd get:

-a- -b- -c- Revs Based on Theoretical 3x Q Bit Price Theoretical Growth Escalator Revenue DRAM 2,740 15% 3,150 NAND 1,604 5% 1,684 Other 278 0% 278 Total 4,621 5,112 Click to enlarge

And here's that might roll through the income statement with the assumptions presented on pages 16 and 23 of the earnings slides:

Revenue 5,112 Gross Profit @ 34% 1,738 Operating Expense 640 Operating Income 1,098 Tax @ 13 % -143 Net Income 955 eps @ 1.123 billion shares $0.85 Click to enlarge

Conclusions: 85 cents in theoretical earnings power is a long way above the earnings guidance of 58-68 cents Ernie Maddock has given us. At this point this is not a prediction but is still a theoretical exercise to illustrate why pricing is so important, and why Ernie and Mark and the Wall Street analysts ought to talk about it more. I still don't think the sell side firms have captured the magnitude of the DRAM spot price increases and this is one framework into which to fit that analysis. Apparently we need to wait to see the SEC Form 10Q to get inventory levels. But I would think the large amount of inventory assembled over the last few quarters could be additive to these numbers. Thank heavens for a rising spot market which might allow us to sell inventory at a profit.