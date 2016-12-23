Production Efficiency On The Boeing 787

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) 787 is Boeing's newest aircraft but, thus far, the jet maker has failed to see profits ramp up. The jet maker does report program profits, but these profits are only being reported because the jet maker is assuming an average profit for each aircraft it delivers. As long as the actual profit is lower than the average estimated program profit per unit, the deferred balance will rise.

The deferred balance is a measure of how much lower the profits have been compared to Boeing's estimate for the program. With the Boeing 787 intended to be one of Boeing's cash cows, the efficiency improvements are closely followed by investors and analysts.

After roughly 430 deliveries, the jet maker has reached $28.5 billion in deferred production costs. This means that each delivery so far on average had a profit figure that was $66 million lower than what Boeing expected over the entire accounting of 1,300 units.

The good news is that after topping $28.5 billion, the deferred balance started to decline and the profit per unit currently exceeds the average profit over the entire program.

Whether the U.S. jet maker will be able to zero out its deferred balance by the 1,300th delivery, as it anticipated earlier, remains to be seen.

To completely zero out its deferred balance and avoid program charges or the need to extend the accounting block of 1,300 units, the jet maker has been working on implementing cost cutting measures to increase revenues and profitability. Roughly 95% of the improvement should come from cutting costs in the supply chain and a beneficial order mix, which drives revenues. The remaining 5% will come from efficiency improvements.

In this article, I look at the number of days it takes to produce the Boeing 787 to determine whether the number of production days can be reduced even further, and I'll explain why it is important not to focus solely on the learning curve, which is closely related to the number of production days.

Cutting assembly days

While lowering the number of production days might lead to a substantial cut in costs, it is only a small percentage of Boeing's effort to increase the profitability on production. Nevertheless, I still want to take a look at it as it might give a clue on why there is not much to gain from continued improvement in production efficiency. In an article that has failed to reach investors, I pointed out that the learning curve, closely related to production, is not predominant in cutting costs. This was also said by Boeing months later as it outlined its efforts to improve profitability on the program.

(click to enlarge)

Figure 1: Assembly days for Boeing 787 by plant (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The Boeing 787 is being produced at 2 plants; one in Everett and one in Charleston. The line in Everett runs at a rate of 7 aircraft per month, while the line in Charleston produces the Dreamliner at a rate of 5 aircraft per month.

Figure 1 shows the deliveries per plant after filtering out some outliers, including the earliest aircraft that were known as 'Terrible Teens' due to their weight issues. The Everett line currently spends 20 days to complete a Dreamliner, while the line in Charleston needs 28 days. The line in Everett suggests that the assembly sits on an 81% learning curve, versus 82% learning curve for the Charleston plant. This means that every time accumulated production doubles, the number of assembly days per airframe would reduce by 18%-19%.

For the Everett line, which has produced over 300 Dreamliners, this means that, in theory, the number of assembly days could drop to 18 days when production doubles again. For the Charleston plant, which produced over 150 Dreamliners, this would indicate a reduction of 6 assembly days by the 300th delivery. These improvements in efficiency do save labor costs.

Impact of production rates

While I do believe the Charleston plant can run more efficiently, a thing that should be considered is the fact that part of the decreasing number of assembly days per aircraft can be attributed to higher production rates. The line in Everett is producing aircraft at a higher rate than the one at Charleston. This means that Boeing's ability to assemble aircraft in just 20 days in Everett is not only tied to the learning curve, but to a major extent also tied to the higher production rate at the facility.

In the absence of any other rate increases at the Charleston assembly line, reducing the number of assembly days will be more difficult and the efficiency increases as my model portrays might be too rosy.

Conclusion

Investors need to be aware of the fact that learning curve loses relevance as the number of deliveries increases. With that I mean that the number of deliveries required to achieve a certain percentage in savings increases while the absolute cost reduction decreases. This explains why the expected gains from the learning curve are only a minor fraction of the targeted improvement in profitability and are relatively small compared to the other components in Boeing's plan to increase profitability.

The line in Everett probably is running quite efficiently now. I think that the line in Charleston could cut roughly 10 percent in assembly days. The bigger gains for Boeing, however, lie in reducing costs in the supply chain and increasing the revenue per aircraft, which account for 95% of Boeing's planned profit improvement for the program. A further reduction in the number of assembly days might occur if the rate at the Charleston plant goes to 7 per month.

However, with sluggish order inflow for wide body jets, I do not expect a rate increase that can be sustained. Investors should keep eye on the bigger picture and keep in mind the entire cost cutting effort, of which the learning curve is only a small fraction.

